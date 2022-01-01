Want to learn about our restaurant platform?Get a demo

Near North Side bakeries you'll love

Go
Near North Side restaurants
Toast

Must-try bakeries in Near North Side

Banner pic

BAGELS • PASTRY • DONUTS

Stan's Donuts & Coffee - 535 Michigan

535 N Michigan Ave, Chicago

Avg 4.3 (594 reviews)
TakeoutDelivery
Popular items
Raspberry Dipped$3.25
For all of October 10% of proceeds will go towards the Lynn Sage Breast Cancer Foundation's Fight Against Breast Cancer
Chocolate Dipped$3.25
Hashbrown$1.55
More about Stan's Donuts & Coffee - 535 Michigan
Consumer pic

 

Goddess and the Baker- 44 E Grand

44 East Grand Ave, Chicago

No reviews yet
TakeoutFast Pay
Popular items
Morning Sandwich$10.99
scrambled eggs, cheddar, bacon, avocado, tomatillo sauce, toasted semolina
Santa Monica Turkey$12.99
turkey, swiss, avocado, arugula, tomato, lemon aioli, multigrain
Garden Goddess Wrap (ve)$12.99
hummus, avocado, cucumber, carrot, tomato, beets, arugula, goddess dressing
More about Goddess and the Baker- 44 E Grand
Banner pic

BAGELS • PASTRY • DONUTS

Stan's Donuts & Coffee - Rush

750 N Rush, Chicago

Avg 4.3 (594 reviews)
TakeoutDelivery
Popular items
Banana Pudding Bismark Donut$4.25
Our collaboration donut with Magnolia Bakery, available only at Stan's June 29th to July 12th.
Stanwich Bacon, Egg, & Cheese$5.25
Cage Free Egg
Croissant Stanwich Bacon Egg & Cheese$6.55
Cage Free Egg
More about Stan's Donuts & Coffee - Rush
Firecakes image

DONUTS

Firecakes - River North

68 W Hubbard St, Chicago

Avg 4.5 (1 review)
TakeoutDelivery
Popular items
Churro Donut$3.25
Inspired by the traditional Mexican dessert, moist cinnamon cake on the inside, crisp on the outside, coated with cinnamon sugar
Wildflower Honey Glazed$3.00
Classic yeast-raised, brioche-style donut, blanketed in our signature Wildflower Honey Glaze
Pride Donut ONLY 'till 06.30$3.50
Yeast-raised, brioche-style donut, Tahitian vanilla bean icing and a rainbow stripe ONLY THRU JUNE
More about Firecakes - River North
Banner pic

BAGELS • PASTRY • DONUTS

Stan's Donuts & Coffee - Erie

259 E Erie, Chicago

Avg 4.3 (594 reviews)
TakeoutDelivery
Popular items
Plain Bagel$2.55
"Steingolds: New York Bagels, The Chicago Way"
Stanwich Bacon, Egg, & Cheese$5.25
Cage Free Egg
Breakfast Burrito$6.95
Cage Free Egg
More about Stan's Donuts & Coffee - Erie

Explore restaurants that serve these tasty dishes in Near North Side

Cake

Cookies

Burritos

Pies

Salmon

Caesar Salad

Chocolate Cake

Tacos

Map

More near Near North Side to explore

Lakeview

Avg 4.4 (92 restaurants)

West Loop

Avg 4.4 (35 restaurants)

Pilsen

Avg 4.4 (19 restaurants)

North Center

Avg 4.4 (13 restaurants)

Bucktown

Avg 4.3 (13 restaurants)

West Rogers Park

Avg 4 (8 restaurants)

Chinatown

Avg 4 (5 restaurants)

Chatham

Avg 3.1 (3 restaurants)

Gold Coast

No reviews yet
Map

More popular cities to explore

Kankakee

No reviews yet

Racine

Avg 4.3 (15 restaurants)

Ottawa

Avg 4.9 (7 restaurants)

South Bend

Avg 4.5 (31 restaurants)

Niles

Avg 4.4 (5 restaurants)

Rockford

Avg 4.5 (35 restaurants)

Detroit

Avg 4.4 (146 restaurants)

Denver

Avg 4.4 (606 restaurants)

Virginia Beach

Avg 4.4 (159 restaurants)

Atlanta

Avg 4.4 (611 restaurants)

Riverside

Avg 4.1 (76 restaurants)

Portland

Avg 4.5 (349 restaurants)
© 2022 Toast, Inc.
Toast
Made with love in Boston