Near North Side sandwich spots you'll love

Kanela Breakfast Club image

SMOKED SALMON • SANDWICHES

Kanela Breakfast Club

502 E. Illinois St, Chicago

Avg 4.2 (1723 reviews)
TakeoutFast Pay
Popular items
Burrito$12.99
scrambled eggs, queso fresco, avocado, cilantro, potato, salsa verde
+ house made chorizo, chicken sausage or veggie meat | $1.99
Kanela Roll$7.49
glazed cinnamon roll, cream cheese frosting
Chicken Avocado$14.99
roasted chicken, spinach, tomato, avocado, peppered bacon, swiss cheese, chili aioli
More about Kanela Breakfast Club
Kanela Breakfast Club image

SMOOTHIES • SMOKED SALMON • SALADS • SANDWICHES

Kanela Breakfast Club

1552 N. Wells St, Chicago

Avg 3.9 (871 reviews)
TakeoutFast Pay
Popular items
Burrito$12.99
scrambled eggs, queso fresco, avocado, cilantro, potato, salsa verde
+ house made chorizo, chicken sausage or veggie meat | $1.99
Kanela Roll$7.49
glazed cinnamon roll, cream cheese frosting
Three Eggs w/ Meat$12.99
three eggs any way with your choice of breakfast meat or veggie meat, toast
More about Kanela Breakfast Club
Egg Harbor Cafe image

SOUPS • SMOKED SALMON • SANDWICHES

Egg Harbor Cafe

220 E. Illinois Street, Chicago

Avg 4.6 (119 reviews)
TakeoutDelivery
Popular items
Create Scrambler$10.00
Made with three cage free eggs and a choice of three ingredients. Served with Harbor potatoes and a buttered English muffin with house-made jam.
Cassie's Crepes$10.00
Avocado, mushroom, scrambled cage free eggs and Jack & Cheddar cheeses folded into two crepes. Served with house-made poppyseed dressing, Harbor potatoes and a buttered English muffin with house-made jam.
Blueberry Pancakes$9.50
Served with blueberry compote. Make it a combo with a smaller portion of pancakes, two cage free eggs, any style and your choice of breakfast meat. *Please select one size (full order, double, single or combo) and one egg style (combo's only).
More about Egg Harbor Cafe
The Goddess and Grocer image

WRAPS • SOUPS • PITAS • SALADS • SANDWICHES • CHICKEN

The Goddess and Grocer

901 N. Larrabee, Chicago

Avg 4 (419 reviews)
TakeoutFast Pay
Popular items
Hanukkah Cookie Decorating Kit$35.00
Mashed Potatoes (With Garlic and Parsley)$12.00
Braised Brisket$28.00
More about The Goddess and Grocer
Al's #1 Italian Beef image

 

Al's #1 Italian Beef

548 North Wells Street, Chicago

No reviews yet
TakeoutDelivery
Popular items
Regular Beef$7.35
Chicago’s #1 Italian Beef roasted and sliced in house daily and served on freshly baked French bread.
Jumbo Beef$13.23
Chicago’s #1 Italian Beef roasted and sliced in house daily and served on freshly baked French bread.
Cheeseburger$7.74
⅓ LB. char-grilled burger topped with American cheese, mayo, ketchup, lettuce, tomato, red onion, pickle chips on brioche bun.
More about Al's #1 Italian Beef
RPM Steak image

SMOOTHIES • SEAFOOD • SALADS • SANDWICHES • HAMBURGERS • STEAKS

RPM Steak

66 W Kinzie St, Chicago

Avg 4.7 (2538 reviews)
Takeout
More about RPM Steak
Restaurant banner

TACOS • SANDWICHES

XOCO

445 N. Clark St., Chicago

Avg 4.5 (9917 reviews)
Takeout
Popular items
Xoco Salad$12.00
Romaine, arugula, marinated black beans, crispy tortilla strips, avocado-lime dressing, grilled onions.
Tortilla Soup$13.00
Pasilla chile & roasted tomato, crispy tortilla strips, chicken breast, avocado, jack cheese, thick cream.
Carnitas Tacos$12.00
Gunthorp pork Carnitas, guacamole, onions and cilantro
More about XOCO

