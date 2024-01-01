Pork belly in Logan Square
Logan Square restaurants that serve pork belly
More about Taqueria Chingón - 2234 North Western Ave
Taqueria Chingón - 2234 North Western Ave
2234 North Western Ave, Chicago
|Sisig Taco (Filipino Pork Belly)
|$6.00
Pork Belly FilipinX Sisig,
Ampalaya Atchara (Pickled Bittermelon Salad, Sriracha Crema
|Adobo Pork Belly
|$6.00
Adobo Marinated Pork Belly, Nappa Cabbage Slaw, Escabeche, Chile Aioli, Golden Habanero Salsa, Queso Chihuahua
|crispy pork belly taco
|$6.00
crispy belly, gandule hummus,platano maduro,recaito,chicharron
More about KFire Korean BBQ
KFire Korean BBQ
2528 N. Milwaukee Ave, Chicago
|KFIRE® Pork Belly
|$15.00
(GF) Perfectly textured. Grilled pork belly soaked in a soju-miso marinade. Recommended with Kimchi* and Spicy Daikon.
* Kimchi may contain shellfish/seafood. For detailed allergen info please visit kfire.com/allergen-info
|Spicy KFIRE Pork Belly
|$12.00
|KFIRE Pork Belly
|$12.00
More about Superkhana International
FRENCH FRIES
Superkhana International
3059 W Diversey Ave, Chicago
|Pork Belly Vindaloo
|$25.00
(GF)
This is Yoshi's white whale. When he lived in Mumbai a generous friend from Goa invited him to eat her mothers vindaloo. It was mind expanding, utterly delicious, subtle - not kick you in the face with chillies hot - and made with pork belly, the meat that is traditionally used in Vindaloo. Yoshi has been chasing that taste ever since, and this is the 4th iteration to appear on the Superkhana menu & features Roasted Sweet Potato with a lime vinaigrette for a perfect spicy/sweet balance.