Want to learn about our restaurant platform?Get a demo

Muffins in Lincoln Square

Go
Lincoln Square restaurants
Toast

Lincoln Square restaurants that serve muffins

Item pic

SANDWICHES • HAMBURGERS

Jerry's Sandwiches

4739 N Lincoln Ave, Chicago

Avg 4.3 (831 reviews)
Takeout
Banana Tahini Muffin$4.45
More about Jerry's Sandwiches
Item pic

SMOKED SALMON

Cafe Selmarie

4729 North Lincoln Avenue, Chicago

Avg 4.3 (1606 reviews)
TakeoutDelivery
Lemon Poppyseed Muffin$2.50
More about Cafe Selmarie

Browse other tasty dishes in Lincoln Square

Spinach And Artichoke Dip

Meatloaf

Chopped Chicken Salad

Fish And Chips

Mac And Cheese

Avocado Toast

Egg Sandwiches

Chicken Tenders

Map

More near Lincoln Square to explore

The Loop

Avg 4.2 (57 restaurants)

West Loop

Avg 4.4 (33 restaurants)

North Center

Avg 4.4 (12 restaurants)

South Loop

Avg 4.4 (12 restaurants)

Uptown

Avg 4.2 (7 restaurants)

West Rogers Park

Avg 3.8 (6 restaurants)

Ravenswood

Avg 4.4 (5 restaurants)

Humboldt Park

Avg 4.5 (5 restaurants)

Portage Park

Avg 4.1 (5 restaurants)
Map

More popular cities to explore

Kankakee

No reviews yet

Racine

Avg 4.2 (29 restaurants)

Ottawa

Avg 4.9 (11 restaurants)

South Bend

Avg 4.5 (37 restaurants)

Niles

Avg 4.4 (9 restaurants)

Rockford

Avg 4.5 (60 restaurants)

Portland

Avg 4.5 (509 restaurants)

Houston

Avg 4.4 (1401 restaurants)

Milwaukee

Avg 4.5 (389 restaurants)

Charlotte

Avg 4.4 (569 restaurants)

Indianapolis

Avg 4.4 (305 restaurants)

Buffalo

Avg 4.4 (312 restaurants)
© 2024 Toast, Inc.
Toast
Made with love in Boston