Near North Side Italian restaurants you'll love

Near North Side restaurants
Must-try Italian restaurants in Near North Side

Gallucci Pizzeria Napoletana image

 

Gallucci Pizzeria Napoletana

1551 North Wells St., Chicago

No reviews yet
Takeout
Popular items
Polpette al forno$15.00
Terra Mia$21.00
Calabrese$18.00
Rosebud on Rush image

PASTA • SOUPS • SEAFOOD • SALADS • SANDWICHES • CHICKEN • STEAKS

Rosebud on Rush

720 N Rush St, Chicago

Avg 4.5 (6977 reviews)
TakeoutFast Pay
Popular items
House Salad$9.95
Chopped Salad$17.95
Chicken Parmesan$30.95
Consumer pic

 

Nonnina

340 N Clark St, Chicago

Avg 4.6 (2972 reviews)
TakeoutFast Pay
Popular items
Kale Salad$13.00
Organic baby kale, roasted squash, candied pecans, croutons, shaved Parmesan, lemon Parmesan dressing.
**Rigatoni$19.00
Housemade rigatoni pasta with Vodka sauce.
Ceasar Salad$13.00
Romaine Hearts, crispy pancetta, shaved brussel sprouts, focaccia croutons, parmesan dressing
Rosebud Steakhouse image

SOUPS • SEAFOOD • SALADS • STEAKS

Rosebud Steakhouse

192 E Walton, Chicago

Avg 4.7 (3257 reviews)
TakeoutDeliveryFast Pay
Popular items
Wedge Salad$14.00
This item contains bacon. Please indicate if you wish to omit the bacon.
Giant Baked Potato$10.00
Prime Burger$18.00
Al's #1 Italian Beef image

 

Al's #1 Italian Beef

548 North Wells Street, Chicago

No reviews yet
TakeoutDelivery
Popular items
Regular Beef$7.35
Chicago’s #1 Italian Beef roasted and sliced in house daily and served on freshly baked French bread.
Jumbo Beef$13.23
Chicago’s #1 Italian Beef roasted and sliced in house daily and served on freshly baked French bread.
Cheeseburger$7.74
⅓ LB. char-grilled burger topped with American cheese, mayo, ketchup, lettuce, tomato, red onion, pickle chips on brioche bun.
Consumer pic

 

Torchio Pasta Bar

738 North Wells Street, Chicago

No reviews yet
Takeout
Popular items
Fettuccine & Lemon Basil Cream$23.00
Tagliatelle with lemon, heavy cream, basil & parmigiano reggiano
Cacio e Pepe$23.00
Spaghetti with Pecorino Romano & coarse black pepper
Meatballs$13.00
Beef & veal meatballs served in house-made tomato sauce
