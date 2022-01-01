Chai lattes in Lincoln Square

Want to learn about our restaurant platform?Get a demo

Cafe Selmarie image

SMOKED SALMON

Cafe Selmarie

4729 North Lincoln Avenue, Chicago

Avg 4.3 (1606 reviews)
TakeoutDelivery
Chai Latte$2.95
Iced Chai Latte$3.80
More about Cafe Selmarie
Oromo Cafe image

BAGELS • SANDWICHES • PASTRY

Oromo Cafe

4703 North Lincoln Ave, Chicago

Avg 4.6 (566 reviews)
TakeoutDelivery
Masala Chai Tea Latte
Organic Masala Chai Tea by Rishi Tea with milk.
Chaga Chai Latte
wildcrafted chaga mushrooms with roasted dandelion root, chicory and adaptogenic astragalus root. A touch of cocoa nibs and a hint of sweetness bring this grounding yet decadent treat to life. Combined with your milk of choice.
More about Oromo Cafe

