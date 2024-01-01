Pies in Logan Square
Logan Square restaurants that serve pies
SANDWICHES
Oromo Cafe - Bucktown
1912 N Western Ave, Chicago
|Spinach Feta Pie
|$7.25
Maplewood Brewery & Distillery
2717 N Maplewood Ave, Chicago
|Fizzle Drizzle Key Lime Pie 16oz 4pk
|$18.99
Imperial Fruited Sour - 8.5% ABV - A series of Imperial Sour Ales highlighting different fruits in every batch. Oats and lactose are added for body and mouthfeel, and a massive dose of fruit provides huge aroma and flavor. Tart enough to make you pucker, then draw you back in for another sip.
|Egg Nog Holiday Reserve Apple Pie a la mode 32oz
|$24.99
11.8%. We took our traditional egg nog recipe and added a delightful dose of Apple Pie spices to it. Contains Beer.
SANDWICHES
Same Day Cafe
2651 N Kedzie Ave., Chicago
|Mini Pumpkin Pie
|$3.00
|Handheld Turkey Pot Pie
|$11.00
|Mini Pie
|$3.00
Dark Chocolate Bourbon Pecan
KFire Korean BBQ
2528 N. Milwaukee Ave, Chicago
|Strawberry Choco Pie
|$2.50
|Oh Yes! Choco Pie
|$2.50
SEAFOOD
Andros Taverna
2542 N. Milwaukee Ave., Chicago
|Cheese Pie
|$17.00
Based on a traditional “Tiropita”. Shredded filo is layered with kafflegari, ezra feta, and stringy cow’s milk cheeses. Baked with clarified butter until brown and crisp. Finished with honey and pistachios.
PIZZA • SALADS
Paulie Gee's Logan Square - 2451 N Milwaukee Ave
2451 N Milwaukee Ave, Chicago
|Neffy's Pork Pie White
|$20.00
Fresh Mozzarella Cheese, Berkshire Sopressata, Sweet Italian Fennel Sausage, Red Onions, Garlic, Basil, E.V.O.O & Mike's Hot Honey
*Substitutions and Additions on Pizzas kindly declined. Half and half orders not available.
|Rabbit Pie
|$20.00
Tomatoes, Garlic, Arugula & Spinach tossed in E.V.O.O., Housemade Vegan Fennel Sausage, Red Onions, Pickled Pineapples & Soy Chili Glaze
*Substitutions and Additions on Pizzas kindly declined. Half and half orders not available.
|Neffy's Pork Pie White
|$15.00
Fresh Mozzarella, Sopressata, Fennel Sausage, Sliced Red Onions, Fresh Garlic, Fresh Basil, Mike's HOT Honey.
PIZZA • BAGELS • SALADS • SANDWICHES
Reno. - Logan Square
2607 N Milwaukee Ave, Chicago
|Key Lime Pie Slice
|$9.00
Graham cracker crust, blueberry