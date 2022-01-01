Logan Square American restaurants you'll love
Must-try American restaurants in Logan Square
Flat & Point
3524 West Fullerton Ave, Chicago
|Popular items
|Potato Bagel Sandwich
|$10.00
Scallion schmear, potato pancake, fried egg. Vegetarian. (Option to add bacon.)
|Bagel & Breads
|$4.50
House made sourdough everything bagel. Get plain, toasted with choice of schmear, or schmear on the side!
|Side of Schmear
FRIED CHICKEN • CHICKEN
Parson's Chicken and Fish
2952 W Armitage Ave, Chicago
|Popular items
|Chicken Sandwich
|$12.00
Fried chicken thigh with American cheese, shredded lettuce, pickles, aioli, and hot sauce on a brioche bun
|Hush Puppies
|$6.00
Three Sisters cornmeal, Slagel Family Farms ham hock, cream cheese, scallions, served with spicy mayonnaise
|French Fries
|$4.00
Natural cut with kosher salt served with your choice of sauce
Revolution Brewpub
2323 N. Milwaukee Ave., Chicago
|Popular items
|Garlic Cream Cheese Mashed Potatoes
|$6.00
A bowl of happiness
|The Burger
|$12.00
Two 3oz griddle patties, hero sauce, cheddar, griddled onion, lettuce, Mighty Vine tomato, sesame seed topped brioche bun
|Crispy Chicken
|$12.00
Fried chicken thigh, honey hero mustard, pickled red onion, pepper jack, lettuce, sesame seed topped brioche bun
FRENCH FRIES
Giant
3209 W. Armitage Ave., Chicago
|Popular items
|Tagliatelle
|$22.00
House made saffron Tagliatelle with Dungeness crab and chili butter.
|Steak
|$19.00
Marinaded Tri-tip Steak with red and green sauces, mushrooms and sour cream
|Pici pasta
|$19.00
Pici pasta with jalapeño and bacon
PIZZA • BAGELS • SALADS • SANDWICHES
Reno.
2607 N Milwaukee Ave, Chicago
|Popular items
|Paulina
|$18.00
Pepperoni, jalapeño pesto, mozzarella, red sauce
|Garlic Focaccia
|$13.00
Wisconsin cheese curds, cotija cheese, garlic butter, chives, side of marinara
|Cavatelli
|$12.00
Truffle oil, gouda, cream, bagel crumbs
FRENCH FRIES
SUPERKHANA International
3059 W Diversey Ave, Chicago
|Popular items
|Pork Vindaloo
|$16.00
Chile Crisp, Winter Greens, Rice Cakes (gf)
|Manchurian Potatoes
|$12.00
Crispy Potatoes, Aioli, Manchurian Sauce, Chives, Sesame (veg, gf)
|Butter Chicken Calzone
|$15.00
Gunthorp Farms Chicken Thighs, Mozzarella & Amul Cheese