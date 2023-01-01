Hummus in Lincoln Square
Lincoln Square restaurants that serve hummus
Barba Yianni Grecian Taverna - - Lincoln Square
4761 N Lincoln Ave, Chicago
|Hummus
|$9.00
Chickpeas in Tahini sauce
GRILL • HAMBURGERS • FRENCH FRIES
Daily Bar & Grill
4560 N Lincoln, Chicago
|Hummus
|$11.00
Hummus comes with pita wedges, sliced cucumbers and sliced tomatoes.
BAGELS • SANDWICHES • PASTRY
Oromo Cafe - Lincoln Square
4703 North Lincoln Ave, Chicago
|Beet Hummus Plate
|$8.00
toasted multigrain naan, beet hummus, olive oil, pistachios, dill
|Beet Hummus Sandwich
|$12.00
house-made beet hummus, cucumber, sunflower seeds, avocado, organic arugula on toasted multigrain naan