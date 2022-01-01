Near North Side bars & lounges you'll love

Pinched on the River image

GRILL

Pinched on the River

443 E Illinois St, Chicago

Avg 4.7 (767 reviews)
Takeout
Popular items
The Victory Plate$16.95
A rice plate with fire roasted beef chevaps, zesty Mediterranean salad, tabouli, cabbage slaw, feta cheese and delicious spicy green schug sauce. (Contains Gluten and Dairy)
CousCous Bowl$17.95
Seasoned brown rice
Pita Roll$14.95
Mixed greens with house vinaigrette
More about Pinched on the River
Headquarters Beercade image

GRILL • FRENCH FRIES

Headquarters Beercade

213 W Institute Place, Chicago

Avg 4.5 (2 reviews)
Takeout
Popular items
Southwest Steak Wrap$12.00
Skirt steak, black beans, corn, pepper jack cheese, red pepper
Build Your Own Chicken Sandwich$10.00
Comes with lettuce, tomato, onion
Build Your Own Burger$10.00
Comes with lettuce, tomato, and onion
More about Headquarters Beercade
Ciccio Mio image

PASTA

Ciccio Mio

230 W KINZIE ST, Chicago

Avg 5 (3085 reviews)
Takeout
Popular items
Spicy Vodka Rigatoni$19.95
vodka sauce, rigatoni
Black Truffle Bucatini$22.95
bucatini pasta, black truffle, pecorino
Rustic Fennel Bread & Giardiniera$9.95
Marinated vegetables, aged balsamic vinegar, premium olive oil.
More about Ciccio Mio
Enolo Wine Cafe image

 

Enolo Wine Cafe

450 N Clark St, Chicago

No reviews yet
Takeout
Popular items
Cheese Board$14.00
assortment of three cheese, almond crackers, honeycomb, nuts, fruit accoutrements
Margherita Pizza$12.00
San Marzano, fresh mozzarella, parmesan, basil
Charcuterie Board$14.00
assortment of three meats, almond crackers, nuts, condiments
More about Enolo Wine Cafe
Small Cheval - Wells St image

SMOOTHIES • SANDWICHES • HAMBURGERS • FRENCH FRIES

Small Cheval - Wells St

1345 N Wells St, Chicago

Avg 4.7 (15422 reviews)
Takeout
Popular items
Signature Double Cheeseburger$10.45
Comes with dijonnaise, pickles, and onions. Served medium.
Double Hamburger$9.40
Comes with dijonnaise, pickles, and onions. Served medium. (dairy free)
Wagyu Truffle Cheeseburger Special$17.25
Our burger has black truffle cheese sauce melted between two pressed & griddled patties of Wagyu beef and topped with 1 slice of Sharp American Cheddar. Limited quantities.
More about Small Cheval - Wells St
Happy Camper image

 

Happy Camper

1209 North Wells St, Chicago

No reviews yet
TakeoutDeliveryDigital Dine-In
Popular items
Medium Pepperoni$22.00
Pepperoni & Marinara
Caesar Salad$13.00
Romaine, croutons, parm & caesar dressing
Goat Stix$13.00
Beer-basted bread sticks served with goat cheese marinara
More about Happy Camper
Butch McGuire's image

SANDWICHES • GRILL • HAMBURGERS • FRENCH FRIES

Butch McGuire's

20 W Division St, Chicago

Avg 3.8 (433 reviews)
TakeoutDeliveryDigital Dine-InFast Pay
Popular items
Wings 6$13.00
choose your sauce
Classic Cheeseburger$16.50
8oz angus burger with your choice of cheese. Make it your own with our selection of toppings
Chopped Salad$13.00
Iceberg, cheddar, bacon, chicken, tomato, & hardboiled egg. Tossed with your choice of dressing
More about Butch McGuire's
Mercadito image

TACOS • SEAFOOD

Mercadito

108 W Kinzie St, Chicago

Avg 4.3 (9285 reviews)
Takeout
Popular items
Hongos Tacos$16.50
Carnitas De Puerco Tacos$16.50
Carne Tacos$17.50
More about Mercadito
Tanta - Chicago image

 

Tanta - Chicago

118 West Grand Avenue, Chicago

No reviews yet
Takeout
Popular items
Empanada de Tamal$6.00
choclo, sweet corn, aji amarillo, cilantro, queso fresco, huancaina sauce
Crispy Rustic Potatoes$5.00
served with huancaina sauce
Whole Pollo a la Brasa$38.00
peruvian-style rotisserie amish chicken served with bean stew, choclo rice, fried rustic potatoes, spring salad, traditional peruvian aji sauces
More about Tanta - Chicago
The Fireplace Inn image

BBQ • SANDWICHES • CHICKEN • HAMBURGERS • STEAKS

The Fireplace Inn

1448 N Wells St., Chicago

Avg 3.7 (1336 reviews)
TakeoutFast Pay
Popular items
BBQ Chicken Breast Dinner$15.00
BBQ Boneless Chicken Breasts, marinated & served with our Special Brown Rice and Steamed Vegetables
Chicken Tenders$12.00
Deep fried or grilled. Plain or tossed in buffalo, BBQ or thai chili sauce. Served with ranch or honey mustard
Spicy Crunchy Chicken Wrap$13.00
Panko Breaded Chicken Tenders wrapped in a Flour Tortilla with a Spicy Sauce, Lettuce & Sharp Cheddar
More about The Fireplace Inn
The Farehouse Market image

FRENCH FRIES

The Farehouse Market

600 W Chicago, Chicago

Avg 4.5 (26 reviews)
TakeoutDeliveryDigital Dine-InFast Pay
Popular items
Grilled Chicken Sandwich
Choice of bread, 1 cheese & 1 sauce. Topped with lettuce, tomato, onion & pickle. Additional toppings available for $1/topping. Additional sauces available for $0.50/sauce
Pepperoni Pizza$11.00
Classic pepperoni
8 oz. Angus Beef Burger
Choice of bread, 1 cheese & 1 sauce. Topped with lettuce, tomato, onion & pickle. Additional toppings available for $1/topping. Additional sauces available for $0.50/sauce
More about The Farehouse Market
Bub City - Three Dots and a Dash image

BBQ • SANDWICHES • CHICKEN • FRENCH FRIES

Bub City - Three Dots and a Dash

435 N Clark St, Chicago

Avg 4.2 (4160 reviews)
TakeoutDigital Dine-In
Popular items
Whole Apple Pie$35.95
More about Bub City - Three Dots and a Dash
Edie's All Day Cafe & Bar image

 

Edie's All Day Cafe & Bar

675 N. Wells, Chicago

Avg 4 (110 reviews)
TakeoutDelivery
Popular items
Latte$4.45
2 shots of espresso with steamed organic whole milk.
More about Edie's All Day Cafe & Bar
Play Kitchen & Cocktails image

 

Play Kitchen & Cocktails

7 West Division st, Chicago

No reviews yet
Takeout
Popular items
REGULAR FRIES$3.00
More about Play Kitchen & Cocktails
Clark Street Ale House image

 

Clark Street Ale House

742 N CLARK ST, Chicago

Avg 4.7 (618 reviews)
Takeout
More about Clark Street Ale House
Billy Goat Tavern - Navy Pier image

 

Billy Goat Tavern - Navy Pier

700 E. Grand Ave, Chicago

No reviews yet
TakeoutDigital Dine-InFast Pay
More about Billy Goat Tavern - Navy Pier
Joy District image

PIZZA • CHICKEN WINGS • CHICKEN • FRENCH FRIES

Joy District

112 W Hubbard St, Chicago

Avg 3.3 (947 reviews)
Takeout
More about Joy District
Zombie Taco image

TACOS • CHICKEN • STEAKS

Zombie Taco

530 N LaSalle Drive, Chicago

Avg 4 (204 reviews)
Takeout
More about Zombie Taco
LG's Bar image

HAMBURGERS

LG's Bar

1525 N Wells, Chicago

Avg 4.8 (83 reviews)
TakeoutDigital Dine-In
More about LG's Bar
Restaurant banner

 

R Latitude

324 W Chicago Ave, Chicago

No reviews yet
Takeout
More about R Latitude
Radio Room image

 

Radio Room

400 N State St, Chicago

No reviews yet
Takeout
Popular items
Crispy Calamari$17.00
pickled peppers, remoulade
Fried Cheese Curds$15.00
pickled peppers, chipotle ranch
Double Smash Burger$17.00
american cheese, onion jam, house pickles, dijonnaise, brioche bun
More about Radio Room

