Logan Square restaurants you'll love
Logan Square's top cuisines
Must-try Logan Square restaurants
Longman & Eagle
2657 N Kedzie Ave, Chicago
|Popular items
|Double Smashburger
|$17.00
Slagel Farm Beef Double Smashburger, White American Cheese, Pickles, Caramelized Onions, Dijonnaise, Served w/ French Fries
|Vegetable Wonton Soup
|$12.00
Shiitake Mushroom, Collard Greens, Ginger
|Cold Sesame Noodles
|$14.00
Chili, Black Vinegar, Peanuts, Green Onion, Cucumber
Way Out
3213 W Armitage, Chicago
|Popular items
|Fried Cheese Curds
|$8.00
Wisconsin Cheese Curds - Ranch/Marinara
|Classic Impossible Cheeseburger
|$13.00
Plant-Based Burger - Lettuce - Tomato- Pickles - Onion -Dijonaise
|Nachos
|$10.00
Beans - Cheese - Sour Cream - Salsa
Flat & Point
3524 West Fullerton Ave, Chicago
|Popular items
|Potato Bagel Sandwich
|$10.00
Scallion schmear, potato pancake, fried egg. Vegetarian. (Option to add bacon.)
|Bagel & Breads
|$4.50
House made sourdough everything bagel. Get plain, toasted with choice of schmear, or schmear on the side!
|Side of Schmear
Parson's Chicken and Fish
2952 W Armitage Ave, Chicago
|Popular items
|Chicken Sandwich
|$12.00
Fried chicken thigh with American cheese, shredded lettuce, pickles, aioli, and hot sauce on a brioche bun
|Hush Puppies
|$6.00
Three Sisters cornmeal, Slagel Family Farms ham hock, cream cheese, scallions, served with spicy mayonnaise
|French Fries
|$4.00
Natural cut with kosher salt served with your choice of sauce
Barbaro Taqueria
2525 West North Ave, Chicago
|Popular items
|2 Rajas Poblanos Tacos
|$8.00
|2 Mushroom
|$7.00
|2 Campechanos Tacos
|$8.00
Oromo Cafe
1912 N Western Ave, Chicago
|Popular items
|Breakfast Burrito
|$7.75
2 Scrambled Eggs, Roasted Bell Pepper, Caramelized Onions, Black Beans, Chihuahua Cheese, Sour Cream, Salsa Verde Wrapped in Flour Tortilla
|Breakfast Egg Sandwich
|$7.75
2 Scrambled Eggs, Havarti Cheese, Baby Arugula, Caramelized Onions, Spicy Mayoon a Toasted English Muffin
|Drip Coffee
|$2.25
A fresh cup of organic drip coffee from Mexican Chiapas region or Ethiopian Oromia region.
Taqueria Chingón
2234 North Western Ave, Chicago
|Popular items
|Pork Cheek Cochinita
|$5.00
Yucatan Style BBQ Pork, Pickled Red Onions, Habanero Salsa
|Chips & Guacamole
|$9.00
6oz - Guacamole and 4oz Chips
*Contains Pumpkin Seeds
*can not be modified
|Campechano
|$6.50
Crispy Cheese, Asada, and Chorizo Verde topped with Onions, Cilantro, and Avocado Salsa
Maplewood Brewery & Distillery
2717 N Maplewood Ave, Chicago
|Popular items
|Lounge Lager 16oz 4pk
|$8.99
American Adjunct Lager - 4.5% ABV - Lager brewed with 6‑Row Barley, Corn and Rice. The official beer sponsor of the Maplewood Lounge!
|Egg Nog 32oz
|$24.99
Buy one Egg Nog & get the second Egg Nog on us! 11.3% Alc/Vol - Rum and Spirits Distilled from Grain and Hops with Natural Flavors Added.
Contains: Milk, Eggs, Brown Sugar, Nutmeg, Cinnamon, Vanilla, Grain
|Wallabreezy 16oz 4pk
|$15.99
DDH DIPA - 7% ABV - We chose to pair three of our favorite Southern Hemisphere grown hops (Nelson Sauvin, Motueka, Galaxy). The result is an intensely pungent tropical hazy juice bomb with hints of lime zest and grapefruit peel.
Revolution Brewpub
2323 N. Milwaukee Ave., Chicago
|Popular items
|Garlic Cream Cheese Mashed Potatoes
|$6.00
A bowl of happiness
|The Burger
|$12.00
Two 3oz griddle patties, hero sauce, cheddar, griddled onion, lettuce, Mighty Vine tomato, sesame seed topped brioche bun
|Crispy Chicken
|$12.00
Fried chicken thigh, honey hero mustard, pickled red onion, pepper jack, lettuce, sesame seed topped brioche bun
Same Day Cafe
2651 N Kedzie Ave., Chicago
|Popular items
|Reuben
|$13.00
House Corned Beef or House Made Herb Roasted Turkey Breast, with Braised Cabbage, Gruyere, and Sriracha Thousand Island
|BLT
|$12.00
Sriracha bacon, arugula, perfectly ripe brown tomatoes, and tarragon aioli on our house made, griddled rosemary bread. Pickles and apple slaw on the side. Add-ons are tasty, but more than one could make it hard to hold.
|Cookie
|$2.50
Same Day Classics. We've had these cookies from the beginning. Try the brown butter brown sugar!
Beautiful Rind
2211 N Milwaukee Ave, Chicago
|Popular items
|Meats & Three
|$34.00
Three delicious cheeses & two meats. Picked from our monger's favorites at the moment. This is a great dinner option! Exact selections may vary based on availability. Wooden board not included.
|Cheese for Dinner
|$32.00
Our monger's five favorite cheeses on the board at the moment. Sort of a delicious version of roulette. Exact selections may vary based on availability. Wooden board not included.
|Olives
|$6.00
Our house blend of marinated olives to give your cheese a little something extra. 8 oz container.
Intelligentsia Coffee
2642 North Milwaukee Avenue, Chicago
|Popular items
|Black Cat Classic Whole Bean (12oz Bag)
|$16.00
This syrupy sweet espresso blend has been the staple of our lineup since the very beginning. Supreme balance and a wonderful sweetness make this a classic.
|Matcha Latte
|$6.50
Our Matcha is an exceptionally sweet powdered green tea from our own Kilogram Tea. Made with steamed oat milk.
|Iced Mocha
|$4.75
Our signature iced latte with house-made ganache, using Askinosie single origin chocolate.
Giant
3209 W. Armitage Ave., Chicago
|Popular items
|Tagliatelle
|$22.00
House made saffron Tagliatelle with Dungeness crab and chili butter.
|Steak
|$19.00
Marinaded Tri-tip Steak with red and green sauces, mushrooms and sour cream
|Pici pasta
|$19.00
Pici pasta with jalapeño and bacon
Wyler Road Presents S.F.B.D.
3581 W Belden Ave, Chicago
|Popular items
|1/2 Pound
|$11.00
1/2 Pound Fried Shrimp with House Cocktail, Tartar and Hot Sauce.
|Double Burger
|$9.00
Two Slagel Farms Beef Patties, American Cheese, Chipotle Aioli, Lettuce Onions and Pickles.
|Single Dog
|$5.00
One Vienna Beef Frank Chicago Style, Mustard, Tomato, Peppers, Onion, Relish, Pickle and Celery Salt. Hand Cut Fries on Top.
KFIRE
2528 N. Milwaukee Ave, Chicago
|Popular items
|Soy Ginger Chicken
|$11.00
(GF) Boneless chicken prepared with a sweet soy, sesame & ginger marinade. Recommended with Fresh Kimchi Slaw* & Korean Pickles.
*Gluten Free
|Kalbi
|$15.00
(GF) Short Ribs marinated in a savory soy base with garlic & ginger. Recommended with Kimchi Slaw* & Seasoned Cucumber.
*Gluten Free
|Fried Dumplings
|$6.00
Fried potstickers stuffed with pork & vegetables. Small BiTE: 4 dumplings, Big BiTE: 7 dumplings
Passion House Coffee
2631 N. Kedzie, Chicago
|Popular items
|Chai Latte
|$5.00
|Cappucino
|$4.00
|Americano
|$3.50
Ravinia Brewing - Chicago
2601 W Diversey, Chicago
|Popular items
|Burrito Bites
|$13.00
Snack-sized burritos (4 pieces to an order)
|Tostadas
|$10.00
Two friend tortillas topped with refried beans, lettuce, queso fresco, pickled onion, and sour cream
|Individual Taco
|$4.50
Hand-made corn tortillas with choice of fresh, delicious toppings
Nomonomo Pub + Grill
2115 N Milwaukee Ave, Chicago
|Popular items
|Karaage
|$9.00
ginger garlic soy, togarashi mayo or ginger garlic pirikara soy sauce
|Niku (Hot)
|$16.00
house-made udon or organic soba noodle, imperial wagyu beef, scallions
|Brussels Sprouts
|$8.00
cayenne, special sauce, garlic chips, lemon
Bixi Beer
2515 North Milwaukee Ave., Chicago
|Popular items
|Gong Bao
|$24.00
Wok seared thigh meat with squash chilies, and peanuts. Comes with side of rice.
Allergies - Peanut, Finfish (Fish Sauce), Soy, Allium
|Cheeseburger
Chinese five spice patties, american cheese, szechuan bacon on a house made Japanese milk bun.
Allergies - Gluten (bun), dairy (cheese), Sesame (bun), Soy, Allium
|Fried Rice
|$12.00
Thai style with cabbage, green onion, sprouts, egg, shrimp paste, and fish sauce.
Allergies - Shellfish, finfish, Soy, Egg, Allium
Vegetarian/Vegan options available
Osteria Langhe
2824 W Armitage Ave, Chicago
|Popular items
|Pesce
|$29.00
seared sea scallops, asparagus, artichokes, sunny egg, calabrian chile honey
|Vitello Tonnato
|$15.00
poached piemontese beef, tuna citrus caper aioli, arugula, crispy egg
|Panna Cotta
|$10.00
vanilla pudding, espresso syrup
The Duplex
3137 W Logan Blvd, Chicago
|Popular items
|O.B. aka Original Bibimbap
|$17.00
The Original Bibimbap that started it all for us. Nothing but respect for this classic Korean goodness. Hit it with that gochujang and then get your mix on.
Made with Ribeye Bulgogi - Korean White Rice - Sesame Spinach - Marinated Mung Bean Sprouts - Sweet + Sour Radish - Spicy Potatoes - Heart-Shaped Egg - Toasted Black Sesame Seeds - Gochujang
|Galbi
|$19.00
If you’ve never tasted this magical meat candy, let us tell you - YOU ARE MISSING OUT. Korean style short ribs swimming in a marinade for 24 hours before being grilled to caramelized perfection. We don’t care how nice you are, you will not want to share.
Notes: Korean Short rib - SGP Galbi Marinade - served with: white rice, lettuce wraps, and banchan
|Kimchi Fried Rice
|$9.00
Our homemade napa cabbage kimchi caramelized and wok-fried to perfection.
Dos Urban Cantina
2829 W ARMITAGE AVE, Chicago
|Popular items
|Carne Asada Burrito
|$15.00
Marinated & grilled steak, guacamole, pico de gallo, roasted tomato salsa, chihuahua cheese, Mexican Rice & black beans wrapped in a flour tortilla and grilled to perfection on the flat top.
|Chicken Verde Taco
|$5.00
Shredded chicken braised and served in a mild tomatillo & green chile sauce, pickled jalapeños & onions, lettuce, crema, cotija cheese, onion & cilantro. Gluten Free.
|Carne Asada Taco
|$6.00
Marinated and grilled steak, black beans, roasted tomato salsa, onion, cilantro. Gluten Free.
Andros Taverna
2542 N. Milwaukee Ave., Chicago
|Popular items
|Lemon Potatoes
|$9.00
Golden potatoes that are sliced like an accordion and slowly cooked with lemon juice, garlic, Iliada olive oil and finished with Mediterranean oregano dried on the branch
|Large Andros Salad
|$23.00
Romaine, shaved fennel, celery, tri-color carrots, lipstick peppers, cucumbers, breakfast radishes, Mighty Vine tomatoes, roasted artichokes, pepperoncini peppers. Tossed with chopped parsley and dill. Seasoned with Greek dressing (red wine vinaigrette, Andros seasoning), sliced feta, three whole olives
|Tatziki
|$10.00
Skotidakas yogurt that is mixed lemon juice, garlic, chopped dill, finished with diced cucumber, dill sprigs ,iliada olive oil & cracked black pepper
Paulie Gee's Logan Square
2451 N Milwaukee Ave, Chicago
|Popular items
|Monthly Special: Sweet and Sour Pork
|$20.50
Mozzarella, White Cheddar, Crispy Fried Pork, Pickled Pineapple, Onion, Bell Pepper, Tomato, Sweet and Sour Sauce
(NOT Available Gluten Free)
|Big Bad Wolf
|$19.50
Italian tomatoes, Berkshire soppressata picante, sweet Italian fennel sausage, house-made bacon jam, fresh mozzarella, and Parmigiano Reggiano.
|Cheesavore: Easy Cheesy
|$18.50
White Cheddar, Mozzarella, Cold Tomato Sauce, Pecorino Romano.
Reno.
2607 N Milwaukee Ave, Chicago
|Popular items
|Paulina
|$18.00
Pepperoni, jalapeño pesto, mozzarella, red sauce
|Garlic Focaccia
|$13.00
Wisconsin cheese curds, cotija cheese, garlic butter, chives, side of marinara
|Cavatelli
|$12.00
Truffle oil, gouda, cream, bagel crumbs
Easy Does It
2354 N MILWAUKEE, CHICAGO
|Popular items
|Ruth Lewandowski 'Lot 3 Nono' Montepulciano
|$30.00
What was formerly only destined for kegs and only available at one sick little pizza joint in the Ninth and Ninth neighborhood of Salt Lake City, Utah (Pizza Nono), MontepulciaNONO really is the penultimate pizza companion. Inspired by the carafed table wines on the piazza and the crookedly labeled (or completely unlabeled) bottles brought up from your grandfather’s cellar and poured generously into tumblers, MontepulciaNONO is a compilation of multiple vintages of Fox Hill Montepulciano. It’s all deep earth and chocolate and high-toned blackberries and spice. Dense and meaty while still retaining a sharp snap of acidity…it’s at once chewy and remarkably fresh. At your next pizza party, pull it out of the fridge for an extra measure of freshness, paisanos, and see exactly what we mean.
|Octogono Pet-Nat 2019
|$32.00
Salvador Noire from Vergel de la Sierra, San Felipe, Guanajuato, Mexico. Fermented and aged in local artisan clay pots underground. 480 bottles produced. Sustainable farming, hand picked, native yeasts, unfined, unfiltered, no sulfur added.
|M. & C. Lapierre Raisins Gaulois 2020
|$22.00
Gamay from Beaujolais, France. An unadulterated Gamay guzzler. From young vines in and around the Morgon Cru, but pulled from higher producing and younger vines so declassified to Vin de France. Organic, hand picked, native yeasts, unfined, unfiltered, minimal sulfur added.
SUPERKHANA International
3059 W Diversey Ave, Chicago
|Popular items
|Pork Vindaloo
|$16.00
Chile Crisp, Winter Greens, Rice Cakes (gf)
|Manchurian Potatoes
|$12.00
Crispy Potatoes, Aioli, Manchurian Sauce, Chives, Sesame (veg, gf)
|Butter Chicken Calzone
|$15.00
Gunthorp Farms Chicken Thighs, Mozzarella & Amul Cheese
Lardon
2200 N California ave, Chicago
|Popular items
|Side House Made Kettle Chips
|$2.00
Every sandwich comes with a side of house made kettle chips but in case you cannot resist the crunch of these delicious golden treats!
|Reuben
|$17.00
Pastrami, Midnight Moon gouda, fancy sauce, house kraut, deli pickles, marbled rye.
Comes with a bag of our house made kettle chips!
|Finocchiona & Butter
|$16.00
fennel seed salami, Wisconsin farm butter, arugula, sea salt, rustic baguette.
Comes with a bag of our house made kettle chips and our house made deli pickles!
Testaccio – Antica Cucina Romana
2456 N California Ave, Chicago
|Popular items
|Moroccan 1/2 Chicken
|$27.00
salt cured half chicken, farro tabbouleh, romanesco, tahini
|Fritto Misto
|$19.00
pepperoncini, marinara, lemon
|Cracker side
|$1.50
housemade caraway cracker
Lonesome Rose
2101 North California Avenue, Chicago
|Popular items
|Baja Fish Taco
|$4.00
beer-battered tilapia, cabbage, pico de gallo, rémoulade, and salsa verde, served on flour tortilla
|Guacamole
|$8.00
our very own recipe topped w/ pico de gallo, served w/ chips
|Chicken Taco
|$4.00
battered and fried chicken, topped with jalapeño ranch, jalapeño slices, pimento cheese, shredded lettuce, served on flour tortilla
