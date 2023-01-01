Want to learn about our restaurant platform?Get a demo

Mac and cheese in Lincoln Square

Lincoln Square restaurants
Lincoln Square restaurants that serve mac and cheese

Item pic

SANDWICHES • HAMBURGERS

Jerry's Sandwiches

4739 N Lincoln Ave, Chicago

Avg 4.3 (831 reviews)
Takeout
Mac & Cheese Side$2.45
Mac & Cheese Bowl$6.95
More about Jerry's Sandwiches
O'Shaughnessy's Public House image

SMOKED SALMON • SANDWICHES • GRILL • HAMBURGERS • FRENCH FRIES

O'Shaughnessy's Public House - Ravenswood

4557 N Ravenswood Ave, Chicago

Avg 4.3 (1247 reviews)
Takeout
Mac & Cheese Side$7.00
Wee Mac & Cheese$7.00
More about O'Shaughnessy's Public House - Ravenswood
Mac & Cheese image

SMOKED SALMON

Cafe Selmarie

4729 North Lincoln Avenue, Chicago

Avg 4.3 (1606 reviews)
TakeoutDelivery
Quart Mac & Cheese$22.00
cavatappi pasta with housemade cheese sauce and toasted parmesan breadcrumbs. serves 2-3.
**served cold with reheating instructions.
Mac & Cheese$8.00
cavatappi pasta with housemade cheese sauce and toasted parmesan breadcrumbs. available in small or large.
More about Cafe Selmarie
Rockwell's Neighborhood Grill image

GRILL • HAMBURGERS • FRENCH FRIES

Rockwell's Neighborhood Grill

4632 N Rockwell St, Chicago

Avg 4.4 (1067 reviews)
TakeoutFast Pay
App Mac 'N Cheese$5.00
Kid Mac 'N Cheese$8.00
Elbow macaroni smothered in our homemade queso and topped with melted cheddar.
More about Rockwell's Neighborhood Grill

