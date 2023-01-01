Mixed green salad in Lincoln Park
PIZZA • SALADS • SANDWICHES
Homeslice Pizza - Chicago
938 W Webster Ave, Chicago
|Mixed Green Salad
|$14.00
Romas, red onions, kalamata olives, feta, served with our gorgonzola vinaigrette
FRIED CHICKEN • CHICKEN
The Budlong Hot Chicken - Lincoln Park
1008 W Armitage, Chicago
|Mixed Greens Salad
|$12.00
Blend of organic greens and fresh vegetables, topped with popcorn chicken. Served with your choice of house-made dressing.