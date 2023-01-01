Naan in Logan Square

(veg)

Before Yoshi and Zeeshan met, they were solitary, alone, misanthropic & slowly descending into madness, agonizing over the same thing. How to make the perfect Naan. Zeeshan had been focusing on his bakery experience and Yoshi was operating through the lens of his pizza prowess. When they finally met, these two individuals who had been on the same path for so long, the beauty of their collaboration culminated in the ultimate expression of their friendship. A perfect Naan.

