Pies in Logan Square

Logan Square restaurants
Logan Square restaurants that serve pies

Oromo Cafe

SANDWICHES

Oromo Cafe - Bucktown

1912 N Western Ave, Chicago

Avg 4.7 (239 reviews)
TakeoutDeliveryFast Pay
Spinach Feta Pie$7.25
Maplewood Brewery & Distillery

2717 N Maplewood Ave, Chicago

Avg 4.5 (186 reviews)
TakeoutDeliveryDigital Dine-In
Fizzle Drizzle Key Lime Pie 16oz 4pk$18.99
Imperial Fruited Sour - 8.5% ABV - A series of Imperial Sour Ales highlighting different fruits in every batch. Oats and lactose are added for body and mouthfeel, and a massive dose of fruit provides huge aroma and flavor. Tart enough to make you pucker, then draw you back in for another sip.
Egg Nog Holiday Reserve Apple Pie a la mode 32oz$24.99
11.8%. We took our traditional egg nog recipe and added a delightful dose of Apple Pie spices to it. Contains Beer.
SANDWICHES

Same Day Cafe

2651 N Kedzie Ave., Chicago

Avg 4.6 (460 reviews)
TakeoutDeliveryDigital Dine-In
Mini Pumpkin Pie$3.00
Handheld Turkey Pot Pie$11.00
Mini Pie$3.00
Dark Chocolate Bourbon Pecan
KFire Korean BBQ

2528 N. Milwaukee Ave, Chicago

No reviews yet
TakeoutDelivery
Strawberry Choco Pie$2.50
Strawberry Choco Pie
Oh Yes! Choco Pie$2.50
SEAFOOD

Andros Taverna

2542 N. Milwaukee Ave., Chicago

Avg 4.5 (1881 reviews)
TakeoutDeliveryFast Pay
Cheese Pie$17.00
Based on a traditional “Tiropita”. Shredded filo is layered with kafflegari, ezra feta, and stringy cow’s milk cheeses. Baked with clarified butter until brown and crisp. Finished with honey and pistachios.
PIZZA • SALADS

Paulie Gee's Logan Square - 2451 N Milwaukee Ave

2451 N Milwaukee Ave, Chicago

Avg 4.4 (1438 reviews)
TakeoutDeliveryDigital Dine-In
Neffy's Pork Pie White$20.00
Fresh Mozzarella Cheese, Berkshire Sopressata, Sweet Italian Fennel Sausage, Red Onions, Garlic, Basil, E.V.O.O & Mike's Hot Honey
*Substitutions and Additions on Pizzas kindly declined. Half and half orders not available.
Rabbit Pie$20.00
Tomatoes, Garlic, Arugula & Spinach tossed in E.V.O.O., Housemade Vegan Fennel Sausage, Red Onions, Pickled Pineapples & Soy Chili Glaze
*Substitutions and Additions on Pizzas kindly declined. Half and half orders not available.
Neffy's Pork Pie White$15.00
Fresh Mozzarella, Sopressata, Fennel Sausage, Sliced Red Onions, Fresh Garlic, Fresh Basil, Mike's HOT Honey.
PIZZA • BAGELS • SALADS • SANDWICHES

Reno. - Logan Square

2607 N Milwaukee Ave, Chicago

Avg 4.5 (1428 reviews)
Takeout
Key Lime Pie Slice$9.00
Graham cracker crust, blueberry
TACOS

Lonesome Rose

2101 North California Avenue, Chicago

Avg 4 (768 reviews)
TakeoutDelivery
Bang Bang Pie Dulce de Leche$7.00
Dulce De Leche
