Chili in Logan Square
Logan Square restaurants that serve chili
Revolution Brewpub
2323 N. Milwaukee Ave., Chicago
|Cup 'o Chili
|$6.00
LaPryor Farms beef, beans, peppers, topped with cheddar, sour cream, scallion, and tortilla strips
Bixi Beer
2515 North Milwaukee Ave., Chicago
|Chili Crisp Jar
|$12.00
Arbol, japones, & gochujaru chillies, crispy shallots and garlic, fermented black beans, peanuts, seseme seeds, in peanut oil.
The Duplex
3137 W Logan Blvd, Chicago
|YELLOW CHILI SHRIMP
|$19.00
Sautéed yellow shrimp in cuban mojo, topped with pickled red cabbage, served over cilantro lime rice.
PIZZA • BAGELS • SALADS • SANDWICHES
Reno.
2607 N Milwaukee Ave, Chicago
|Side Chili Oil
|$1.00