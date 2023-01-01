Mac and cheese in Lincoln Square
Lincoln Square restaurants that serve mac and cheese
More about Jerry's Sandwiches
SANDWICHES • HAMBURGERS
Jerry's Sandwiches
4739 N Lincoln Ave, Chicago
|Mac & Cheese Side
|$2.45
|Mac & Cheese Bowl
|$6.95
More about O'Shaughnessy's Public House - Ravenswood
SMOKED SALMON • SANDWICHES • GRILL • HAMBURGERS • FRENCH FRIES
O'Shaughnessy's Public House - Ravenswood
4557 N Ravenswood Ave, Chicago
|Mac & Cheese Side
|$7.00
|Wee Mac & Cheese
|$7.00
More about Cafe Selmarie
SMOKED SALMON
Cafe Selmarie
4729 North Lincoln Avenue, Chicago
|Quart Mac & Cheese
|$22.00
cavatappi pasta with housemade cheese sauce and toasted parmesan breadcrumbs. serves 2-3.
**served cold with reheating instructions.
|Mac & Cheese
|$8.00
cavatappi pasta with housemade cheese sauce and toasted parmesan breadcrumbs. available in small or large.