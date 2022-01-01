Near North Side Mediterranean restaurants you'll love

Pinched on the River image

GRILL

Pinched on the River

443 E Illinois St, Chicago

Avg 4.7 (767 reviews)
Takeout
Popular items
The Victory Plate$16.95
A rice plate with fire roasted beef chevaps, zesty Mediterranean salad, tabouli, cabbage slaw, feta cheese and delicious spicy green schug sauce. (Contains Gluten and Dairy)
CousCous Bowl$17.95
Seasoned brown rice
Pita Roll$14.95
Mixed greens with house vinaigrette
More about Pinched on the River
Enolo Wine Cafe image

 

Enolo Wine Cafe

450 N Clark St, Chicago

No reviews yet
Takeout
Popular items
Cheese Board$14.00
assortment of three cheese, almond crackers, honeycomb, nuts, fruit accoutrements
Margherita Pizza$12.00
San Marzano, fresh mozzarella, parmesan, basil
Charcuterie Board$14.00
assortment of three meats, almond crackers, nuts, condiments
More about Enolo Wine Cafe
Jaleo - Chicago image

TAPAS

Jaleo - Chicago

500 N Clark Street, Chicago

Avg 4.6 (142 reviews)
TakeoutFast Pay
Popular items
Fuet$9.00
Cured Catalan-style pork sausage
Patatas Bravas$10.00
Fried potatoes with spicy tomato sauce and alioli
Ensalada Manzana Manchego$11.00
Shaved fennel and apple salad with Manchego cheese and walnuts
More about Jaleo - Chicago
Lil' Babareeba image

SEAFOOD • TAPAS

Lil' Babareeba

441 N Clark St, Chicago

Avg 4.5 (147 reviews)
Takeout
Popular items
Deviled Eggs Pintxos$6.50
More about Lil' Babareeba

