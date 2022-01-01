Want to learn about our restaurant platform?
Chocolate croissants in
Logan Square
/
Chicago
/
Logan Square
/
Chocolate Croissants
Logan Square restaurants that serve chocolate croissants
Intelligentsia Coffee
2642 North Milwaukee Avenue, Chicago
Avg 4
(9 reviews)
Aya Chocolate Croissant
$4.50
More about Intelligentsia Coffee
Lardon / Union
2200 N California ave, Chicago
No reviews yet
Chocolate Croissant
$4.00
More about Lardon / Union
