Chicken tenders in Lincoln Square

O'Shaughnessy's Public House image

SMOKED SALMON • SANDWICHES

O'Shaughnessy's Public House

4557 N Ravenswood Ave, Chicago

Avg 4.3 (1247 reviews)
Takeout
Chicken Tenders$14.00
5 chicken tenders tossed in a choice of our signature sauces: Traditional Buffalo, Honey BBQ, Mango-Habanero or Mustard BBQ
More about O'Shaughnessy's Public House
Daily Bar & Grill image

GRILL

Daily Bar & Grill

4560 N Lincoln, Chicago

Avg 4 (962 reviews)
TakeoutDeliveryDigital Dine-In
Chicken Fingers$12.00
Crispy chicken tenders comes with a small side of fries and honey mustard & BBQ dipping sauce
More about Daily Bar & Grill
Rockwell's Neighborhood Grill image

GRILL

Rockwell's Neighborhood Grill

4632 N Rockwell St, Chicago

Avg 4.4 (1067 reviews)
TakeoutFast Pay
Chicken Tender Bites$12.00
Crispy, hand-breaded strips with your choice of buffalo, BBQ, buff-a-que, or honey chipotle. Have ‘em tossed or get your sauce on the side. Served with a side of ranch, bleu cheese, or honey mustard and your choice of regular side.
More about Rockwell's Neighborhood Grill

