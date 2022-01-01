Near North Side Italian restaurants you'll love
Must-try Italian restaurants in Near North Side
More about Gallucci Pizzeria Napoletana
Gallucci Pizzeria Napoletana
1551 North Wells St., Chicago
|Popular items
|Polpette al forno
|$15.00
|Terra Mia
|$21.00
|Calabrese
|$18.00
More about Rosebud on Rush
PASTA • SOUPS • SEAFOOD • SALADS • SANDWICHES • CHICKEN • STEAKS
Rosebud on Rush
720 N Rush St, Chicago
|Popular items
|House Salad
|$9.95
|Chopped Salad
|$17.95
|Chicken Parmesan
|$30.95
More about Nonnina
Nonnina
340 N Clark St, Chicago
|Popular items
|Kale Salad
|$13.00
Organic baby kale, roasted squash, candied pecans, croutons, shaved Parmesan, lemon Parmesan dressing.
|**Rigatoni
|$19.00
Housemade rigatoni pasta with Vodka sauce.
|Ceasar Salad
|$13.00
Romaine Hearts, crispy pancetta, shaved brussel sprouts, focaccia croutons, parmesan dressing
More about Rosebud Steakhouse
SOUPS • SEAFOOD • SALADS • STEAKS
Rosebud Steakhouse
192 E Walton, Chicago
|Popular items
|Wedge Salad
|$14.00
This item contains bacon. Please indicate if you wish to omit the bacon.
|Giant Baked Potato
|$10.00
|Prime Burger
|$18.00
More about Al's #1 Italian Beef
Al's #1 Italian Beef
548 North Wells Street, Chicago
|Popular items
|Regular Beef
|$7.35
Chicago’s #1 Italian Beef roasted and sliced in house daily and served on freshly baked French bread.
|Jumbo Beef
|$13.23
Chicago’s #1 Italian Beef roasted and sliced in house daily and served on freshly baked French bread.
|Cheeseburger
|$7.74
⅓ LB. char-grilled burger topped with American cheese, mayo, ketchup, lettuce, tomato, red onion, pickle chips on brioche bun.
More about Torchio Pasta Bar
Torchio Pasta Bar
738 North Wells Street, Chicago
|Popular items
|Fettuccine & Lemon Basil Cream
|$23.00
Tagliatelle with lemon, heavy cream, basil & parmigiano reggiano
|Cacio e Pepe
|$23.00
Spaghetti with Pecorino Romano & coarse black pepper
|Meatballs
|$13.00
Beef & veal meatballs served in house-made tomato sauce