Near North Side dessert & ice cream spots you'll love
Must-try dessert & ice cream spots in Near North Side
More about Sweet Mandy B's
Sweet Mandy B's
254 East Ontario Street, Chicago
|Popular items
|Iced Sugar Cookie
|$3.60
Soft sugar cookie topped with pastel buttercream and sprinkles
|Confetti Cupcake
|$3.60
Confetti Cake with Vanilla Buttercream, Pastel Confetti Quins
|Oreo Frosted Brownie
|$5.50
Fudge brownie topped with oreo buttercream and crushed oreos
BAGELS • PASTRY • DONUTS
Stan's Donuts & Coffee
750 N Rush, Chicago
|Popular items
|Dozen Assorted
|$32.05
4 Standards, 4 Specialty, 4 Doughboy
|1/2 Dozen Assorted
|$17.05
2 Standards, 2 Specialty, 2 Doughboy
|Glutenless Chocolate
|$3.25
SALADS • CURRY
India House Restaurant - Chicago
59 W Grand Ave, Chicago
|Popular items
|GARLIC NAAN
|$5.00
Leavened bread baked with garlic in clay oven
|SAMOSA
|$7.00
Deep fried cone pastry filled with potatoes and green peas.
|CHICKEN TIKKA MASALA
|$25.00
Chunks of chicken roasted in a clay oven and then folded into a cream sauce.
CUPCAKES • CAKES
Sweet Mandy B's
254 E Ontario St, Chicago
|Popular items
|Chocolate Cupcake with Chocolate
|$3.60
Devil’s Food Cake with Chocolate Buttercream and Valentine Mix Sprinkles
|Carrot Cupcake
|$3.60
Carrot Cake, Cream Cheese Icing, Pecans
CUPCAKES • CAKES
Sweet Mandy B's
1208 W. Webster, Chicago
|Popular items
|Red Velvet Cupcake
|$3.60
Red Velvet Cake with Cream Cheese Icing
|Cookie Monster Cupcake
|$3.85
Yellow Cake baked over a Chocolate Chip Cookie, Blend of Chocolate & Vanilla Buttercream, Mini Chocolate Chips
|Yellow Cupcake with Chocolate
|$3.60
Yellow cake with chocolate buttercream and winter sprinkles.