Near North Side cafés you'll love

DropShot image

 

DropShot

312 W Chestnut, Chicago

Avg 4.5 (81 reviews)
Takeout
Popular items
12oz DRIP$2.50
Scones$3.75
16oz DRIP$3.00
More about DropShot
Stan's Donuts & Coffee image

BAGELS • PASTRY • DONUTS

Stan's Donuts & Coffee

535 N Michigan Ave, Chicago

Avg 4.3 (594 reviews)
TakeoutDelivery
Popular items
Dozen Assorted$32.05
4 Standards, 4 Specialty, 4 Doughboy
1/2 Dozen Assorted$17.05
2 Standards, 2 Specialty, 2 Doughboy
Dozen Specialties$32.05
More about Stan's Donuts & Coffee
Kanela Breakfast Club image

SMOKED SALMON • SANDWICHES

Kanela Breakfast Club

502 E. Illinois St, Chicago

Avg 4.2 (1723 reviews)
TakeoutFast Pay
Popular items
Burrito$12.99
scrambled eggs, queso fresco, avocado, cilantro, potato, salsa verde
+ house made chorizo, chicken sausage or veggie meat | $1.99
Kanela Roll$7.49
glazed cinnamon roll, cream cheese frosting
Chicken Avocado$14.99
roasted chicken, spinach, tomato, avocado, peppered bacon, swiss cheese, chili aioli
More about Kanela Breakfast Club
Goddess And the Baker image

 

Goddess And the Baker

44 East Grand Ave, Chicago

No reviews yet
TakeoutFast Pay
Popular items
Impossible Breakfast Sandwich$9.99
Savory plant-based sausage, fried egg, tomato, avocado, arugula and cheddar cheese on english muffin.
Morning Sandwich$10.99
scrambled eggs, cheddar, bacon, avocado, tomatillo sauce, sesame semolina
Avocado Toast$9.99
sourdough, Cojeta cheese, smashed avocado, lemon, chili flakes
More about Goddess And the Baker
Stan's Donuts & Coffee image

BAGELS • PASTRY • DONUTS

Stan's Donuts & Coffee

750 N Rush, Chicago

Avg 4.3 (594 reviews)
TakeoutDelivery
Popular items
Dozen Assorted$32.05
4 Standards, 4 Specialty, 4 Doughboy
1/2 Dozen Assorted$17.05
2 Standards, 2 Specialty, 2 Doughboy
Glutenless Chocolate$3.25
More about Stan's Donuts & Coffee
Kanela Breakfast Club image

SMOOTHIES • SMOKED SALMON • SALADS • SANDWICHES

Kanela Breakfast Club

1552 N. Wells St, Chicago

Avg 3.9 (871 reviews)
TakeoutFast Pay
Popular items
Burrito$12.99
scrambled eggs, queso fresco, avocado, cilantro, potato, salsa verde
+ house made chorizo, chicken sausage or veggie meat | $1.99
Kanela Roll$7.49
glazed cinnamon roll, cream cheese frosting
Three Eggs w/ Meat$12.99
three eggs any way with your choice of breakfast meat or veggie meat, toast
More about Kanela Breakfast Club
Stan's Donuts & Coffee image

BAGELS • PASTRY • DONUTS

Stan's Donuts & Coffee

259 E Erie, Chicago

Avg 4.3 (594 reviews)
TakeoutDelivery
Popular items
1/2 Dozen Assorted$17.05
2 Standards, 2 Specialty, 2 Doughboy
Dozen Assorted$32.05
4 Standards, 4 Specialty, 4 Doughboy
Lemon Pistachio Old Fashioned$3.25
More about Stan's Donuts & Coffee
Edie's All Day Cafe & Bar image

 

Edie's All Day Cafe & Bar

675 N. Wells, Chicago

Avg 4 (110 reviews)
TakeoutDelivery
Popular items
Latte$4.45
2 shots of espresso with steamed organic whole milk.
More about Edie's All Day Cafe & Bar
Restaurant banner

 

Doma

944 N Orleans St, Chicago

No reviews yet
TakeoutFast Pay
Popular items
Housemade Hash Brown$3.50
Housemade hash brown served with honey mustard & ketchup. (GF available!)
Sausage, Egg, & Cheese$9.50
Pork maple sausage, egg and cheese on english muffin with our secret sriracha sauce. No substitutes.
Bacon, Egg, & Cheese$9.50
Bacon, egg and cheese on english muffin with our secret sriracha sauce. No substitutes.
More about Doma

