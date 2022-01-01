Logan Square bars & lounges you'll love
SALADS • SANDWICHES • HAMBURGERS
Longman & Eagle
2657 N Kedzie Ave, Chicago
|Double Smashburger
|$17.00
Slagel Farm Beef Double Smashburger, White American Cheese, Pickles, Caramelized Onions, Dijonnaise, Served w/ French Fries
|Vegetable Wonton Soup
|$12.00
Shiitake Mushroom, Collard Greens, Ginger
|Cold Sesame Noodles
|$14.00
Chili, Black Vinegar, Peanuts, Green Onion, Cucumber
Way Out
3213 W Armitage, Chicago
|Fried Cheese Curds
|$8.00
Wisconsin Cheese Curds - Ranch/Marinara
|Classic Impossible Cheeseburger
|$13.00
Plant-Based Burger - Lettuce - Tomato- Pickles - Onion -Dijonaise
|Nachos
|$10.00
Beans - Cheese - Sour Cream - Salsa
Revolution Brewpub
2323 N. Milwaukee Ave., Chicago
|Garlic Cream Cheese Mashed Potatoes
|$6.00
A bowl of happiness
|The Burger
|$12.00
Two 3oz griddle patties, hero sauce, cheddar, griddled onion, lettuce, Mighty Vine tomato, sesame seed topped brioche bun
|Crispy Chicken
|$12.00
Fried chicken thigh, honey hero mustard, pickled red onion, pepper jack, lettuce, sesame seed topped brioche bun
FRENCH FRIES
Giant
3209 W. Armitage Ave., Chicago
|Tagliatelle
|$22.00
House made saffron Tagliatelle with Dungeness crab and chili butter.
|Steak
|$19.00
Marinaded Tri-tip Steak with red and green sauces, mushrooms and sour cream
|Pici pasta
|$19.00
Pici pasta with jalapeño and bacon
The Duplex
3137 W Logan Blvd, Chicago
|O.B. aka Original Bibimbap
|$17.00
The Original Bibimbap that started it all for us. Nothing but respect for this classic Korean goodness. Hit it with that gochujang and then get your mix on.
Made with Ribeye Bulgogi - Korean White Rice - Sesame Spinach - Marinated Mung Bean Sprouts - Sweet + Sour Radish - Spicy Potatoes - Heart-Shaped Egg - Toasted Black Sesame Seeds - Gochujang
|Galbi
|$19.00
If you’ve never tasted this magical meat candy, let us tell you - YOU ARE MISSING OUT. Korean style short ribs swimming in a marinade for 24 hours before being grilled to caramelized perfection. We don’t care how nice you are, you will not want to share.
Notes: Korean Short rib - SGP Galbi Marinade - served with: white rice, lettuce wraps, and banchan
|Kimchi Fried Rice
|$9.00
Our homemade napa cabbage kimchi caramelized and wok-fried to perfection.
TACOS
Dos Urban Cantina
2829 W ARMITAGE AVE, Chicago
|Carne Asada Burrito
|$15.00
Marinated & grilled steak, guacamole, pico de gallo, roasted tomato salsa, chihuahua cheese, Mexican Rice & black beans wrapped in a flour tortilla and grilled to perfection on the flat top.
|Chicken Verde Taco
|$5.00
Shredded chicken braised and served in a mild tomatillo & green chile sauce, pickled jalapeños & onions, lettuce, crema, cotija cheese, onion & cilantro. Gluten Free.
|Carne Asada Taco
|$6.00
Marinated and grilled steak, black beans, roasted tomato salsa, onion, cilantro. Gluten Free.
PIZZA • SALADS
Paulie Gee's Logan Square
2451 N Milwaukee Ave, Chicago
|Monthly Special: Sweet and Sour Pork
|$20.50
Mozzarella, White Cheddar, Crispy Fried Pork, Pickled Pineapple, Onion, Bell Pepper, Tomato, Sweet and Sour Sauce
(NOT Available Gluten Free)
|Big Bad Wolf
|$19.50
Italian tomatoes, Berkshire soppressata picante, sweet Italian fennel sausage, house-made bacon jam, fresh mozzarella, and Parmigiano Reggiano.
|Cheesavore: Easy Cheesy
|$18.50
White Cheddar, Mozzarella, Cold Tomato Sauce, Pecorino Romano.
Easy Does It
2354 N MILWAUKEE, CHICAGO
|Ruth Lewandowski 'Lot 3 Nono' Montepulciano
|$30.00
What was formerly only destined for kegs and only available at one sick little pizza joint in the Ninth and Ninth neighborhood of Salt Lake City, Utah (Pizza Nono), MontepulciaNONO really is the penultimate pizza companion. Inspired by the carafed table wines on the piazza and the crookedly labeled (or completely unlabeled) bottles brought up from your grandfather’s cellar and poured generously into tumblers, MontepulciaNONO is a compilation of multiple vintages of Fox Hill Montepulciano. It’s all deep earth and chocolate and high-toned blackberries and spice. Dense and meaty while still retaining a sharp snap of acidity…it’s at once chewy and remarkably fresh. At your next pizza party, pull it out of the fridge for an extra measure of freshness, paisanos, and see exactly what we mean.
|Octogono Pet-Nat 2019
|$32.00
Salvador Noire from Vergel de la Sierra, San Felipe, Guanajuato, Mexico. Fermented and aged in local artisan clay pots underground. 480 bottles produced. Sustainable farming, hand picked, native yeasts, unfined, unfiltered, no sulfur added.
|M. & C. Lapierre Raisins Gaulois 2020
|$22.00
Gamay from Beaujolais, France. An unadulterated Gamay guzzler. From young vines in and around the Morgon Cru, but pulled from higher producing and younger vines so declassified to Vin de France. Organic, hand picked, native yeasts, unfined, unfiltered, minimal sulfur added.
Lardon
2200 N California ave, Chicago
|Side House Made Kettle Chips
|$2.00
Every sandwich comes with a side of house made kettle chips but in case you cannot resist the crunch of these delicious golden treats!
|Reuben
|$17.00
Pastrami, Midnight Moon gouda, fancy sauce, house kraut, deli pickles, marbled rye.
Comes with a bag of our house made kettle chips!
|Finocchiona & Butter
|$16.00
fennel seed salami, Wisconsin farm butter, arugula, sea salt, rustic baguette.
Comes with a bag of our house made kettle chips and our house made deli pickles!
TACOS
Lonesome Rose
2101 North California Avenue, Chicago
|Baja Fish Taco
|$4.00
beer-battered tilapia, cabbage, pico de gallo, rémoulade, and salsa verde, served on flour tortilla
|Guacamole
|$8.00
our very own recipe topped w/ pico de gallo, served w/ chips
|Chicken Taco
|$4.00
battered and fried chicken, topped with jalapeño ranch, jalapeño slices, pimento cheese, shredded lettuce, served on flour tortilla