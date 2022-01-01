Near North Side breakfast spots you'll love
Must-try breakfast spots in Near North Side
More about Kanela Breakfast Club
SMOKED SALMON • SANDWICHES
Kanela Breakfast Club
502 E. Illinois St, Chicago
|Popular items
|Burrito
|$12.99
scrambled eggs, queso fresco, avocado, cilantro, potato, salsa verde
+ house made chorizo, chicken sausage or veggie meat | $1.99
|Kanela Roll
|$7.49
glazed cinnamon roll, cream cheese frosting
|Chicken Avocado
|$14.99
roasted chicken, spinach, tomato, avocado, peppered bacon, swiss cheese, chili aioli
More about Goddess And the Baker
Goddess And the Baker
44 East Grand Ave, Chicago
|Popular items
|Impossible Breakfast Sandwich
|$9.99
Savory plant-based sausage, fried egg, tomato, avocado, arugula and cheddar cheese on english muffin.
|Morning Sandwich
|$10.99
scrambled eggs, cheddar, bacon, avocado, tomatillo sauce, sesame semolina
|Avocado Toast
|$9.99
sourdough, Cojeta cheese, smashed avocado, lemon, chili flakes
More about Rosebud on Rush
PASTA • SOUPS • SEAFOOD • SALADS • SANDWICHES • CHICKEN • STEAKS
Rosebud on Rush
720 N Rush St, Chicago
|Popular items
|House Salad
|$9.95
|Chopped Salad
|$17.95
|Chicken Parmesan
|$30.95
More about Happy Camper
Happy Camper
1209 North Wells St, Chicago
|Popular items
|Medium Pepperoni
|$22.00
Pepperoni & Marinara
|Caesar Salad
|$13.00
Romaine, croutons, parm & caesar dressing
|Goat Stix
|$13.00
Beer-basted bread sticks served with goat cheese marinara
More about Butch McGuire's
SANDWICHES • GRILL • HAMBURGERS • FRENCH FRIES
Butch McGuire's
20 W Division St, Chicago
|Popular items
|Wings 6
|$13.00
choose your sauce
|Classic Cheeseburger
|$16.50
8oz angus burger with your choice of cheese. Make it your own with our selection of toppings
|Chopped Salad
|$13.00
Iceberg, cheddar, bacon, chicken, tomato, & hardboiled egg. Tossed with your choice of dressing
More about Egg Harbor Cafe
SOUPS • SMOKED SALMON • SANDWICHES
Egg Harbor Cafe
220 E. Illinois Street, Chicago
|Popular items
|Create Scrambler
|$10.00
Made with three cage free eggs and a choice of three ingredients. Served with Harbor potatoes and a buttered English muffin with house-made jam.
|Cassie's Crepes
|$10.00
Avocado, mushroom, scrambled cage free eggs and Jack & Cheddar cheeses folded into two crepes. Served with house-made poppyseed dressing, Harbor potatoes and a buttered English muffin with house-made jam.
|Blueberry Pancakes
|$9.50
Served with blueberry compote. Make it a combo with a smaller portion of pancakes, two cage free eggs, any style and your choice of breakfast meat. *Please select one size (full order, double, single or combo) and one egg style (combo's only).
More about JoJo's ShakeBAR
SALADS • SANDWICHES • CHICKEN WINGS • HAMBURGERS
JoJo's ShakeBAR
23 W Hubbard St, Chicago
|Popular items
|Mozzarella Sticks
|$12.00
Eight Mozzarella Sticks, Served with Marinara Sauce.
|Onion Rings
|$12.00
Onion Rings Served With Chipotle Ranch & Ketchup.
|Honey Fried Chicken
|$14.00
Chicken breast, lettuce, pickle, spicy honey mayo, brioche bun
More about Bub City - Three Dots and a Dash
BBQ • SANDWICHES • CHICKEN • FRENCH FRIES
Bub City - Three Dots and a Dash
435 N Clark St, Chicago
|Popular items
|Whole Apple Pie
|$35.95
More about Edie's All Day Cafe & Bar
Edie's All Day Cafe & Bar
675 N. Wells, Chicago
|Popular items
|Latte
|$4.45
2 shots of espresso with steamed organic whole milk.
More about Play Kitchen & Cocktails
Play Kitchen & Cocktails
7 West Division st, Chicago
|Popular items
|REGULAR FRIES
|$3.00
More about XOCO
TACOS • SANDWICHES
XOCO
445 N. Clark St., Chicago
|Popular items
|Xoco Salad
|$12.00
Romaine, arugula, marinated black beans, crispy tortilla strips, avocado-lime dressing, grilled onions.
|Tortilla Soup
|$13.00
Pasilla chile & roasted tomato, crispy tortilla strips, chicken breast, avocado, jack cheese, thick cream.
|Carnitas Tacos
|$12.00
Gunthorp pork Carnitas, guacamole, onions and cilantro