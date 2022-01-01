Chicken salad in Lincoln Square

Chicken Salad Sandwich image

SMOKED SALMON

Cafe Selmarie

4729 North Lincoln Avenue, Chicago

Avg 4.3 (1606 reviews)
TakeoutDelivery
Chicken Salad Sandwich$12.00
housemade tarragon chicken salad with dried cranberries, lettuce and tomato on croissant; served with kettle chips and dill pickle
Daily Bar & Grill image

GRILL • HAMBURGERS • FRENCH FRIES

Daily Bar & Grill

4560 N Lincoln, Chicago

Avg 4 (962 reviews)
TakeoutDeliveryDigital Dine-In
Chopped Chicken Salad$15.00
Green leaf lettuce, topped with chicken, bacon, blue cheese crumble, black olives, red onions, chopped cucumbers, hearts of palm, tomatoes and chicken. Red wine mustard vinaigrette comes on the side.
Rockwell's Neighborhood Grill image

GRILL • HAMBURGERS • FRENCH FRIES

Rockwell's Neighborhood Grill

4632 N Rockwell St, Chicago

Avg 4.4 (1067 reviews)
TakeoutFast Pay
Chopped Chicken Salad$14.00
Fresh romaine, grilled chicken breast, avocado, applewood smoked bacon, tomato, and jack cheese.
Recommended Dressing: Balsamic Vinaigrette
