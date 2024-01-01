Want to learn about our restaurant platform?Get a demo

Pork belly in Logan Square

Logan Square restaurants
Logan Square restaurants that serve pork belly

Taqueria Chingón - 2234 North Western Ave

2234 North Western Ave, Chicago

No reviews yet
TakeoutFast Pay
Sisig Taco (Filipino Pork Belly)$6.00
Pork Belly FilipinX Sisig,
Ampalaya Atchara (Pickled Bittermelon Salad, Sriracha Crema
Adobo Pork Belly$6.00
Adobo Marinated Pork Belly, Nappa Cabbage Slaw, Escabeche, Chile Aioli, Golden Habanero Salsa, Queso Chihuahua
crispy pork belly taco$6.00
crispy belly, gandule hummus,platano maduro,recaito,chicharron
More about Taqueria Chingón - 2234 North Western Ave
KFIRE Pork Belly image

 

KFire Korean BBQ

2528 N. Milwaukee Ave, Chicago

No reviews yet
TakeoutDelivery
KFIRE® Pork Belly$15.00
(GF) Perfectly textured. Grilled pork belly soaked in a soju-miso marinade. Recommended with Kimchi* and Spicy Daikon.
* Kimchi may contain shellfish/seafood. For detailed allergen info please visit kfire.com/allergen-info
Spicy KFIRE Pork Belly$12.00
KFIRE Pork Belly$12.00
More about KFire Korean BBQ
SUPERKHANA International image

FRENCH FRIES

Superkhana International

3059 W Diversey Ave, Chicago

Avg 4.9 (1090 reviews)
TakeoutDelivery
Pork Belly Vindaloo$25.00
(GF)
This is Yoshi's white whale. When he lived in Mumbai a generous friend from Goa invited him to eat her mothers vindaloo. It was mind expanding, utterly delicious, subtle - not kick you in the face with chillies hot - and made with pork belly, the meat that is traditionally used in Vindaloo. Yoshi has been chasing that taste ever since, and this is the 4th iteration to appear on the Superkhana menu & features Roasted Sweet Potato with a lime vinaigrette for a perfect spicy/sweet balance.
More about Superkhana International

