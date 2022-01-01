Burritos in Logan Square

Logan Square restaurants
Logan Square restaurants that serve burritos

Longman & Eagle image

SALADS • SANDWICHES • HAMBURGERS

Longman & Eagle

2657 N Kedzie Ave, Chicago

Avg 4.4 (4859 reviews)
Breakfast Burrito$12.00
Egg, Cheddar, Chorizo Spiced Potatoes, Black Beans, Salsa, Crema, Avocado
Barbaro Taqueria image

 

Barbaro Taqueria

2525 West North Ave, Chicago

Avg 4.6 (129 reviews)
Burrito Asada$12.00
Breakfast Burrito image

SANDWICHES

Oromo Cafe

1912 N Western Ave, Chicago

Avg 4.7 (239 reviews)
Breakfast Burrito$7.75
2 Scrambled Eggs, Roasted Bell Pepper, Caramelized Onions, Black Beans, Chihuahua Cheese, Sour Cream, Salsa Verde Wrapped in Flour Tortilla
Burrito image

TACOS

Ravinia Brewing - Chicago

2601 W Diversey, Chicago

No reviews yet
Burrito$11.00
Burrito filled with beans, rice, pico, cheese, sour cream and your choice of protein
Burrito Bites$13.00
Snack-sized burritos (4 pieces to an order)
Carne Asada Burrito image

TACOS

Dos Urban Cantina

2829 W ARMITAGE AVE, Chicago

Avg 4.2 (523 reviews)
Carne Asada Burrito$15.00
Marinated & grilled steak, guacamole, pico de gallo, roasted tomato salsa, chihuahua cheese, Mexican Rice & black beans wrapped in a flour tortilla and grilled to perfection on the flat top.
Lonesome Rose image

TACOS

Lonesome Rose

2101 North California Avenue, Chicago

Avg 4 (768 reviews)
The Burrito$13.00
