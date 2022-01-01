Chocolate cake in Lincoln Square
Lincoln Square restaurants that serve chocolate cake
More about Barba Yianni Grecian Taverna - - Lincoln Square
SEAFOOD
Barba Yianni Grecian Taverna - - Lincoln Square
4761 N Lincoln Ave, Chicago
|Chocolate Lava Cake, Vanilla Ice Cream
|$9.00
|Chocolate Mousse Cake
|$8.00
More about Cafe Selmarie
SMOKED SALMON
Cafe Selmarie
4729 North Lincoln Avenue, Chicago
|German Chocolate Cake
|$5.10
devil’s food cake and caramel-coconut-walnut frosting; finished with chocolate buttercream and coconut flakes
|Flourless Chocolate Cake
|$4.50
a rich, soufflé-textured cake made with bittersweet chocolate, butter, eggs, and brandy, and glazed with bittersweet chocolate.
|German Chocolate Cake- 7"
|$31.00
serves 6-10. devil’s food cake and caramel-coconut-walnut frosting; finished with chocolate buttercream and coconut flakes.