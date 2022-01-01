Near North Side Mexican restaurants you'll love
Must-try Mexican restaurants in Near North Side
More about Flaco's Tacos
TACOS
Flaco's Tacos
46 E. Chicago, Chicago
|Popular items
|Shrimp Taco - Single
|$4.45
Grilled shrimp served over cabbage slaw in corn tortilla with a chipotle sauce.
|Flaco's Frozen Margarita (16 oz)
|$7.95
Our house made frozen margaritas, to-go! Available in our Classic Lime or in a variety of flavors (add $.50)
|Pescado (Fish) Taco - Single
|$4.65
Grilled filet of fish, cabbage slaw, homemade chipotle salsa on corn tortillas.
More about Mercadito
TACOS • SEAFOOD
Mercadito
108 W Kinzie St, Chicago
|Popular items
|Hongos Tacos
|$16.50
|Carnitas De Puerco Tacos
|$16.50
|Carne Tacos
|$17.50
More about Tecalitlan Mexican Kitchen & Margarita Bar
Tecalitlan Mexican Kitchen & Margarita Bar
1538 North Clybourn Avenue, Chicago
|Popular items
|QUESABIRRIA ORDER
|$15.00
3 MOUTH WATERING QUESABIRRIA TACOS. WE DIP THE TORTILLA IN THE BIRRIA BROTH, PUT IT ON THE GRIDDLE UNTIL CRISPY. STUFF IT WITH CHEESE AND BIRRIA AND LET IT CRISP MORE. TOP IT WITH ONION AND CILANTRO. WITH A SIDE OF BIRRIA BROTH TO DIP YOUR QUESABIRRIA.
|BURRITO
|$10.00
YOUR CHOICE OF FILLING LAYERED WITH BEANS, LETTUCE, TOMATO, ONION, CHEESE AND SOUR CREAM WRAPPED UP IN A LARGE FLOUR TORTILLA.
|ELOTE
|$5.00
STREET STYE CORN TOPPED WITH BUTTER, MAYONAISE, COTIJA CHEESE & POWDERED CHILI PEPPER
More about XOCO
TACOS • SANDWICHES
XOCO
445 N. Clark St., Chicago
|Popular items
|Xoco Salad
|$12.00
Romaine, arugula, marinated black beans, crispy tortilla strips, avocado-lime dressing, grilled onions.
|Tortilla Soup
|$13.00
Pasilla chile & roasted tomato, crispy tortilla strips, chicken breast, avocado, jack cheese, thick cream.
|Carnitas Tacos
|$12.00
Gunthorp pork Carnitas, guacamole, onions and cilantro