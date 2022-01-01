Logan Square pizza restaurants you'll love

Must-try pizza restaurants in Logan Square

Way Out image

 

Way Out

3213 W Armitage, Chicago

No reviews yet
Takeout
Popular items
Fried Cheese Curds$8.00
Wisconsin Cheese Curds - Ranch/Marinara
Classic Impossible Cheeseburger$13.00
Plant-Based Burger - Lettuce - Tomato- Pickles - Onion -Dijonaise
Nachos$10.00
Beans - Cheese - Sour Cream - Salsa
More about Way Out
Paulie Gee's Logan Square image

PIZZA • SALADS

Paulie Gee's Logan Square

2451 N Milwaukee Ave, Chicago

Avg 4.4 (1438 reviews)
TakeoutDigital Dine-InFast Pay
Popular items
Monthly Special: Sweet and Sour Pork$20.50
Mozzarella, White Cheddar, Crispy Fried Pork, Pickled Pineapple, Onion, Bell Pepper, Tomato, Sweet and Sour Sauce
(NOT Available Gluten Free)
Big Bad Wolf$19.50
Italian tomatoes, Berkshire soppressata picante, sweet Italian fennel sausage, house-made bacon jam, fresh mozzarella, and Parmigiano Reggiano.
Cheesavore: Easy Cheesy$18.50
White Cheddar, Mozzarella, Cold Tomato Sauce, Pecorino Romano.
More about Paulie Gee's Logan Square
Reno. image

PIZZA • BAGELS • SALADS • SANDWICHES

Reno.

2607 N Milwaukee Ave, Chicago

Avg 4.5 (1428 reviews)
Takeout
Popular items
Paulina$18.00
Pepperoni, jalapeño pesto, mozzarella, red sauce
Garlic Focaccia$13.00
Wisconsin cheese curds, cotija cheese, garlic butter, chives, side of marinara
Cavatelli$12.00
Truffle oil, gouda, cream, bagel crumbs
More about Reno.

