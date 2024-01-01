Want to learn about our restaurant platform?Get a demo

Cheese pizza in Logan Square

Logan Square restaurants
Logan Square restaurants that serve cheese pizza

PIZZA • SALADS

Paulie Gee's Logan Square - 2451 N Milwaukee Ave

2451 N Milwaukee Ave, Chicago

Avg 4.4 (1438 reviews)
TakeoutDeliveryDigital Dine-In
4/20 Special: Stuffed Pimiento Mac n Cheese Pizza$21.00
Only available from 4:20 PM to 11:00 PM for pick up! Please specify in notes if you would like to enjoy in house, and we will prepare the pizza when you're seated!
One of our 4/20 Specials for one day only.
Our Detroit Pizza is stuffed with Mozzarella and Cheddar. Cheddar walls, baked house made Pimiento Mac n Cheese on top.
*Substitutions and Additions on Pizzas kindly declined. Half and half orders not available. May contain trace amounts of Soy.
More about Paulie Gee's Logan Square - 2451 N Milwaukee Ave
SUPERKHANA International image

FRENCH FRIES

Superkhana International

3059 W Diversey Ave, Chicago

Avg 4.9 (1090 reviews)
TakeoutDelivery
Beef Keema Pizza$21.00
We had this amazing burger night going as a remembrance of the good 'ole Cafe Marie Jean days. It was so much fun we didn't want it to end so we transformed it into a pizza & put it on our permanent menu! With Savory Achar Braised Ground beef, Dill Seed & Amchur Ranch, Pickled Red onion, Mozzarella, Gruyere & finished with famous Superkhana burger pickles.
More about Superkhana International

