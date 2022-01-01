Logan Square pizza restaurants you'll love
Must-try pizza restaurants in Logan Square
Way Out
3213 W Armitage, Chicago
|Popular items
|Fried Cheese Curds
|$8.00
Wisconsin Cheese Curds - Ranch/Marinara
|Classic Impossible Cheeseburger
|$13.00
Plant-Based Burger - Lettuce - Tomato- Pickles - Onion -Dijonaise
|Nachos
|$10.00
Beans - Cheese - Sour Cream - Salsa
PIZZA • SALADS
Paulie Gee's Logan Square
2451 N Milwaukee Ave, Chicago
|Popular items
|Monthly Special: Sweet and Sour Pork
|$20.50
Mozzarella, White Cheddar, Crispy Fried Pork, Pickled Pineapple, Onion, Bell Pepper, Tomato, Sweet and Sour Sauce
(NOT Available Gluten Free)
|Big Bad Wolf
|$19.50
Italian tomatoes, Berkshire soppressata picante, sweet Italian fennel sausage, house-made bacon jam, fresh mozzarella, and Parmigiano Reggiano.
|Cheesavore: Easy Cheesy
|$18.50
White Cheddar, Mozzarella, Cold Tomato Sauce, Pecorino Romano.
PIZZA • BAGELS • SALADS • SANDWICHES
Reno.
2607 N Milwaukee Ave, Chicago
|Popular items
|Paulina
|$18.00
Pepperoni, jalapeño pesto, mozzarella, red sauce
|Garlic Focaccia
|$13.00
Wisconsin cheese curds, cotija cheese, garlic butter, chives, side of marinara
|Cavatelli
|$12.00
Truffle oil, gouda, cream, bagel crumbs