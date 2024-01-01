Cheese pizza in Logan Square

Only available from 4:20 PM to 11:00 PM for pick up! Please specify in notes if you would like to enjoy in house, and we will prepare the pizza when you're seated!

One of our 4/20 Specials for one day only.

Our Detroit Pizza is stuffed with Mozzarella and Cheddar. Cheddar walls, baked house made Pimiento Mac n Cheese on top.

*Substitutions and Additions on Pizzas kindly declined. Half and half orders not available. May contain trace amounts of Soy.

