Bulgogi in Logan Square

Logan Square restaurants
Logan Square restaurants that serve bulgogi

Bixi Beer

2515 North Milwaukee Ave., Chicago

No reviews yet
TakeoutDelivery
Bulgogi Beef Bao$18.00
Pilot Project Brewing

2140 N Milwaukee Ave, Chicago

Avg 4.8 (46 reviews)
TakeoutDigital Dine-InFast Pay
Korean Bulgogi$16.00
-Korean Beef Bulgogi, Cabbage, Kosher Salt, Fresh Cracked Black Pepper, Crostino Baugette, Sesame Oil, Spicy Mayo with pickle, and your choice of side.
