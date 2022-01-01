Logan Square cafés you'll love

Go
Logan Square restaurants
Toast

Must-try cafés in Logan Square

Oromo Cafe image

SANDWICHES

Oromo Cafe

1912 N Western Ave, Chicago

Avg 4.7 (239 reviews)
TakeoutDeliveryFast Pay
Popular items
Breakfast Burrito$7.75
2 Scrambled Eggs, Roasted Bell Pepper, Caramelized Onions, Black Beans, Chihuahua Cheese, Sour Cream, Salsa Verde Wrapped in Flour Tortilla
Breakfast Egg Sandwich$7.75
2 Scrambled Eggs, Havarti Cheese, Baby Arugula, Caramelized Onions, Spicy Mayoon a Toasted English Muffin
Drip Coffee$2.25
A fresh cup of organic drip coffee from Mexican Chiapas region or Ethiopian Oromia region.
More about Oromo Cafe
Intelligentsia Coffee image

 

Intelligentsia Coffee

2642 North Milwaukee Avenue, Chicago

Avg 4 (9 reviews)
Takeout
Popular items
Black Cat Classic Whole Bean (12oz Bag)$16.00
This syrupy sweet espresso blend has been the staple of our lineup since the very beginning. Supreme balance and a wonderful sweetness make this a classic.
Matcha Latte$6.50
Our Matcha is an exceptionally sweet powdered green tea from our own Kilogram Tea. Made with steamed oat milk.
Iced Mocha$4.75
Our signature iced latte with house-made ganache, using Askinosie single origin chocolate.
More about Intelligentsia Coffee
Wyler Road Presents S.F.B.D. image

SALADS • SANDWICHES • HAMBURGERS • FRENCH FRIES

Wyler Road Presents S.F.B.D.

3581 W Belden Ave, Chicago

Avg 5 (51 reviews)
TakeoutDeliveryFast Pay
Popular items
1/2 Pound$11.00
1/2 Pound Fried Shrimp with House Cocktail, Tartar and Hot Sauce.
Double Burger$9.00
Two Slagel Farms Beef Patties, American Cheese, Chipotle Aioli, Lettuce Onions and Pickles.
Single Dog$5.00
One Vienna Beef Frank Chicago Style, Mustard, Tomato, Peppers, Onion, Relish, Pickle and Celery Salt. Hand Cut Fries on Top.
More about Wyler Road Presents S.F.B.D.
Passion House Coffee image

 

Passion House Coffee

2631 N. Kedzie, Chicago

No reviews yet
TakeoutFast Pay
Popular items
Chai Latte$5.00
Cappucino$4.00
Americano$3.50
More about Passion House Coffee
Lardon image

 

Lardon

2200 N California ave, Chicago

No reviews yet
TakeoutDelivery
Popular items
Side House Made Kettle Chips$2.00
Every sandwich comes with a side of house made kettle chips but in case you cannot resist the crunch of these delicious golden treats!
Reuben$17.00
Pastrami, Midnight Moon gouda, fancy sauce, house kraut, deli pickles, marbled rye.
Comes with a bag of our house made kettle chips!
Finocchiona & Butter$16.00
fennel seed salami, Wisconsin farm butter, arugula, sea salt, rustic baguette.
Comes with a bag of our house made kettle chips and our house made deli pickles!
More about Lardon

Explore restaurants that serve these tasty dishes in Logan Square

Burritos

Tacos

Fried Rice

French Fries

Quesadillas

Egg Rolls

Fish Tacos

Crispy Chicken

Map

More near Logan Square to explore

Near West Side

Avg 4.4 (33 restaurants)

Wicker Park

Avg 4.4 (20 restaurants)

DePaul

Avg 4.5 (15 restaurants)

Lincoln Square

Avg 4.4 (13 restaurants)

South Loop

Avg 4.4 (11 restaurants)

Humboldt Park

Avg 4.5 (6 restaurants)

Ukrainian Village

Avg 4.2 (5 restaurants)

Irving Park

Avg 4.6 (5 restaurants)

Albany Park

Avg 4.7 (3 restaurants)
Map

More popular cities to explore

Kankakee

No reviews yet

Racine

Avg 4.2 (13 restaurants)

Ottawa

No reviews yet

South Bend

Avg 4.5 (19 restaurants)

Niles

Avg 4.4 (5 restaurants)

Rockford

Avg 4.5 (21 restaurants)

Grand Rapids

Avg 4.4 (98 restaurants)

Oklahoma City

Avg 4.4 (91 restaurants)

Riverside

Avg 4.3 (48 restaurants)

Virginia Beach

Avg 4.4 (113 restaurants)

Denver

Avg 4.4 (419 restaurants)

Las Vegas

Avg 4.4 (247 restaurants)
© 2022 Toast, Inc.
Toast
Made with love in Boston