Naan in Logan Square

Logan Square restaurants
Logan Square restaurants that serve naan

SANDWICHES

Oromo Cafe - Bucktown

1912 N Western Ave, Chicago

Avg 4.7 (239 reviews)
TakeoutDeliveryFast Pay
Breakfast Naan$10.55
Naan, Labne Yogurt Spread, Spicy Olive Oil, Zataar, Eggs, Feta Cheese, Parsley, Green Olives.
Superkhana International

3059 W Diversey Ave, Chicago

No reviews yet
TakeoutDelivery
Cheese Naan$11.00
Mozzarella and Amul Cheese (veg)
Naan$7.00
(veg)
Before Yoshi and Zeeshan met, they were solitary, alone, misanthropic & slowly descending into madness, agonizing over the same thing. How to make the perfect Naan. Zeeshan had been focusing on his bakery experience and Yoshi was operating through the lens of his pizza prowess. When they finally met, these two individuals who had been on the same path for so long, the beauty of their collaboration culminated in the ultimate expression of their friendship. A perfect Naan.
Chile Cheese Naan$15.00
(veg)
Traditionally Chile's & Cheese are folded into Naan to create this delicious classic, but that's too tame for our guys, Yoshi & Zee. They flatten this sucker out & load it up like a, you guessed it, pizza. Buyer beware, these chile's are no joke.
