Key lime pies in Logan Square

Logan Square restaurants
Logan Square restaurants that serve key lime pies

30fa5c43-19b9-488b-9c1f-e8bceae6cec5 image

 

Maplewood Brewery & Distillery

2717 N Maplewood Ave, Chicago

Avg 4.5 (186 reviews)
TakeoutDeliveryDigital Dine-In
Fizzle Drizzle Key Lime Pie 16oz 4pk$17.99
Imperial Fruited Sour - 8.5% ABV - A series of Imperial Sour Ales highlighting different fruits in every batch. Oats and lactose are added for body and mouthfeel, and a massive dose of fruit provides huge aroma and flavor. Tart enough to make you pucker, then draw you back in for another sip.
More about Maplewood Brewery & Distillery
Item pic

TACOS

Dos Urban Cantina

2829 W ARMITAGE AVE, Chicago

Avg 4.2 (523 reviews)
TakeoutDelivery
Key Lime Pie$7.00
Slice of !bang bang pie! Key Lime Pie. Contains Gluten.
More about Dos Urban Cantina
Item pic

PIZZA • BAGELS • SALADS • SANDWICHES

Reno. - Logan Square

2607 N Milwaukee Ave, Chicago

Avg 4.5 (1428 reviews)
Takeout
Key Lime Pie Slice$9.00
Graham cracker crust, blueberry
More about Reno. - Logan Square

