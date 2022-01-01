Chili in Lincoln Square

Want to learn about our restaurant platform?Get a demo

O'Shaughnessy's Public House image

SMOKED SALMON • SANDWICHES • GRILL • HAMBURGERS • FRENCH FRIES

O'Shaughnessy's Public House

4557 N Ravenswood Ave, Chicago

Avg 4.3 (1247 reviews)
Takeout
Chili Cup$8.50
More about O'Shaughnessy's Public House
Vegetarian Chili - Bowl image

SMOKED SALMON

Cafe Selmarie

4729 North Lincoln Avenue, Chicago

Avg 4.3 (1606 reviews)
TakeoutDelivery
Quart Vegetarian Chili$16.00
available hot or cold. make it a meal by adding cheddar (3.00), 3 pcs cornbread (4.50).
Vegetarian Chili-Bowl$8.00
vegetarian chili served with cheddar and cornbread.
More about Cafe Selmarie
Daily Bar & Grill image

GRILL • HAMBURGERS • FRENCH FRIES

Daily Bar & Grill

4560 N Lincoln, Chicago

Avg 4 (962 reviews)
TakeoutDeliveryDigital Dine-In
Chili Mac$12.00
Chili$6.50
More about Daily Bar & Grill

