Logan Square bars & lounges you'll love

Logan Square restaurants
Must-try bars & lounges in Logan Square

Longman & Eagle image

SALADS • SANDWICHES • HAMBURGERS

Longman & Eagle

2657 N Kedzie Ave, Chicago

Avg 4.4 (4859 reviews)
TakeoutDeliveryDigital Dine-InFast Pay
Popular items
Double Smashburger$17.00
Slagel Farm Beef Double Smashburger, White American Cheese, Pickles, Caramelized Onions, Dijonnaise, Served w/ French Fries
Vegetable Wonton Soup$12.00
Shiitake Mushroom, Collard Greens, Ginger
Cold Sesame Noodles$14.00
Chili, Black Vinegar, Peanuts, Green Onion, Cucumber
More about Longman & Eagle
Way Out image

 

Way Out

3213 W Armitage, Chicago

No reviews yet
Takeout
Popular items
Fried Cheese Curds$8.00
Wisconsin Cheese Curds - Ranch/Marinara
Classic Impossible Cheeseburger$13.00
Plant-Based Burger - Lettuce - Tomato- Pickles - Onion -Dijonaise
Nachos$10.00
Beans - Cheese - Sour Cream - Salsa
More about Way Out
Revolution Brewpub image

 

Revolution Brewpub

2323 N. Milwaukee Ave., Chicago

No reviews yet
TakeoutFast Pay
Popular items
Garlic Cream Cheese Mashed Potatoes$6.00
A bowl of happiness
The Burger$12.00
Two 3oz griddle patties, hero sauce, cheddar, griddled onion, lettuce, Mighty Vine tomato, sesame seed topped brioche bun
Crispy Chicken$12.00
Fried chicken thigh, honey hero mustard, pickled red onion, pepper jack, lettuce, sesame seed topped brioche bun
More about Revolution Brewpub
Giant image

FRENCH FRIES

Giant

3209 W. Armitage Ave., Chicago

Avg 5 (4306 reviews)
Takeout
Popular items
Tagliatelle$22.00
House made saffron Tagliatelle with Dungeness crab and chili butter.
Steak$19.00
Marinaded Tri-tip Steak with red and green sauces, mushrooms and sour cream
Pici pasta$19.00
Pici pasta with jalapeño and bacon
More about Giant
The Duplex image

 

The Duplex

3137 W Logan Blvd, Chicago

Avg 3.6 (46 reviews)
TakeoutDeliveryDigital Dine-InFast Pay
Popular items
O.B. aka Original Bibimbap$17.00
The Original Bibimbap that started it all for us. Nothing but respect for this classic Korean goodness. Hit it with that gochujang and then get your mix on.
Made with Ribeye Bulgogi - Korean White Rice - Sesame Spinach - Marinated Mung Bean Sprouts - Sweet + Sour Radish - Spicy Potatoes - Heart-Shaped Egg - Toasted Black Sesame Seeds - Gochujang
Galbi$19.00
If you’ve never tasted this magical meat candy, let us tell you - YOU ARE MISSING OUT. Korean style short ribs swimming in a marinade for 24 hours before being grilled to caramelized perfection. We don’t care how nice you are, you will not want to share.
Notes: Korean Short rib - SGP Galbi Marinade - served with: white rice, lettuce wraps, and banchan
Kimchi Fried Rice$9.00
Our homemade napa cabbage kimchi caramelized and wok-fried to perfection.
More about The Duplex
Dos Urban Cantina image

TACOS

Dos Urban Cantina

2829 W ARMITAGE AVE, Chicago

Avg 4.2 (523 reviews)
TakeoutDeliveryDigital Dine-In
Popular items
Carne Asada Burrito$15.00
Marinated & grilled steak, guacamole, pico de gallo, roasted tomato salsa, chihuahua cheese, Mexican Rice & black beans wrapped in a flour tortilla and grilled to perfection on the flat top.
Chicken Verde Taco$5.00
Shredded chicken braised and served in a mild tomatillo & green chile sauce, pickled jalapeños & onions, lettuce, crema, cotija cheese, onion & cilantro. Gluten Free.
Carne Asada Taco$6.00
Marinated and grilled steak, black beans, roasted tomato salsa, onion, cilantro. Gluten Free.
More about Dos Urban Cantina
Paulie Gee's Logan Square image

PIZZA • SALADS

Paulie Gee's Logan Square

2451 N Milwaukee Ave, Chicago

Avg 4.4 (1438 reviews)
TakeoutDigital Dine-InFast Pay
Popular items
Monthly Special: Sweet and Sour Pork$20.50
Mozzarella, White Cheddar, Crispy Fried Pork, Pickled Pineapple, Onion, Bell Pepper, Tomato, Sweet and Sour Sauce
(NOT Available Gluten Free)
Big Bad Wolf$19.50
Italian tomatoes, Berkshire soppressata picante, sweet Italian fennel sausage, house-made bacon jam, fresh mozzarella, and Parmigiano Reggiano.
Cheesavore: Easy Cheesy$18.50
White Cheddar, Mozzarella, Cold Tomato Sauce, Pecorino Romano.
More about Paulie Gee's Logan Square
Easy Does It image

 

Easy Does It

2354 N MILWAUKEE, CHICAGO

No reviews yet
TakeoutDigital Dine-In
Popular items
Ruth Lewandowski 'Lot 3 Nono' Montepulciano$30.00
What was formerly only destined for kegs and only available at one sick little pizza joint in the Ninth and Ninth neighborhood of Salt Lake City, Utah (Pizza Nono), MontepulciaNONO really is the penultimate pizza companion. Inspired by the carafed table wines on the piazza and the crookedly labeled (or completely unlabeled) bottles brought up from your grandfather’s cellar and poured generously into tumblers, MontepulciaNONO is a compilation of multiple vintages of Fox Hill Montepulciano. It’s all deep earth and chocolate and high-toned blackberries and spice. Dense and meaty while still retaining a sharp snap of acidity…it’s at once chewy and remarkably fresh. At your next pizza party, pull it out of the fridge for an extra measure of freshness, paisanos, and see exactly what we mean.
Octogono Pet-Nat 2019$32.00
Salvador Noire from Vergel de la Sierra, San Felipe, Guanajuato, Mexico. Fermented and aged in local artisan clay pots underground. 480 bottles produced. Sustainable farming, hand picked, native yeasts, unfined, unfiltered, no sulfur added.
M. & C. Lapierre Raisins Gaulois 2020$22.00
Gamay from Beaujolais, France. An unadulterated Gamay guzzler. From young vines in and around the Morgon Cru, but pulled from higher producing and younger vines so declassified to Vin de France. Organic, hand picked, native yeasts, unfined, unfiltered, minimal sulfur added.
More about Easy Does It
Lardon image

 

Lardon

2200 N California ave, Chicago

No reviews yet
TakeoutDelivery
Popular items
Side House Made Kettle Chips$2.00
Every sandwich comes with a side of house made kettle chips but in case you cannot resist the crunch of these delicious golden treats!
Reuben$17.00
Pastrami, Midnight Moon gouda, fancy sauce, house kraut, deli pickles, marbled rye.
Comes with a bag of our house made kettle chips!
Finocchiona & Butter$16.00
fennel seed salami, Wisconsin farm butter, arugula, sea salt, rustic baguette.
Comes with a bag of our house made kettle chips and our house made deli pickles!
More about Lardon
Lonesome Rose image

TACOS

Lonesome Rose

2101 North California Avenue, Chicago

Avg 4 (768 reviews)
TakeoutDelivery
Popular items
Baja Fish Taco$4.00
beer-battered tilapia, cabbage, pico de gallo, rémoulade, and salsa verde, served on flour tortilla
Guacamole$8.00
our very own recipe topped w/ pico de gallo, served w/ chips
Chicken Taco$4.00
battered and fried chicken, topped with jalapeño ranch, jalapeño slices, pimento cheese, shredded lettuce, served on flour tortilla
More about Lonesome Rose

