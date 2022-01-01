Chicken salad in Lincoln Square
Lincoln Square restaurants that serve chicken salad
SMOKED SALMON
Cafe Selmarie
4729 North Lincoln Avenue, Chicago
|Chicken Salad Sandwich
|$12.00
housemade tarragon chicken salad with dried cranberries, lettuce and tomato on croissant; served with kettle chips and dill pickle
GRILL • HAMBURGERS • FRENCH FRIES
Daily Bar & Grill
4560 N Lincoln, Chicago
|Chopped Chicken Salad
|$15.00
Green leaf lettuce, topped with chicken, bacon, blue cheese crumble, black olives, red onions, chopped cucumbers, hearts of palm, tomatoes and chicken. Red wine mustard vinaigrette comes on the side.