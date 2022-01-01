Near North Side dessert & ice cream spots you'll love

Must-try dessert & ice cream spots in Near North Side

Sweet Mandy B's image

 

Sweet Mandy B's

254 East Ontario Street, Chicago

Takeout
Popular items
Iced Sugar Cookie$3.60
Soft sugar cookie topped with pastel buttercream and sprinkles
Confetti Cupcake$3.60
Confetti Cake with Vanilla Buttercream, Pastel Confetti Quins
Oreo Frosted Brownie$5.50
Fudge brownie topped with oreo buttercream and crushed oreos
Stan's Donuts & Coffee image

BAGELS • PASTRY • DONUTS

Stan's Donuts & Coffee

750 N Rush, Chicago

Avg 4.3 (594 reviews)
TakeoutDelivery
Popular items
Dozen Assorted$32.05
4 Standards, 4 Specialty, 4 Doughboy
1/2 Dozen Assorted$17.05
2 Standards, 2 Specialty, 2 Doughboy
Glutenless Chocolate$3.25
India House Restaurant - Chicago image

SALADS • CURRY

India House Restaurant - Chicago

59 W Grand Ave, Chicago

Avg 4.5 (2511 reviews)
TakeoutDeliveryFast Pay
Popular items
GARLIC NAAN$5.00
Leavened bread baked with garlic in clay oven
SAMOSA$7.00
Deep fried cone pastry filled with potatoes and green peas.
CHICKEN TIKKA MASALA$25.00
Chunks of chicken roasted in a clay oven and then folded into a cream sauce.
Frontera Grill image

 

Frontera Grill

445 N Clark St, Chicago

Avg 4.2 (4564 reviews)
Takeout
Restaurant banner

 

Original Rainbow Cone - Navy Pier

600 E Grand Avenue, Chicago

No reviews yet
TakeoutFast Pay
