Near North Side bars & lounges you'll love

More about Pinched on the River
GRILL
Pinched on the River
443 E Illinois St, Chicago
|Popular items
|The Victory Plate
|$16.95
A rice plate with fire roasted beef chevaps, zesty Mediterranean salad, tabouli, cabbage slaw, feta cheese and delicious spicy green schug sauce. (Contains Gluten and Dairy)
|CousCous Bowl
|$17.95
Seasoned brown rice
|Pita Roll
|$14.95
Mixed greens with house vinaigrette
More about Headquarters Beercade
GRILL • FRENCH FRIES
Headquarters Beercade
213 W Institute Place, Chicago
|Popular items
|Southwest Steak Wrap
|$12.00
Skirt steak, black beans, corn, pepper jack cheese, red pepper
|Build Your Own Chicken Sandwich
|$10.00
Comes with lettuce, tomato, onion
|Build Your Own Burger
|$10.00
Comes with lettuce, tomato, and onion
More about Ciccio Mio
PASTA
Ciccio Mio
230 W KINZIE ST, Chicago
|Popular items
|Spicy Vodka Rigatoni
|$19.95
vodka sauce, rigatoni
|Black Truffle Bucatini
|$22.95
bucatini pasta, black truffle, pecorino
|Rustic Fennel Bread & Giardiniera
|$9.95
Marinated vegetables, aged balsamic vinegar, premium olive oil.
More about Enolo Wine Cafe
Enolo Wine Cafe
450 N Clark St, Chicago
|Popular items
|Cheese Board
|$14.00
assortment of three cheese, almond crackers, honeycomb, nuts, fruit accoutrements
|Margherita Pizza
|$12.00
San Marzano, fresh mozzarella, parmesan, basil
|Charcuterie Board
|$14.00
assortment of three meats, almond crackers, nuts, condiments
More about Small Cheval - Wells St
SMOOTHIES • SANDWICHES • HAMBURGERS • FRENCH FRIES
Small Cheval - Wells St
1345 N Wells St, Chicago
|Popular items
|Signature Double Cheeseburger
|$10.45
Comes with dijonnaise, pickles, and onions. Served medium.
|Double Hamburger
|$9.40
Comes with dijonnaise, pickles, and onions. Served medium. (dairy free)
|Wagyu Truffle Cheeseburger Special
|$17.25
Our burger has black truffle cheese sauce melted between two pressed & griddled patties of Wagyu beef and topped with 1 slice of Sharp American Cheddar. Limited quantities.
More about Happy Camper
Happy Camper
1209 North Wells St, Chicago
|Popular items
|Medium Pepperoni
|$22.00
Pepperoni & Marinara
|Caesar Salad
|$13.00
Romaine, croutons, parm & caesar dressing
|Goat Stix
|$13.00
Beer-basted bread sticks served with goat cheese marinara
More about Butch McGuire's
SANDWICHES • GRILL • HAMBURGERS • FRENCH FRIES
Butch McGuire's
20 W Division St, Chicago
|Popular items
|Wings 6
|$13.00
choose your sauce
|Classic Cheeseburger
|$16.50
8oz angus burger with your choice of cheese. Make it your own with our selection of toppings
|Chopped Salad
|$13.00
Iceberg, cheddar, bacon, chicken, tomato, & hardboiled egg. Tossed with your choice of dressing
More about Mercadito
TACOS • SEAFOOD
Mercadito
108 W Kinzie St, Chicago
|Popular items
|Hongos Tacos
|$16.50
|Carnitas De Puerco Tacos
|$16.50
|Carne Tacos
|$17.50
More about Tanta - Chicago
Tanta - Chicago
118 West Grand Avenue, Chicago
|Popular items
|Empanada de Tamal
|$6.00
choclo, sweet corn, aji amarillo, cilantro, queso fresco, huancaina sauce
|Crispy Rustic Potatoes
|$5.00
served with huancaina sauce
|Whole Pollo a la Brasa
|$38.00
peruvian-style rotisserie amish chicken served with bean stew, choclo rice, fried rustic potatoes, spring salad, traditional peruvian aji sauces
More about The Fireplace Inn
BBQ • SANDWICHES • CHICKEN • HAMBURGERS • STEAKS
The Fireplace Inn
1448 N Wells St., Chicago
|Popular items
|BBQ Chicken Breast Dinner
|$15.00
BBQ Boneless Chicken Breasts, marinated & served with our Special Brown Rice and Steamed Vegetables
|Chicken Tenders
|$12.00
Deep fried or grilled. Plain or tossed in buffalo, BBQ or thai chili sauce. Served with ranch or honey mustard
|Spicy Crunchy Chicken Wrap
|$13.00
Panko Breaded Chicken Tenders wrapped in a Flour Tortilla with a Spicy Sauce, Lettuce & Sharp Cheddar
More about The Farehouse Market
FRENCH FRIES
The Farehouse Market
600 W Chicago, Chicago
|Popular items
|Grilled Chicken Sandwich
Choice of bread, 1 cheese & 1 sauce. Topped with lettuce, tomato, onion & pickle. Additional toppings available for $1/topping. Additional sauces available for $0.50/sauce
|Pepperoni Pizza
|$11.00
Classic pepperoni
|8 oz. Angus Beef Burger
Choice of bread, 1 cheese & 1 sauce. Topped with lettuce, tomato, onion & pickle. Additional toppings available for $1/topping. Additional sauces available for $0.50/sauce
More about Bub City - Three Dots and a Dash
BBQ • SANDWICHES • CHICKEN • FRENCH FRIES
Bub City - Three Dots and a Dash
435 N Clark St, Chicago
|Popular items
|Whole Apple Pie
|$35.95
More about Edie's All Day Cafe & Bar
Edie's All Day Cafe & Bar
675 N. Wells, Chicago
|Popular items
|Latte
|$4.45
2 shots of espresso with steamed organic whole milk.
More about Play Kitchen & Cocktails
Play Kitchen & Cocktails
7 West Division st, Chicago
|Popular items
|REGULAR FRIES
|$3.00
More about Joy District
PIZZA • CHICKEN WINGS • CHICKEN • FRENCH FRIES
Joy District
112 W Hubbard St, Chicago
More about Radio Room
Radio Room
400 N State St, Chicago
|Popular items
|Crispy Calamari
|$17.00
pickled peppers, remoulade
|Fried Cheese Curds
|$15.00
pickled peppers, chipotle ranch
|Double Smash Burger
|$17.00
american cheese, onion jam, house pickles, dijonnaise, brioche bun