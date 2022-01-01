Logan Square sandwich spots you'll love
Must-try sandwich spots in Logan Square
More about Oromo Cafe
SANDWICHES
Oromo Cafe
1912 N Western Ave, Chicago
|Popular items
|Breakfast Burrito
|$7.75
2 Scrambled Eggs, Roasted Bell Pepper, Caramelized Onions, Black Beans, Chihuahua Cheese, Sour Cream, Salsa Verde Wrapped in Flour Tortilla
|Breakfast Egg Sandwich
|$7.75
2 Scrambled Eggs, Havarti Cheese, Baby Arugula, Caramelized Onions, Spicy Mayoon a Toasted English Muffin
|Drip Coffee
|$2.25
A fresh cup of organic drip coffee from Mexican Chiapas region or Ethiopian Oromia region.
More about Same Day Cafe
SANDWICHES
Same Day Cafe
2651 N Kedzie Ave., Chicago
|Popular items
|Reuben
|$13.00
House Corned Beef or House Made Herb Roasted Turkey Breast, with Braised Cabbage, Gruyere, and Sriracha Thousand Island
|BLT
|$12.00
Sriracha bacon, arugula, perfectly ripe brown tomatoes, and tarragon aioli on our house made, griddled rosemary bread. Pickles and apple slaw on the side. Add-ons are tasty, but more than one could make it hard to hold.
|Cookie
|$2.50
Same Day Classics. We've had these cookies from the beginning. Try the brown butter brown sugar!
More about Wyler Road Presents S.F.B.D.
SALADS • SANDWICHES • HAMBURGERS • FRENCH FRIES
Wyler Road Presents S.F.B.D.
3581 W Belden Ave, Chicago
|Popular items
|1/2 Pound
|$11.00
1/2 Pound Fried Shrimp with House Cocktail, Tartar and Hot Sauce.
|Double Burger
|$9.00
Two Slagel Farms Beef Patties, American Cheese, Chipotle Aioli, Lettuce Onions and Pickles.
|Single Dog
|$5.00
One Vienna Beef Frank Chicago Style, Mustard, Tomato, Peppers, Onion, Relish, Pickle and Celery Salt. Hand Cut Fries on Top.
More about Lardon
Lardon
2200 N California ave, Chicago
|Popular items
|Side House Made Kettle Chips
|$2.00
Every sandwich comes with a side of house made kettle chips but in case you cannot resist the crunch of these delicious golden treats!
|Reuben
|$17.00
Pastrami, Midnight Moon gouda, fancy sauce, house kraut, deli pickles, marbled rye.
Comes with a bag of our house made kettle chips!
|Finocchiona & Butter
|$16.00
fennel seed salami, Wisconsin farm butter, arugula, sea salt, rustic baguette.
Comes with a bag of our house made kettle chips and our house made deli pickles!