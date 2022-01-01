Near North Side Mediterranean restaurants you'll love
GRILL
Pinched on the River
443 E Illinois St, Chicago
|Popular items
|The Victory Plate
|$16.95
A rice plate with fire roasted beef chevaps, zesty Mediterranean salad, tabouli, cabbage slaw, feta cheese and delicious spicy green schug sauce. (Contains Gluten and Dairy)
|CousCous Bowl
|$17.95
Seasoned brown rice
|Pita Roll
|$14.95
Mixed greens with house vinaigrette
Enolo Wine Cafe
450 N Clark St, Chicago
|Popular items
|Cheese Board
|$14.00
assortment of three cheese, almond crackers, honeycomb, nuts, fruit accoutrements
|Margherita Pizza
|$12.00
San Marzano, fresh mozzarella, parmesan, basil
|Charcuterie Board
|$14.00
assortment of three meats, almond crackers, nuts, condiments
TAPAS
Jaleo - Chicago
500 N Clark Street, Chicago
|Popular items
|Fuet
|$9.00
Cured Catalan-style pork sausage
|Patatas Bravas
|$10.00
Fried potatoes with spicy tomato sauce and alioli
|Ensalada Manzana Manchego
|$11.00
Shaved fennel and apple salad with Manchego cheese and walnuts