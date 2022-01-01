Logan Square restaurants you'll love

Logan Square restaurants
Must-try Logan Square restaurants

Longman & Eagle image

SALADS • SANDWICHES • HAMBURGERS

Longman & Eagle

2657 N Kedzie Ave, Chicago

Avg 4.4 (4859 reviews)
TakeoutDeliveryDigital Dine-InFast Pay
Popular items
Double Smashburger$17.00
Slagel Farm Beef Double Smashburger, White American Cheese, Pickles, Caramelized Onions, Dijonnaise, Served w/ French Fries
Vegetable Wonton Soup$12.00
Shiitake Mushroom, Collard Greens, Ginger
Cold Sesame Noodles$14.00
Chili, Black Vinegar, Peanuts, Green Onion, Cucumber
More about Longman & Eagle
Way Out image

 

Way Out

3213 W Armitage, Chicago

No reviews yet
Takeout
Popular items
Fried Cheese Curds$8.00
Wisconsin Cheese Curds - Ranch/Marinara
Classic Impossible Cheeseburger$13.00
Plant-Based Burger - Lettuce - Tomato- Pickles - Onion -Dijonaise
Nachos$10.00
Beans - Cheese - Sour Cream - Salsa
More about Way Out
Flat & Point image

 

Flat & Point

3524 West Fullerton Ave, Chicago

Avg 4.5 (291 reviews)
TakeoutFast Pay
Popular items
Potato Bagel Sandwich$10.00
Scallion schmear, potato pancake, fried egg. Vegetarian. (Option to add bacon.)
Bagel & Breads$4.50
House made sourdough everything bagel. Get plain, toasted with choice of schmear, or schmear on the side!
Side of Schmear
Click for options
More about Flat & Point
Parson's Chicken and Fish image

FRIED CHICKEN • CHICKEN

Parson's Chicken and Fish

2952 W Armitage Ave, Chicago

Avg 4.5 (4559 reviews)
TakeoutDeliveryFast Pay
Popular items
Chicken Sandwich$12.00
Fried chicken thigh with American cheese, shredded lettuce, pickles, aioli, and hot sauce on a brioche bun
Hush Puppies$6.00
Three Sisters cornmeal, Slagel Family Farms ham hock, cream cheese, scallions, served with spicy mayonnaise
French Fries$4.00
Natural cut with kosher salt served with your choice of sauce
More about Parson's Chicken and Fish
Barbaro Taqueria image

 

Barbaro Taqueria

2525 West North Ave, Chicago

Avg 4.6 (129 reviews)
Takeout
Popular items
2 Rajas Poblanos Tacos$8.00
2 Mushroom$7.00
2 Campechanos Tacos$8.00
More about Barbaro Taqueria
Oromo Cafe image

SANDWICHES

Oromo Cafe

1912 N Western Ave, Chicago

Avg 4.7 (239 reviews)
TakeoutDeliveryFast Pay
Popular items
Breakfast Burrito$7.75
2 Scrambled Eggs, Roasted Bell Pepper, Caramelized Onions, Black Beans, Chihuahua Cheese, Sour Cream, Salsa Verde Wrapped in Flour Tortilla
Breakfast Egg Sandwich$7.75
2 Scrambled Eggs, Havarti Cheese, Baby Arugula, Caramelized Onions, Spicy Mayoon a Toasted English Muffin
Drip Coffee$2.25
A fresh cup of organic drip coffee from Mexican Chiapas region or Ethiopian Oromia region.
More about Oromo Cafe
Consumer pic

 

Taqueria Chingón

2234 North Western Ave, Chicago

No reviews yet
Takeout
Popular items
Pork Cheek Cochinita$5.00
Yucatan Style BBQ Pork, Pickled Red Onions, Habanero Salsa
Chips & Guacamole$9.00
6oz - Guacamole and 4oz Chips
*Contains Pumpkin Seeds
*can not be modified
Campechano$6.50
Crispy Cheese, Asada, and Chorizo Verde topped with Onions, Cilantro, and Avocado Salsa
More about Taqueria Chingón
Maplewood Brewery & Distillery image

 

Maplewood Brewery & Distillery

2717 N Maplewood Ave, Chicago

Avg 4.5 (186 reviews)
TakeoutDeliveryDigital Dine-In
Popular items
Lounge Lager 16oz 4pk$8.99
American Adjunct Lager - 4.5% ABV - Lager brewed with 6‑Row Barley, Corn and Rice. The official beer sponsor of the Maplewood Lounge!
Egg Nog 32oz$24.99
Buy one Egg Nog & get the second Egg Nog on us! 11.3% Alc/Vol - Rum and Spirits Distilled from Grain and Hops with Natural Flavors Added.
Contains: Milk, Eggs, Brown Sugar, Nutmeg, Cinnamon, Vanilla, Grain
Wallabreezy 16oz 4pk$15.99
DDH DIPA - 7% ABV - We chose to pair three of our favorite Southern Hemisphere grown hops (Nelson Sauvin, Motueka, Galaxy). The result is an intensely pungent tropical hazy juice bomb with hints of lime zest and grapefruit peel.
More about Maplewood Brewery & Distillery
Revolution Brewpub image

 

Revolution Brewpub

2323 N. Milwaukee Ave., Chicago

No reviews yet
TakeoutFast Pay
Popular items
Garlic Cream Cheese Mashed Potatoes$6.00
A bowl of happiness
The Burger$12.00
Two 3oz griddle patties, hero sauce, cheddar, griddled onion, lettuce, Mighty Vine tomato, sesame seed topped brioche bun
Crispy Chicken$12.00
Fried chicken thigh, honey hero mustard, pickled red onion, pepper jack, lettuce, sesame seed topped brioche bun
More about Revolution Brewpub
Same Day Cafe image

SANDWICHES

Same Day Cafe

2651 N Kedzie Ave., Chicago

Avg 4.6 (460 reviews)
TakeoutDeliveryDigital Dine-In
Popular items
Reuben$13.00
House Corned Beef or House Made Herb Roasted Turkey Breast, with Braised Cabbage, Gruyere, and Sriracha Thousand Island
BLT$12.00
Sriracha bacon, arugula, perfectly ripe brown tomatoes, and tarragon aioli on our house made, griddled rosemary bread. Pickles and apple slaw on the side. Add-ons are tasty, but more than one could make it hard to hold.
Cookie$2.50
Same Day Classics. We've had these cookies from the beginning. Try the brown butter brown sugar!
More about Same Day Cafe
Beautiful Rind image

CHEESE

Beautiful Rind

2211 N Milwaukee Ave, Chicago

Avg 4.9 (75 reviews)
TakeoutDelivery
Popular items
Meats & Three$34.00
Three delicious cheeses & two meats. Picked from our monger's favorites at the moment. This is a great dinner option! Exact selections may vary based on availability. Wooden board not included.
Cheese for Dinner$32.00
Our monger's five favorite cheeses on the board at the moment. Sort of a delicious version of roulette. Exact selections may vary based on availability. Wooden board not included.
Olives$6.00
Our house blend of marinated olives to give your cheese a little something extra. 8 oz container.
More about Beautiful Rind
Intelligentsia Coffee image

 

Intelligentsia Coffee

2642 North Milwaukee Avenue, Chicago

Avg 4 (9 reviews)
Takeout
Popular items
Black Cat Classic Whole Bean (12oz Bag)$16.00
This syrupy sweet espresso blend has been the staple of our lineup since the very beginning. Supreme balance and a wonderful sweetness make this a classic.
Matcha Latte$6.50
Our Matcha is an exceptionally sweet powdered green tea from our own Kilogram Tea. Made with steamed oat milk.
Iced Mocha$4.75
Our signature iced latte with house-made ganache, using Askinosie single origin chocolate.
More about Intelligentsia Coffee
Giant image

FRENCH FRIES

Giant

3209 W. Armitage Ave., Chicago

Avg 5 (4306 reviews)
Takeout
Popular items
Tagliatelle$22.00
House made saffron Tagliatelle with Dungeness crab and chili butter.
Steak$19.00
Marinaded Tri-tip Steak with red and green sauces, mushrooms and sour cream
Pici pasta$19.00
Pici pasta with jalapeño and bacon
More about Giant
Wyler Road Presents S.F.B.D. image

SALADS • SANDWICHES • HAMBURGERS • FRENCH FRIES

Wyler Road Presents S.F.B.D.

3581 W Belden Ave, Chicago

Avg 5 (51 reviews)
TakeoutDeliveryFast Pay
Popular items
1/2 Pound$11.00
1/2 Pound Fried Shrimp with House Cocktail, Tartar and Hot Sauce.
Double Burger$9.00
Two Slagel Farms Beef Patties, American Cheese, Chipotle Aioli, Lettuce Onions and Pickles.
Single Dog$5.00
One Vienna Beef Frank Chicago Style, Mustard, Tomato, Peppers, Onion, Relish, Pickle and Celery Salt. Hand Cut Fries on Top.
More about Wyler Road Presents S.F.B.D.
KFIRE image

 

KFIRE

2528 N. Milwaukee Ave, Chicago

No reviews yet
TakeoutDelivery
Popular items
Soy Ginger Chicken$11.00
(GF) Boneless chicken prepared with a sweet soy, sesame & ginger marinade. Recommended with Fresh Kimchi Slaw* & Korean Pickles.
*Gluten Free
Kalbi$15.00
(GF) Short Ribs marinated in a savory soy base with garlic & ginger. Recommended with Kimchi Slaw* & Seasoned Cucumber.
*Gluten Free
Fried Dumplings$6.00
Fried potstickers stuffed with pork & vegetables. Small BiTE: 4 dumplings, Big BiTE: 7 dumplings
More about KFIRE
Passion House Coffee image

 

Passion House Coffee

2631 N. Kedzie, Chicago

No reviews yet
TakeoutFast Pay
Popular items
Chai Latte$5.00
Cappucino$4.00
Americano$3.50
More about Passion House Coffee
Ravinia Brewing - Chicago image

TACOS

Ravinia Brewing - Chicago

2601 W Diversey, Chicago

No reviews yet
Takeout
Popular items
Burrito Bites$13.00
Snack-sized burritos (4 pieces to an order)
Tostadas$10.00
Two friend tortillas topped with refried beans, lettuce, queso fresco, pickled onion, and sour cream
Individual Taco$4.50
Hand-made corn tortillas with choice of fresh, delicious toppings
More about Ravinia Brewing - Chicago
Nomonomo Pub + Grill image

 

Nomonomo Pub + Grill

2115 N Milwaukee Ave, Chicago

No reviews yet
Takeout
Popular items
Karaage$9.00
ginger garlic soy, togarashi mayo or ginger garlic pirikara soy sauce
Niku (Hot)$16.00
house-made udon or organic soba noodle, imperial wagyu beef, scallions
Brussels Sprouts$8.00
cayenne, special sauce, garlic chips, lemon
More about Nomonomo Pub + Grill
Bixi Beer image

 

Bixi Beer

2515 North Milwaukee Ave., Chicago

No reviews yet
TakeoutDelivery
Popular items
Gong Bao$24.00
Wok seared thigh meat with squash chilies, and peanuts. Comes with side of rice.
Allergies - Peanut, Finfish (Fish Sauce), Soy, Allium
Cheeseburger
Chinese five spice patties, american cheese, szechuan bacon on a house made Japanese milk bun.
Allergies - Gluten (bun), dairy (cheese), Sesame (bun), Soy, Allium
Fried Rice$12.00
Thai style with cabbage, green onion, sprouts, egg, shrimp paste, and fish sauce.
Allergies - Shellfish, finfish, Soy, Egg, Allium
Vegetarian/Vegan options available
More about Bixi Beer
Osteria Langhe image

 

Osteria Langhe

2824 W Armitage Ave, Chicago

Avg 4.4 (916 reviews)
Takeout
Popular items
Pesce$29.00
seared sea scallops, asparagus, artichokes, sunny egg, calabrian chile honey
Vitello Tonnato$15.00
poached piemontese beef, tuna citrus caper aioli, arugula, crispy egg
Panna Cotta$10.00
vanilla pudding, espresso syrup
More about Osteria Langhe
The Duplex image

 

The Duplex

3137 W Logan Blvd, Chicago

Avg 3.6 (46 reviews)
TakeoutDeliveryDigital Dine-InFast Pay
Popular items
O.B. aka Original Bibimbap$17.00
The Original Bibimbap that started it all for us. Nothing but respect for this classic Korean goodness. Hit it with that gochujang and then get your mix on.
Made with Ribeye Bulgogi - Korean White Rice - Sesame Spinach - Marinated Mung Bean Sprouts - Sweet + Sour Radish - Spicy Potatoes - Heart-Shaped Egg - Toasted Black Sesame Seeds - Gochujang
Galbi$19.00
If you’ve never tasted this magical meat candy, let us tell you - YOU ARE MISSING OUT. Korean style short ribs swimming in a marinade for 24 hours before being grilled to caramelized perfection. We don’t care how nice you are, you will not want to share.
Notes: Korean Short rib - SGP Galbi Marinade - served with: white rice, lettuce wraps, and banchan
Kimchi Fried Rice$9.00
Our homemade napa cabbage kimchi caramelized and wok-fried to perfection.
More about The Duplex
Dos Urban Cantina image

TACOS

Dos Urban Cantina

2829 W ARMITAGE AVE, Chicago

Avg 4.2 (523 reviews)
TakeoutDeliveryDigital Dine-In
Popular items
Carne Asada Burrito$15.00
Marinated & grilled steak, guacamole, pico de gallo, roasted tomato salsa, chihuahua cheese, Mexican Rice & black beans wrapped in a flour tortilla and grilled to perfection on the flat top.
Chicken Verde Taco$5.00
Shredded chicken braised and served in a mild tomatillo & green chile sauce, pickled jalapeños & onions, lettuce, crema, cotija cheese, onion & cilantro. Gluten Free.
Carne Asada Taco$6.00
Marinated and grilled steak, black beans, roasted tomato salsa, onion, cilantro. Gluten Free.
More about Dos Urban Cantina
Andros Taverna image

SEAFOOD

Andros Taverna

2542 N. Milwaukee Ave., Chicago

Avg 4.5 (1881 reviews)
TakeoutDeliveryDigital Dine-InFast Pay
Popular items
Lemon Potatoes$9.00
Golden potatoes that are sliced like an accordion and slowly cooked with lemon juice, garlic, Iliada olive oil and finished with Mediterranean oregano dried on the branch
Large Andros Salad$23.00
Romaine, shaved fennel, celery, tri-color carrots, lipstick peppers, cucumbers, breakfast radishes, Mighty Vine tomatoes, roasted artichokes, pepperoncini peppers. Tossed with chopped parsley and dill. Seasoned with Greek dressing (red wine vinaigrette, Andros seasoning), sliced feta, three whole olives
Tatziki$10.00
Skotidakas yogurt that is mixed lemon juice, garlic, chopped dill, finished with diced cucumber, dill sprigs ,iliada olive oil & cracked black pepper
More about Andros Taverna
Paulie Gee's Logan Square image

PIZZA • SALADS

Paulie Gee's Logan Square

2451 N Milwaukee Ave, Chicago

Avg 4.4 (1438 reviews)
TakeoutDigital Dine-InFast Pay
Popular items
Monthly Special: Sweet and Sour Pork$20.50
Mozzarella, White Cheddar, Crispy Fried Pork, Pickled Pineapple, Onion, Bell Pepper, Tomato, Sweet and Sour Sauce
(NOT Available Gluten Free)
Big Bad Wolf$19.50
Italian tomatoes, Berkshire soppressata picante, sweet Italian fennel sausage, house-made bacon jam, fresh mozzarella, and Parmigiano Reggiano.
Cheesavore: Easy Cheesy$18.50
White Cheddar, Mozzarella, Cold Tomato Sauce, Pecorino Romano.
More about Paulie Gee's Logan Square
Reno. image

PIZZA • BAGELS • SALADS • SANDWICHES

Reno.

2607 N Milwaukee Ave, Chicago

Avg 4.5 (1428 reviews)
Takeout
Popular items
Paulina$18.00
Pepperoni, jalapeño pesto, mozzarella, red sauce
Garlic Focaccia$13.00
Wisconsin cheese curds, cotija cheese, garlic butter, chives, side of marinara
Cavatelli$12.00
Truffle oil, gouda, cream, bagel crumbs
More about Reno.
Easy Does It image

 

Easy Does It

2354 N MILWAUKEE, CHICAGO

No reviews yet
TakeoutDigital Dine-In
Popular items
Ruth Lewandowski 'Lot 3 Nono' Montepulciano$30.00
What was formerly only destined for kegs and only available at one sick little pizza joint in the Ninth and Ninth neighborhood of Salt Lake City, Utah (Pizza Nono), MontepulciaNONO really is the penultimate pizza companion. Inspired by the carafed table wines on the piazza and the crookedly labeled (or completely unlabeled) bottles brought up from your grandfather’s cellar and poured generously into tumblers, MontepulciaNONO is a compilation of multiple vintages of Fox Hill Montepulciano. It’s all deep earth and chocolate and high-toned blackberries and spice. Dense and meaty while still retaining a sharp snap of acidity…it’s at once chewy and remarkably fresh. At your next pizza party, pull it out of the fridge for an extra measure of freshness, paisanos, and see exactly what we mean.
Octogono Pet-Nat 2019$32.00
Salvador Noire from Vergel de la Sierra, San Felipe, Guanajuato, Mexico. Fermented and aged in local artisan clay pots underground. 480 bottles produced. Sustainable farming, hand picked, native yeasts, unfined, unfiltered, no sulfur added.
M. & C. Lapierre Raisins Gaulois 2020$22.00
Gamay from Beaujolais, France. An unadulterated Gamay guzzler. From young vines in and around the Morgon Cru, but pulled from higher producing and younger vines so declassified to Vin de France. Organic, hand picked, native yeasts, unfined, unfiltered, minimal sulfur added.
More about Easy Does It
SUPERKHANA International image

FRENCH FRIES

SUPERKHANA International

3059 W Diversey Ave, Chicago

Avg 4.9 (1090 reviews)
TakeoutDelivery
Popular items
Pork Vindaloo$16.00
Chile Crisp, Winter Greens, Rice Cakes (gf)
Manchurian Potatoes$12.00
Crispy Potatoes, Aioli, Manchurian Sauce, Chives, Sesame (veg, gf)
Butter Chicken Calzone$15.00
Gunthorp Farms Chicken Thighs, Mozzarella & Amul Cheese
More about SUPERKHANA International
Lardon image

 

Lardon

2200 N California ave, Chicago

No reviews yet
TakeoutDelivery
Popular items
Side House Made Kettle Chips$2.00
Every sandwich comes with a side of house made kettle chips but in case you cannot resist the crunch of these delicious golden treats!
Reuben$17.00
Pastrami, Midnight Moon gouda, fancy sauce, house kraut, deli pickles, marbled rye.
Comes with a bag of our house made kettle chips!
Finocchiona & Butter$16.00
fennel seed salami, Wisconsin farm butter, arugula, sea salt, rustic baguette.
Comes with a bag of our house made kettle chips and our house made deli pickles!
More about Lardon
Testaccio – Antica Cucina Romana image

 

Testaccio – Antica Cucina Romana

2456 N California Ave, Chicago

Avg 4.5 (983 reviews)
Takeout
Popular items
Moroccan 1/2 Chicken$27.00
salt cured half chicken, farro tabbouleh, romanesco, tahini
Fritto Misto$19.00
pepperoncini, marinara, lemon
Cracker side$1.50
housemade caraway cracker
More about Testaccio – Antica Cucina Romana
Lonesome Rose image

TACOS

Lonesome Rose

2101 North California Avenue, Chicago

Avg 4 (768 reviews)
TakeoutDelivery
Popular items
Baja Fish Taco$4.00
beer-battered tilapia, cabbage, pico de gallo, rémoulade, and salsa verde, served on flour tortilla
Guacamole$8.00
our very own recipe topped w/ pico de gallo, served w/ chips
Chicken Taco$4.00
battered and fried chicken, topped with jalapeño ranch, jalapeño slices, pimento cheese, shredded lettuce, served on flour tortilla
More about Lonesome Rose

