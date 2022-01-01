Near North Side cafés you'll love
Must-try cafés in Near North Side
More about DropShot
DropShot
312 W Chestnut, Chicago
|Popular items
|12oz DRIP
|$2.50
|Scones
|$3.75
|16oz DRIP
|$3.00
More about Stan's Donuts & Coffee
BAGELS • PASTRY • DONUTS
Stan's Donuts & Coffee
535 N Michigan Ave, Chicago
|Popular items
|Dozen Assorted
|$32.05
4 Standards, 4 Specialty, 4 Doughboy
|1/2 Dozen Assorted
|$17.05
2 Standards, 2 Specialty, 2 Doughboy
|Dozen Specialties
|$32.05
More about Kanela Breakfast Club
SMOKED SALMON • SANDWICHES
Kanela Breakfast Club
502 E. Illinois St, Chicago
|Popular items
|Burrito
|$12.99
scrambled eggs, queso fresco, avocado, cilantro, potato, salsa verde
+ house made chorizo, chicken sausage or veggie meat | $1.99
|Kanela Roll
|$7.49
glazed cinnamon roll, cream cheese frosting
|Chicken Avocado
|$14.99
roasted chicken, spinach, tomato, avocado, peppered bacon, swiss cheese, chili aioli
More about Goddess And the Baker
Goddess And the Baker
44 East Grand Ave, Chicago
|Popular items
|Impossible Breakfast Sandwich
|$9.99
Savory plant-based sausage, fried egg, tomato, avocado, arugula and cheddar cheese on english muffin.
|Morning Sandwich
|$10.99
scrambled eggs, cheddar, bacon, avocado, tomatillo sauce, sesame semolina
|Avocado Toast
|$9.99
sourdough, Cojeta cheese, smashed avocado, lemon, chili flakes
More about Stan's Donuts & Coffee
BAGELS • PASTRY • DONUTS
Stan's Donuts & Coffee
750 N Rush, Chicago
|Popular items
|Dozen Assorted
|$32.05
4 Standards, 4 Specialty, 4 Doughboy
|1/2 Dozen Assorted
|$17.05
2 Standards, 2 Specialty, 2 Doughboy
|Glutenless Chocolate
|$3.25
More about Kanela Breakfast Club
SMOOTHIES • SMOKED SALMON • SALADS • SANDWICHES
Kanela Breakfast Club
1552 N. Wells St, Chicago
|Popular items
|Burrito
|$12.99
scrambled eggs, queso fresco, avocado, cilantro, potato, salsa verde
+ house made chorizo, chicken sausage or veggie meat | $1.99
|Kanela Roll
|$7.49
glazed cinnamon roll, cream cheese frosting
|Three Eggs w/ Meat
|$12.99
three eggs any way with your choice of breakfast meat or veggie meat, toast
More about Stan's Donuts & Coffee
BAGELS • PASTRY • DONUTS
Stan's Donuts & Coffee
259 E Erie, Chicago
|Popular items
|1/2 Dozen Assorted
|$17.05
2 Standards, 2 Specialty, 2 Doughboy
|Dozen Assorted
|$32.05
4 Standards, 4 Specialty, 4 Doughboy
|Lemon Pistachio Old Fashioned
|$3.25
More about Edie's All Day Cafe & Bar
Edie's All Day Cafe & Bar
675 N. Wells, Chicago
|Popular items
|Latte
|$4.45
2 shots of espresso with steamed organic whole milk.
More about Doma
Doma
944 N Orleans St, Chicago
|Popular items
|Housemade Hash Brown
|$3.50
Housemade hash brown served with honey mustard & ketchup. (GF available!)
|Sausage, Egg, & Cheese
|$9.50
Pork maple sausage, egg and cheese on english muffin with our secret sriracha sauce. No substitutes.
|Bacon, Egg, & Cheese
|$9.50
Bacon, egg and cheese on english muffin with our secret sriracha sauce. No substitutes.