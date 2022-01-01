Want to learn about our restaurant platform?Get a demo

Grits in Logan Square

Go
Logan Square restaurants
Toast

Logan Square restaurants that serve grits

Banner pic

 

The Duplex

3137 W Logan Blvd, Chicago

Avg 3.6 (46 reviews)
TakeoutDeliveryDigital Dine-InFast Pay
*Shrimp & Grits$16.00
Bacon, mushrooms, sauteed shrimp, scallions, white wine cream sauce, served over cheesy grits.
*These items can be ordered raw or undercooked or may contain raw or uncooked ingredients. The Chicago Department of Public Health advises that consumption of raw or undercooked foods of animal origin, such as beef, eggs, fish, lamb, pork, poultry or shellfish, may result in an increased risk of foodborne illness.
More about The Duplex
Parson's Chicken and Fish image

FRIED CHICKEN • CHICKEN

Parson's Chicken and Fish - Logan Square

2952 W Armitage Ave, Chicago

Avg 4.5 (4559 reviews)
TakeoutDeliveryFast Pay
Blackened Fish & Grits$14.00
Creamy Three Sisters Grits, Blackened Fish, Sunny Side Egg, Herby Butter Sauce, Scallions
More about Parson's Chicken and Fish - Logan Square

Map

Map

