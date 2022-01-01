Fish and chips in Lincoln Square

Want to learn about our restaurant platform?Get a demo

SMOKED SALMON • SANDWICHES • GRILL • HAMBURGERS • FRENCH FRIES

O'Shaughnessy's Public House

4557 N Ravenswood Ave, Chicago

Avg 4.3 (1247 reviews)
Takeout
Fish N Chips$18.25
Our almost famous beer battered codfish (9 oz.) served with fries, tartar sauce, lemons, and creamy coleslaw.
GRILL • HAMBURGERS • FRENCH FRIES

Daily Bar & Grill

4560 N Lincoln, Chicago

Avg 4 (962 reviews)
TakeoutDeliveryDigital Dine-In
Fish-n-Chips$15.00
GRILL • HAMBURGERS • FRENCH FRIES

Rockwell's Neighborhood Grill

4632 N Rockwell St, Chicago

Avg 4.4 (1067 reviews)
TakeoutFast Pay
Fish-N-Chips$16.00
12oz of cider battered Alaskan Cod served with fries, coleslaw, tartar sauce and lemon wedges.
