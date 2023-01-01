Nachos in Lincoln Square
Lincoln Square restaurants that serve nachos
O'Shaughnessy's Public House - Ravenswood
4557 N Ravenswood Ave, Chicago
|Nachos
|$11.00
Corn tortilla chips, PepperJack cheese, avocado sour cream, and pico de gallo.
Daily Bar & Grill
4560 N Lincoln, Chicago
|Nachos
|$8.00
Rockwell's Neighborhood Grill
4632 N Rockwell St, Chicago
|Nachos
|$15.00
House tortilla chips, queso, black beans, house pickled jalapeño, tomato, lime crema, side salsa, choice of grilled chicken, house chorizo, shaved ribeye (+3), blackened shrimp (+3) or black bean & corn salad
|Breakfast Nachos
|$13.00
Corn tortilla chips baked with house
salsa, chihuahua cheese & chorizo. Topped with pico de gallo & 2 eggs any style.