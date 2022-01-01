Cake in Lincoln Square
Lincoln Square restaurants that serve cake
More about Jerry's Sandwiches
SANDWICHES • HAMBURGERS
Jerry's Sandwiches
4739 N Lincoln Ave, Chicago
|Cake Slice
|$6.95
Flavors varies daily, so you may want to call (but everything baker Eileen does is awesome)
More about Cafe Selmarie
SMOKED SALMON
Cafe Selmarie
4729 North Lincoln Avenue, Chicago
|Opera Cake
|$6.00
the classic french cake made with almond joconde sponge, coffee cremeux, mocha buttercream, espresso chantilly cream, and chocolate glaze.
|Rustic Almond Cake - Whole
|$32.00
rich almond cake and raspberry preserves on a butter crust. serves 8-10.
|German Chocolate Cake
|$4.95
devil’s food cake and caramel-coconut-walnut frosting; finished with chocolate buttercream and coconut flakes