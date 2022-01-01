Cinnamon rolls in Logan Square
Logan Square restaurants that serve cinnamon rolls
More about Maplewood Brewery & Distillery
Maplewood Brewery & Distillery
2717 N Maplewood Ave, Chicago
|Morbidly Obese Pug Cinnamon Roll 16oz 4pk
|$17.99
Brewed in conjunction with our Pug Day celebrations, this Imperial Chocolate Stout is robust in body (like Otto The Pug) and decadent in flavor. Brimming with big notes of cinnamon and creamy vanilla with sweet hints of fresh baked rolls, you'd swear you were in the food court of the mall when you sip this pastry stout. 11%