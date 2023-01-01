Naan in Logan Square
Oromo Cafe - Bucktown
1912 N Western Ave, Chicago
|Breakfast Naan
|$10.55
Naan, Labne Yogurt Spread, Spicy Olive Oil, Zataar, Eggs, Feta Cheese, Parsley, Green Olives.
Superkhana International
3059 W Diversey Ave, Chicago
|Cheese Naan
|$11.00
Mozzarella and Amul Cheese (veg)
|Naan
|$7.00
(veg)
Before Yoshi and Zeeshan met, they were solitary, alone, misanthropic & slowly descending into madness, agonizing over the same thing. How to make the perfect Naan. Zeeshan had been focusing on his bakery experience and Yoshi was operating through the lens of his pizza prowess. When they finally met, these two individuals who had been on the same path for so long, the beauty of their collaboration culminated in the ultimate expression of their friendship. A perfect Naan.
|Chile Cheese Naan
|$15.00
(veg)
Traditionally Chile's & Cheese are folded into Naan to create this delicious classic, but that's too tame for our guys, Yoshi & Zee. They flatten this sucker out & load it up like a, you guessed it, pizza. Buyer beware, these chile's are no joke.