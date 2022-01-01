Chicken sandwiches in Lincoln Square
Lincoln Square restaurants that serve chicken sandwiches
Cafe Selmarie
4729 North Lincoln Avenue, Chicago
|Chicken Salad Sandwich
|$13.00
housemade tarragon chicken salad with dried cranberries, lettuce and tomato on croissant; served with kettle chips and dill pickle
|Chicken Parmesan Sandwich
|$16.00
breaded chicken breast, marinara and melted mozzarella on a pretzel bun. served with an arugula salad.
Daily Bar & Grill
4560 N Lincoln, Chicago
|Chicken Sandwich
|$14.00
Enjoy our delicious chicken sandwich. A marinated grilled chicken breast on top
of a brioche bun with lettuce, tomatoes & onions on the side. Served with fries.
|Buffalo Chicken Sandwich
|$14.00
What to try something HOT!!! Our grilled buffalo chicken sandwich should hit the spot. Grilled chicken breast dipped in a buffalo hot sauce and served on a toasted brioche bun. Comes with fries, a side of celery and blue cheese dressing.
Rockwell's Neighborhood Grill
4632 N Rockwell St, Chicago
|The Chicks Chicken Sandwich
|$12.00
Buttermilk fried chicken, dill pickle & house dijon mustard.
|Chicken & Waffle Sandwich
|$16.00
Nashville hot chicken topped with maple syrup, smoked bacon, American cheese & scallions , sandwiched between our house waffle. Served with potato pancakes or fruit