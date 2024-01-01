Want to learn about our restaurant platform?Get a demo

Pies in Lincoln Park

Lincoln Park restaurants
Toast

Lincoln Park restaurants that serve pies

Item pic

SALADS • GRILL • HAMBURGERS

Corcoran's Grill & Pub

1615 N Wells, Chicago

Avg 4.4 (1194 reviews)
TakeoutDelivery
Shepherds Pie (FAMILY)$55.00
Beef casserole topped with mashed potatoes. Serves approx 4.
Shepherd’s Pie$20.00
Ground beef, vegetable stew, mashed potatoes
More about Corcoran's Grill & Pub
Item pic

PIZZA • PASTA • SALADS • SANDWICHES • FRENCH FRIES

Pizza Capri | Lincoln Park

1733 N Halsted, Chicago

Avg 4.6 (1603 reviews)
Takeout
Thai Pie - Extra Large 16"$27.90
grilled chicken, carrots, scallions, fresh cilantro, roasted peanuts, and mozzarella cheese over thai peanut sauce (contains nuts). Serves 5-6
Thai Pie - Small 10"$16.10
grilled chicken, carrots, scallions, fresh cilantro, roasted peanuts, and mozzarella cheese over thai peanut sauce (contains nuts). Serves 1-2
Thai Pie - Medium 12"$20.40
grilled chicken, carrots, scallions, fresh cilantro, roasted peanuts, and mozzarella cheese over thai peanut sauce (contains nuts). Serves 2-3
More about Pizza Capri | Lincoln Park
La Crosta Woodfire Pizzeria image

PIZZA • SALADS

La Crosta Woodfire Pizzeria

2360 N Lincoln Ave, Chicago

Avg 4.6 (1727 reviews)
TakeoutDeliveryFast Pay
Full Nutella Pie$15.00
Half Nutella Pie$9.00
More about La Crosta Woodfire Pizzeria

