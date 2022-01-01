Burritos in Logan Square
Logan Square restaurants that serve burritos
SALADS • SANDWICHES • HAMBURGERS
Longman & Eagle
2657 N Kedzie Ave, Chicago
|Breakfast Burrito
|$12.00
Egg, Cheddar, Chorizo Spiced Potatoes, Black Beans, Salsa, Crema, Avocado
SANDWICHES
Oromo Cafe
1912 N Western Ave, Chicago
|Breakfast Burrito
|$7.75
2 Scrambled Eggs, Roasted Bell Pepper, Caramelized Onions, Black Beans, Chihuahua Cheese, Sour Cream, Salsa Verde Wrapped in Flour Tortilla
TACOS
Ravinia Brewing - Chicago
2601 W Diversey, Chicago
|Burrito
|$11.00
Burrito filled with beans, rice, pico, cheese, sour cream and your choice of protein
|Burrito Bites
|$13.00
Snack-sized burritos (4 pieces to an order)
TACOS
Dos Urban Cantina
2829 W ARMITAGE AVE, Chicago
|Carne Asada Burrito
|$15.00
Marinated & grilled steak, guacamole, pico de gallo, roasted tomato salsa, chihuahua cheese, Mexican Rice & black beans wrapped in a flour tortilla and grilled to perfection on the flat top.