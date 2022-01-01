Fish and chips in Lincoln Square
Lincoln Square restaurants that serve fish and chips
SMOKED SALMON • SANDWICHES • GRILL • HAMBURGERS • FRENCH FRIES
O'Shaughnessy's Public House
4557 N Ravenswood Ave, Chicago
|Fish N Chips
|$18.25
Our almost famous beer battered codfish (9 oz.) served with fries, tartar sauce, lemons, and creamy coleslaw.
GRILL • HAMBURGERS • FRENCH FRIES
Daily Bar & Grill
4560 N Lincoln, Chicago
|Fish-n-Chips
|$15.00