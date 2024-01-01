Cheese pizza in Logan Square
PIZZA • SALADS
Paulie Gee's Logan Square - 2451 N Milwaukee Ave
2451 N Milwaukee Ave, Chicago
|4/20 Special: Stuffed Pimiento Mac n Cheese Pizza
|$21.00
Only available from 4:20 PM to 11:00 PM for pick up! Please specify in notes if you would like to enjoy in house, and we will prepare the pizza when you're seated!
One of our 4/20 Specials for one day only.
Our Detroit Pizza is stuffed with Mozzarella and Cheddar. Cheddar walls, baked house made Pimiento Mac n Cheese on top.
*Substitutions and Additions on Pizzas kindly declined. Half and half orders not available. May contain trace amounts of Soy.
FRENCH FRIES
Superkhana International
3059 W Diversey Ave, Chicago
|Beef Keema Pizza
|$21.00
We had this amazing burger night going as a remembrance of the good 'ole Cafe Marie Jean days. It was so much fun we didn't want it to end so we transformed it into a pizza & put it on our permanent menu! With Savory Achar Braised Ground beef, Dill Seed & Amchur Ranch, Pickled Red onion, Mozzarella, Gruyere & finished with famous Superkhana burger pickles.