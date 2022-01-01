Cake in Lincoln Square

Want to learn about our restaurant platform?Get a demo

SANDWICHES • HAMBURGERS

Jerry's Sandwiches

4739 N Lincoln Ave, Chicago

Avg 4.3 (831 reviews)
Takeout
Cake Slice$6.95
Flavors varies daily, so you may want to call (but everything baker Eileen does is awesome)
SMOKED SALMON

Cafe Selmarie

4729 North Lincoln Avenue, Chicago

Avg 4.3 (1606 reviews)
TakeoutDelivery
Opera Cake$6.00
the classic french cake made with almond joconde sponge, coffee cremeux, mocha buttercream, espresso chantilly cream, and chocolate glaze.
Rustic Almond Cake - Whole$32.00
rich almond cake and raspberry preserves on a butter crust. serves 8-10.
German Chocolate Cake$4.95
devil’s food cake and caramel-coconut-walnut frosting; finished with chocolate buttercream and coconut flakes
