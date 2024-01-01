Pork belly in Logan Square

(GF)

This is Yoshi's white whale. When he lived in Mumbai a generous friend from Goa invited him to eat her mothers vindaloo. It was mind expanding, utterly delicious, subtle - not kick you in the face with chillies hot - and made with pork belly, the meat that is traditionally used in Vindaloo. Yoshi has been chasing that taste ever since, and this is the 4th iteration to appear on the Superkhana menu & features Roasted Sweet Potato with a lime vinaigrette for a perfect spicy/sweet balance.

