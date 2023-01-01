Key lime pies in Logan Square
Logan Square restaurants that serve key lime pies
More about Maplewood Brewery & Distillery
Maplewood Brewery & Distillery
2717 N Maplewood Ave, Chicago
|Fizzle Drizzle Key Lime Pie 16oz 4pk
|$17.99
Imperial Fruited Sour - 8.5% ABV - A series of Imperial Sour Ales highlighting different fruits in every batch. Oats and lactose are added for body and mouthfeel, and a massive dose of fruit provides huge aroma and flavor. Tart enough to make you pucker, then draw you back in for another sip.
More about Dos Urban Cantina
TACOS
Dos Urban Cantina
2829 W ARMITAGE AVE, Chicago
|Key Lime Pie
|$7.00
Slice of !bang bang pie! Key Lime Pie. Contains Gluten.