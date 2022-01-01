Near North Side BBQ restaurants you'll love

Must-try BBQ restaurants in Near North Side

Carson's Ribs image

 

Carson's Ribs

465 East Illinois St, Chicago

No reviews yet
Takeout
Popular items
Famous Corn Bread$6.00
Carson’s famous homemade family recipe corn bread baked fresh daily. So good!
BBQ Rib Tips Bucket$32.00
Slow Smoke Barbecued char and chopped, spare rib ends. Rib Tip Bucket includes 2 potato choice and extra Carson’s Signature BBQ Sauce (serves 2-3)
BBQ Baby Backs 1/2$23.00
Half Slab of Carson’s Legendary Barbecued Baby Back ribs slow smoked for hours in a genuine hickory wood-burning pit. No boiling, no marinade, no rubs or tenderizers, no liquid smoke, NOT "fall-off-the-bone". Real authentic slow cooked barbecue.
*Dinner includes our freshly homemade award winning Cole Slaw and choice of potato or fresh green vegetable*
More about Carson's Ribs
The Fireplace Inn image

BBQ • SANDWICHES • CHICKEN • HAMBURGERS • STEAKS

The Fireplace Inn

1448 N Wells St., Chicago

Avg 3.7 (1336 reviews)
TakeoutFast Pay
Popular items
BBQ Chicken Breast Dinner$15.00
BBQ Boneless Chicken Breasts, marinated & served with our Special Brown Rice and Steamed Vegetables
Chicken Tenders$12.00
Deep fried or grilled. Plain or tossed in buffalo, BBQ or thai chili sauce. Served with ranch or honey mustard
Spicy Crunchy Chicken Wrap$13.00
Panko Breaded Chicken Tenders wrapped in a Flour Tortilla with a Spicy Sauce, Lettuce & Sharp Cheddar
More about The Fireplace Inn
Bub City - Three Dots and a Dash image

BBQ • SANDWICHES • CHICKEN • FRENCH FRIES

Bub City - Three Dots and a Dash

435 N Clark St, Chicago

Avg 4.2 (4160 reviews)
TakeoutDigital Dine-In
Popular items
Whole Apple Pie$35.95
More about Bub City - Three Dots and a Dash

