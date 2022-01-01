Chopped salad in Lincoln Square
Cafe Selmarie
4729 North Lincoln Avenue, Chicago
|Chopped Salad
|$14.00
chopped romaine lettuce, bacon, blue cheese, chicken breast, red onion, hard boiled egg, avocado, tomatoes, aged sherry vinaigrette
Daily Bar & Grill
4560 N Lincoln, Chicago
|Chopped Chicken Salad
|$15.00
Green leaf lettuce, topped with chicken, bacon, blue cheese crumble, black olives, red onions, chopped cucumbers, hearts of palm, tomatoes and chicken. Red wine mustard vinaigrette comes on the side.