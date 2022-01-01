Logan Square American restaurants you'll love

Go
Logan Square restaurants
Toast

Must-try American restaurants in Logan Square

Flat & Point image

 

Flat & Point

3524 West Fullerton Ave, Chicago

Avg 4.5 (291 reviews)
TakeoutFast Pay
Popular items
Potato Bagel Sandwich$10.00
Scallion schmear, potato pancake, fried egg. Vegetarian. (Option to add bacon.)
Bagel & Breads$4.50
House made sourdough everything bagel. Get plain, toasted with choice of schmear, or schmear on the side!
Side of Schmear
Click for options
More about Flat & Point
Parson's Chicken and Fish image

FRIED CHICKEN • CHICKEN

Parson's Chicken and Fish

2952 W Armitage Ave, Chicago

Avg 4.5 (4559 reviews)
TakeoutDeliveryFast Pay
Popular items
Chicken Sandwich$12.00
Fried chicken thigh with American cheese, shredded lettuce, pickles, aioli, and hot sauce on a brioche bun
Hush Puppies$6.00
Three Sisters cornmeal, Slagel Family Farms ham hock, cream cheese, scallions, served with spicy mayonnaise
French Fries$4.00
Natural cut with kosher salt served with your choice of sauce
More about Parson's Chicken and Fish
Revolution Brewpub image

 

Revolution Brewpub

2323 N. Milwaukee Ave., Chicago

No reviews yet
TakeoutFast Pay
Popular items
Garlic Cream Cheese Mashed Potatoes$6.00
A bowl of happiness
The Burger$12.00
Two 3oz griddle patties, hero sauce, cheddar, griddled onion, lettuce, Mighty Vine tomato, sesame seed topped brioche bun
Crispy Chicken$12.00
Fried chicken thigh, honey hero mustard, pickled red onion, pepper jack, lettuce, sesame seed topped brioche bun
More about Revolution Brewpub
Giant image

FRENCH FRIES

Giant

3209 W. Armitage Ave., Chicago

Avg 5 (4306 reviews)
Takeout
Popular items
Tagliatelle$22.00
House made saffron Tagliatelle with Dungeness crab and chili butter.
Steak$19.00
Marinaded Tri-tip Steak with red and green sauces, mushrooms and sour cream
Pici pasta$19.00
Pici pasta with jalapeño and bacon
More about Giant
Reno. image

PIZZA • BAGELS • SALADS • SANDWICHES

Reno.

2607 N Milwaukee Ave, Chicago

Avg 4.5 (1428 reviews)
Takeout
Popular items
Paulina$18.00
Pepperoni, jalapeño pesto, mozzarella, red sauce
Garlic Focaccia$13.00
Wisconsin cheese curds, cotija cheese, garlic butter, chives, side of marinara
Cavatelli$12.00
Truffle oil, gouda, cream, bagel crumbs
More about Reno.
SUPERKHANA International image

FRENCH FRIES

SUPERKHANA International

3059 W Diversey Ave, Chicago

Avg 4.9 (1090 reviews)
TakeoutDelivery
Popular items
Pork Vindaloo$16.00
Chile Crisp, Winter Greens, Rice Cakes (gf)
Manchurian Potatoes$12.00
Crispy Potatoes, Aioli, Manchurian Sauce, Chives, Sesame (veg, gf)
Butter Chicken Calzone$15.00
Gunthorp Farms Chicken Thighs, Mozzarella & Amul Cheese
More about SUPERKHANA International

Explore restaurants that serve these tasty dishes in Logan Square

Burritos

Tacos

Fried Rice

French Fries

Quesadillas

Egg Rolls

Fish Tacos

Crispy Chicken

Map

More near Logan Square to explore

Near West Side

Avg 4.4 (33 restaurants)

Wicker Park

Avg 4.4 (20 restaurants)

DePaul

Avg 4.5 (15 restaurants)

Lincoln Square

Avg 4.4 (13 restaurants)

South Loop

Avg 4.4 (11 restaurants)

Humboldt Park

Avg 4.5 (6 restaurants)

Ukrainian Village

Avg 4.2 (5 restaurants)

Irving Park

Avg 4.6 (5 restaurants)

Albany Park

Avg 4.7 (3 restaurants)
Map

More popular cities to explore

Kankakee

No reviews yet

Racine

Avg 4.2 (13 restaurants)

Ottawa

No reviews yet

South Bend

Avg 4.5 (19 restaurants)

Niles

Avg 4.4 (5 restaurants)

Rockford

Avg 4.5 (21 restaurants)

Grand Rapids

Avg 4.4 (98 restaurants)

Oklahoma City

Avg 4.4 (91 restaurants)

Riverside

Avg 4.3 (48 restaurants)

Virginia Beach

Avg 4.4 (113 restaurants)

Denver

Avg 4.4 (419 restaurants)

Las Vegas

Avg 4.4 (247 restaurants)
© 2022 Toast, Inc.
Toast
Made with love in Boston