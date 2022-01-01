Logan Square restaurants you'll love

What was formerly only destined for kegs and only available at one sick little pizza joint in the Ninth and Ninth neighborhood of Salt Lake City, Utah (Pizza Nono), MontepulciaNONO really is the penultimate pizza companion. Inspired by the carafed table wines on the piazza and the crookedly labeled (or completely unlabeled) bottles brought up from your grandfather’s cellar and poured generously into tumblers, MontepulciaNONO is a compilation of multiple vintages of Fox Hill Montepulciano. It’s all deep earth and chocolate and high-toned blackberries and spice. Dense and meaty while still retaining a sharp snap of acidity…it’s at once chewy and remarkably fresh. At your next pizza party, pull it out of the fridge for an extra measure of freshness, paisanos, and see exactly what we mean.

