Logan Square sandwich spots you'll love

Oromo Cafe image

SANDWICHES

Oromo Cafe

1912 N Western Ave, Chicago

Avg 4.7 (239 reviews)
TakeoutDeliveryFast Pay
Popular items
Breakfast Burrito$7.75
2 Scrambled Eggs, Roasted Bell Pepper, Caramelized Onions, Black Beans, Chihuahua Cheese, Sour Cream, Salsa Verde Wrapped in Flour Tortilla
Breakfast Egg Sandwich$7.75
2 Scrambled Eggs, Havarti Cheese, Baby Arugula, Caramelized Onions, Spicy Mayoon a Toasted English Muffin
Drip Coffee$2.25
A fresh cup of organic drip coffee from Mexican Chiapas region or Ethiopian Oromia region.
More about Oromo Cafe
Same Day Cafe image

SANDWICHES

Same Day Cafe

2651 N Kedzie Ave., Chicago

Avg 4.6 (460 reviews)
TakeoutDeliveryDigital Dine-In
Popular items
Reuben$13.00
House Corned Beef or House Made Herb Roasted Turkey Breast, with Braised Cabbage, Gruyere, and Sriracha Thousand Island
BLT$12.00
Sriracha bacon, arugula, perfectly ripe brown tomatoes, and tarragon aioli on our house made, griddled rosemary bread. Pickles and apple slaw on the side. Add-ons are tasty, but more than one could make it hard to hold.
Cookie$2.50
Same Day Classics. We've had these cookies from the beginning. Try the brown butter brown sugar!
More about Same Day Cafe
Wyler Road Presents S.F.B.D. image

SALADS • SANDWICHES • HAMBURGERS • FRENCH FRIES

Wyler Road Presents S.F.B.D.

3581 W Belden Ave, Chicago

Avg 5 (51 reviews)
TakeoutDeliveryFast Pay
Popular items
1/2 Pound$11.00
1/2 Pound Fried Shrimp with House Cocktail, Tartar and Hot Sauce.
Double Burger$9.00
Two Slagel Farms Beef Patties, American Cheese, Chipotle Aioli, Lettuce Onions and Pickles.
Single Dog$5.00
One Vienna Beef Frank Chicago Style, Mustard, Tomato, Peppers, Onion, Relish, Pickle and Celery Salt. Hand Cut Fries on Top.
More about Wyler Road Presents S.F.B.D.
Lardon image

 

Lardon

2200 N California ave, Chicago

No reviews yet
TakeoutDelivery
Popular items
Side House Made Kettle Chips$2.00
Every sandwich comes with a side of house made kettle chips but in case you cannot resist the crunch of these delicious golden treats!
Reuben$17.00
Pastrami, Midnight Moon gouda, fancy sauce, house kraut, deli pickles, marbled rye.
Comes with a bag of our house made kettle chips!
Finocchiona & Butter$16.00
fennel seed salami, Wisconsin farm butter, arugula, sea salt, rustic baguette.
Comes with a bag of our house made kettle chips and our house made deli pickles!
More about Lardon

