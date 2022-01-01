Want to learn about our restaurant platform?Get a demo

Cinnamon rolls in Logan Square

Logan Square restaurants
Logan Square restaurants that serve cinnamon rolls

Item pic

 

Maplewood Brewery & Distillery

2717 N Maplewood Ave, Chicago

Avg 4.5 (186 reviews)
TakeoutDeliveryDigital Dine-In
Morbidly Obese Pug Cinnamon Roll 16oz 4pk$17.99
Brewed in conjunction with our Pug Day celebrations, this Imperial Chocolate Stout is robust in body (like Otto The Pug) and decadent in flavor. Brimming with big notes of cinnamon and creamy vanilla with sweet hints of fresh baked rolls, you'd swear you were in the food court of the mall when you sip this pastry stout. 11%
More about Maplewood Brewery & Distillery
Item pic

SANDWICHES

Same Day Cafe

2651 N Kedzie Ave., Chicago

Avg 4.6 (460 reviews)
TakeoutDeliveryDigital Dine-In
Candied Orange Cinnamon Roll$5.00
Bourbon Cream Cheese Icing
More about Same Day Cafe

