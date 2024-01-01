Pies in Lincoln Park
Lincoln Park restaurants that serve pies
SALADS • GRILL • HAMBURGERS
Corcoran's Grill & Pub
1615 N Wells, Chicago
|Shepherds Pie (FAMILY)
|$55.00
Beef casserole topped with mashed potatoes. Serves approx 4.
|Shepherd’s Pie
|$20.00
Ground beef, vegetable stew, mashed potatoes
PIZZA • PASTA • SALADS • SANDWICHES • FRENCH FRIES
Pizza Capri | Lincoln Park
1733 N Halsted, Chicago
|Thai Pie - Extra Large 16"
|$27.90
grilled chicken, carrots, scallions, fresh cilantro, roasted peanuts, and mozzarella cheese over thai peanut sauce (contains nuts). Serves 5-6
|Thai Pie - Small 10"
|$16.10
grilled chicken, carrots, scallions, fresh cilantro, roasted peanuts, and mozzarella cheese over thai peanut sauce (contains nuts). Serves 1-2
|Thai Pie - Medium 12"
|$20.40
grilled chicken, carrots, scallions, fresh cilantro, roasted peanuts, and mozzarella cheese over thai peanut sauce (contains nuts). Serves 2-3