Chicken sandwiches in Lincoln Square

SMOKED SALMON

Cafe Selmarie

4729 North Lincoln Avenue, Chicago

Avg 4.3 (1606 reviews)
TakeoutDelivery
Chicken Salad Sandwich$13.00
housemade tarragon chicken salad with dried cranberries, lettuce and tomato on croissant; served with kettle chips and dill pickle
Chicken Parmesan Sandwich$16.00
breaded chicken breast, marinara and melted mozzarella on a pretzel bun. served with an arugula salad.
More about Cafe Selmarie
GRILL • HAMBURGERS • FRENCH FRIES

Daily Bar & Grill

4560 N Lincoln, Chicago

Avg 4 (962 reviews)
TakeoutDeliveryDigital Dine-In
Chicken Sandwich$14.00
Enjoy our delicious chicken sandwich. A marinated grilled chicken breast on top
of a brioche bun with lettuce, tomatoes & onions on the side. Served with fries.
Buffalo Chicken Sandwich$14.00
What to try something HOT!!! Our grilled buffalo chicken sandwich should hit the spot. Grilled chicken breast dipped in a buffalo hot sauce and served on a toasted brioche bun. Comes with fries, a side of celery and blue cheese dressing.
More about Daily Bar & Grill
GRILL • HAMBURGERS • FRENCH FRIES

Rockwell's Neighborhood Grill

4632 N Rockwell St, Chicago

Avg 4.4 (1067 reviews)
TakeoutFast Pay
The Chicks Chicken Sandwich$12.00
Buttermilk fried chicken, dill pickle & house dijon mustard.
Chicken & Waffle Sandwich$16.00
Nashville hot chicken topped with maple syrup, smoked bacon, American cheese & scallions , sandwiched between our house waffle. Served with potato pancakes or fruit
More about Rockwell's Neighborhood Grill

