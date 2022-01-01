Logan Square cafés you'll love
Must-try cafés in Logan Square
Oromo Cafe
1912 N Western Ave, Chicago
|Popular items
|Breakfast Burrito
|$7.75
2 Scrambled Eggs, Roasted Bell Pepper, Caramelized Onions, Black Beans, Chihuahua Cheese, Sour Cream, Salsa Verde Wrapped in Flour Tortilla
|Breakfast Egg Sandwich
|$7.75
2 Scrambled Eggs, Havarti Cheese, Baby Arugula, Caramelized Onions, Spicy Mayoon a Toasted English Muffin
|Drip Coffee
|$2.25
A fresh cup of organic drip coffee from Mexican Chiapas region or Ethiopian Oromia region.
Intelligentsia Coffee
2642 North Milwaukee Avenue, Chicago
|Popular items
|Black Cat Classic Whole Bean (12oz Bag)
|$16.00
This syrupy sweet espresso blend has been the staple of our lineup since the very beginning. Supreme balance and a wonderful sweetness make this a classic.
|Matcha Latte
|$6.50
Our Matcha is an exceptionally sweet powdered green tea from our own Kilogram Tea. Made with steamed oat milk.
|Iced Mocha
|$4.75
Our signature iced latte with house-made ganache, using Askinosie single origin chocolate.
Wyler Road Presents S.F.B.D.
3581 W Belden Ave, Chicago
|Popular items
|1/2 Pound
|$11.00
1/2 Pound Fried Shrimp with House Cocktail, Tartar and Hot Sauce.
|Double Burger
|$9.00
Two Slagel Farms Beef Patties, American Cheese, Chipotle Aioli, Lettuce Onions and Pickles.
|Single Dog
|$5.00
One Vienna Beef Frank Chicago Style, Mustard, Tomato, Peppers, Onion, Relish, Pickle and Celery Salt. Hand Cut Fries on Top.
Passion House Coffee
2631 N. Kedzie, Chicago
|Popular items
|Chai Latte
|$5.00
|Cappucino
|$4.00
|Americano
|$3.50
Lardon
2200 N California ave, Chicago
|Popular items
|Side House Made Kettle Chips
|$2.00
Every sandwich comes with a side of house made kettle chips but in case you cannot resist the crunch of these delicious golden treats!
|Reuben
|$17.00
Pastrami, Midnight Moon gouda, fancy sauce, house kraut, deli pickles, marbled rye.
Comes with a bag of our house made kettle chips!
|Finocchiona & Butter
|$16.00
fennel seed salami, Wisconsin farm butter, arugula, sea salt, rustic baguette.
Comes with a bag of our house made kettle chips and our house made deli pickles!