Chicken tenders in Lincoln Square

O'Shaughnessy's Public House
4557 N Ravenswood Ave, Chicago
|Chicken Tenders
|$14.00
5 chicken tenders tossed in a choice of our signature sauces: Traditional Buffalo, Honey BBQ, Mango-Habanero or Mustard BBQ
Daily Bar & Grill
4560 N Lincoln, Chicago
|Chicken Fingers
|$12.00
Crispy chicken tenders comes with a small side of fries and honey mustard & BBQ dipping sauce
Rockwell's Neighborhood Grill
4632 N Rockwell St, Chicago
|Chicken Tender Bites
|$12.00
Crispy, hand-breaded strips with your choice of buffalo, BBQ, buff-a-que, or honey chipotle. Have ‘em tossed or get your sauce on the side. Served with a side of ranch, bleu cheese, or honey mustard and your choice of regular side.