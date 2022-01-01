Near North Side breakfast spots you'll love

Toast

Must-try breakfast spots in Near North Side

Kanela Breakfast Club image

SMOKED SALMON • SANDWICHES

Kanela Breakfast Club

502 E. Illinois St, Chicago

Avg 4.2 (1723 reviews)
TakeoutFast Pay
Popular items
Burrito$12.99
scrambled eggs, queso fresco, avocado, cilantro, potato, salsa verde
+ house made chorizo, chicken sausage or veggie meat | $1.99
Kanela Roll$7.49
glazed cinnamon roll, cream cheese frosting
Chicken Avocado$14.99
roasted chicken, spinach, tomato, avocado, peppered bacon, swiss cheese, chili aioli
More about Kanela Breakfast Club
Goddess And the Baker image

 

Goddess And the Baker

44 East Grand Ave, Chicago

No reviews yet
TakeoutFast Pay
Popular items
Impossible Breakfast Sandwich$9.99
Savory plant-based sausage, fried egg, tomato, avocado, arugula and cheddar cheese on english muffin.
Morning Sandwich$10.99
scrambled eggs, cheddar, bacon, avocado, tomatillo sauce, sesame semolina
Avocado Toast$9.99
sourdough, Cojeta cheese, smashed avocado, lemon, chili flakes
More about Goddess And the Baker
Rosebud on Rush image

PASTA • SOUPS • SEAFOOD • SALADS • SANDWICHES • CHICKEN • STEAKS

Rosebud on Rush

720 N Rush St, Chicago

Avg 4.5 (6977 reviews)
TakeoutFast Pay
Popular items
House Salad$9.95
Chopped Salad$17.95
Chicken Parmesan$30.95
More about Rosebud on Rush
Kanela Breakfast Club image

SMOOTHIES • SMOKED SALMON • SALADS • SANDWICHES

Kanela Breakfast Club

1552 N. Wells St, Chicago

Avg 3.9 (871 reviews)
TakeoutFast Pay
Popular items
Burrito$12.99
scrambled eggs, queso fresco, avocado, cilantro, potato, salsa verde
+ house made chorizo, chicken sausage or veggie meat | $1.99
Kanela Roll$7.49
glazed cinnamon roll, cream cheese frosting
Three Eggs w/ Meat$12.99
three eggs any way with your choice of breakfast meat or veggie meat, toast
More about Kanela Breakfast Club
Happy Camper image

 

Happy Camper

1209 North Wells St, Chicago

No reviews yet
TakeoutDeliveryDigital Dine-In
Popular items
Medium Pepperoni$22.00
Pepperoni & Marinara
Caesar Salad$13.00
Romaine, croutons, parm & caesar dressing
Goat Stix$13.00
Beer-basted bread sticks served with goat cheese marinara
More about Happy Camper
Butch McGuire's image

SANDWICHES • GRILL • HAMBURGERS • FRENCH FRIES

Butch McGuire's

20 W Division St, Chicago

Avg 3.8 (433 reviews)
TakeoutDeliveryDigital Dine-InFast Pay
Popular items
Wings 6$13.00
choose your sauce
Classic Cheeseburger$16.50
8oz angus burger with your choice of cheese. Make it your own with our selection of toppings
Chopped Salad$13.00
Iceberg, cheddar, bacon, chicken, tomato, & hardboiled egg. Tossed with your choice of dressing
More about Butch McGuire's
Egg Harbor Cafe image

SOUPS • SMOKED SALMON • SANDWICHES

Egg Harbor Cafe

220 E. Illinois Street, Chicago

Avg 4.6 (119 reviews)
TakeoutDelivery
Popular items
Create Scrambler$10.00
Made with three cage free eggs and a choice of three ingredients. Served with Harbor potatoes and a buttered English muffin with house-made jam.
Cassie's Crepes$10.00
Avocado, mushroom, scrambled cage free eggs and Jack & Cheddar cheeses folded into two crepes. Served with house-made poppyseed dressing, Harbor potatoes and a buttered English muffin with house-made jam.
Blueberry Pancakes$9.50
Served with blueberry compote. Make it a combo with a smaller portion of pancakes, two cage free eggs, any style and your choice of breakfast meat. *Please select one size (full order, double, single or combo) and one egg style (combo's only).
More about Egg Harbor Cafe
JoJo's ShakeBAR image

SALADS • SANDWICHES • CHICKEN WINGS • HAMBURGERS

JoJo's ShakeBAR

23 W Hubbard St, Chicago

Avg 4.1 (3357 reviews)
TakeoutDelivery
Popular items
Mozzarella Sticks$12.00
Eight Mozzarella Sticks, Served with Marinara Sauce.
Onion Rings$12.00
Onion Rings Served With Chipotle Ranch & Ketchup.
Honey Fried Chicken$14.00
Chicken breast, lettuce, pickle, spicy honey mayo, brioche bun
More about JoJo's ShakeBAR
Bub City - Three Dots and a Dash image

BBQ • SANDWICHES • CHICKEN • FRENCH FRIES

Bub City - Three Dots and a Dash

435 N Clark St, Chicago

Avg 4.2 (4160 reviews)
TakeoutDigital Dine-In
Popular items
Whole Apple Pie$35.95
More about Bub City - Three Dots and a Dash
Edie's All Day Cafe & Bar image

 

Edie's All Day Cafe & Bar

675 N. Wells, Chicago

Avg 4 (110 reviews)
TakeoutDelivery
Popular items
Latte$4.45
2 shots of espresso with steamed organic whole milk.
More about Edie's All Day Cafe & Bar
Play Kitchen & Cocktails image

 

Play Kitchen & Cocktails

7 West Division st, Chicago

No reviews yet
Takeout
Popular items
REGULAR FRIES$3.00
More about Play Kitchen & Cocktails
The Hampton Social image

SEAFOOD • FRENCH FRIES

The Hampton Social

164 East Grand Ave, Chicago

Avg 4.7 (1259 reviews)
TakeoutDigital Dine-In
More about The Hampton Social
Restaurant banner

TACOS • SANDWICHES

XOCO

445 N. Clark St., Chicago

Avg 4.5 (9917 reviews)
Takeout
Popular items
Xoco Salad$12.00
Romaine, arugula, marinated black beans, crispy tortilla strips, avocado-lime dressing, grilled onions.
Tortilla Soup$13.00
Pasilla chile & roasted tomato, crispy tortilla strips, chicken breast, avocado, jack cheese, thick cream.
Carnitas Tacos$12.00
Gunthorp pork Carnitas, guacamole, onions and cilantro
More about XOCO

