Near North Side bakeries you'll love

BAGELS • PASTRY • DONUTS
Stan's Donuts & Coffee - 535 Michigan
535 N Michigan Ave, Chicago
|Popular items
|Raspberry Dipped
|$3.25
For all of October 10% of proceeds will go towards the Lynn Sage Breast Cancer Foundation's Fight Against Breast Cancer
|Chocolate Dipped
|$3.25
|Hashbrown
|$1.55
Goddess and the Baker- 44 E Grand
44 East Grand Ave, Chicago
|Popular items
|Morning Sandwich
|$10.99
scrambled eggs, cheddar, bacon, avocado, tomatillo sauce, toasted semolina
|Santa Monica Turkey
|$12.99
turkey, swiss, avocado, arugula, tomato, lemon aioli, multigrain
|Garden Goddess Wrap (ve)
|$12.99
hummus, avocado, cucumber, carrot, tomato, beets, arugula, goddess dressing
BAGELS • PASTRY • DONUTS
Stan's Donuts & Coffee - Rush
750 N Rush, Chicago
|Popular items
|Banana Pudding Bismark Donut
|$4.25
Our collaboration donut with Magnolia Bakery, available only at Stan's June 29th to July 12th.
|Stanwich Bacon, Egg, & Cheese
|$5.25
Cage Free Egg
|Croissant Stanwich Bacon Egg & Cheese
|$6.55
Cage Free Egg
DONUTS
Firecakes - River North
68 W Hubbard St, Chicago
|Popular items
|Churro Donut
|$3.25
Inspired by the traditional Mexican dessert, moist cinnamon cake on the inside, crisp on the outside, coated with cinnamon sugar
|Wildflower Honey Glazed
|$3.00
Classic yeast-raised, brioche-style donut, blanketed in our signature Wildflower Honey Glaze
|Pride Donut ONLY 'till 06.30
|$3.50
Yeast-raised, brioche-style donut, Tahitian vanilla bean icing and a rainbow stripe ONLY THRU JUNE