Chili in Logan Square

Logan Square restaurants
Toast

Logan Square restaurants that serve chili

Cup 'o Chili image

 

Revolution Brewpub

2323 N. Milwaukee Ave., Chicago

No reviews yet
TakeoutFast Pay
Cup 'o Chili$6.00
LaPryor Farms beef, beans, peppers, topped with cheddar, sour cream, scallion, and tortilla strips
More about Revolution Brewpub
Beautiful Rind image

CHEESE

Beautiful Rind

2211 N Milwaukee Ave, Chicago

Avg 4.9 (75 reviews)
TakeoutDelivery
Chili Fig Spread$5.99
More about Beautiful Rind
Item pic

 

Bixi Beer

2515 North Milwaukee Ave., Chicago

No reviews yet
TakeoutDelivery
Chili Crisp Jar$12.00
Arbol, japones, & gochujaru chillies, crispy shallots and garlic, fermented black beans, peanuts, seseme seeds, in peanut oil.
More about Bixi Beer
Item pic

 

The Duplex

3137 W Logan Blvd, Chicago

Avg 3.6 (46 reviews)
TakeoutDeliveryDigital Dine-InFast Pay
YELLOW CHILI SHRIMP$19.00
Sautéed yellow shrimp in cuban mojo, topped with pickled red cabbage, served over cilantro lime rice.
More about The Duplex
Reno. image

PIZZA • BAGELS • SALADS • SANDWICHES

Reno.

2607 N Milwaukee Ave, Chicago

Avg 4.5 (1428 reviews)
Takeout
Side Chili Oil$1.00
More about Reno.
SUPERKHANA International image

FRENCH FRIES

SUPERKHANA International

3059 W Diversey Ave, Chicago

Avg 4.9 (1090 reviews)
TakeoutDelivery
Chili Crisp$4.00
More about SUPERKHANA International

