Near North Side Mexican restaurants you'll love

Go
Near North Side restaurants
Toast

Must-try Mexican restaurants in Near North Side

Flaco's Tacos image

TACOS

Flaco's Tacos

46 E. Chicago, Chicago

Avg 4.1 (2148 reviews)
TakeoutDelivery
Popular items
Shrimp Taco - Single$4.45
Grilled shrimp served over cabbage slaw in corn tortilla with a chipotle sauce.
Flaco's Frozen Margarita (16 oz)$7.95
Our house made frozen margaritas, to-go! Available in our Classic Lime or in a variety of flavors (add $.50)
Pescado (Fish) Taco - Single$4.65
Grilled filet of fish, cabbage slaw, homemade chipotle salsa on corn tortillas.
More about Flaco's Tacos
Mercadito image

TACOS • SEAFOOD

Mercadito

108 W Kinzie St, Chicago

Avg 4.3 (9285 reviews)
Takeout
Popular items
Hongos Tacos$16.50
Carnitas De Puerco Tacos$16.50
Carne Tacos$17.50
More about Mercadito
Tecalitlan Mexican Kitchen & Margarita Bar image

 

Tecalitlan Mexican Kitchen & Margarita Bar

1538 North Clybourn Avenue, Chicago

No reviews yet
Takeout
Popular items
QUESABIRRIA ORDER$15.00
3 MOUTH WATERING QUESABIRRIA TACOS. WE DIP THE TORTILLA IN THE BIRRIA BROTH, PUT IT ON THE GRIDDLE UNTIL CRISPY. STUFF IT WITH CHEESE AND BIRRIA AND LET IT CRISP MORE. TOP IT WITH ONION AND CILANTRO. WITH A SIDE OF BIRRIA BROTH TO DIP YOUR QUESABIRRIA.
BURRITO$10.00
YOUR CHOICE OF FILLING LAYERED WITH BEANS, LETTUCE, TOMATO, ONION, CHEESE AND SOUR CREAM WRAPPED UP IN A LARGE FLOUR TORTILLA.
ELOTE$5.00
STREET STYE CORN TOPPED WITH BUTTER, MAYONAISE, COTIJA CHEESE & POWDERED CHILI PEPPER
More about Tecalitlan Mexican Kitchen & Margarita Bar
Big Wig Tacos & Burritos image

TACOS

Big Wig Tacos & Burritos

770 N La Salle Drive, Chicago

Avg 4.5 (3588 reviews)
Takeout
More about Big Wig Tacos & Burritos
Frontera Grill image

 

Frontera Grill

445 N Clark St, Chicago

Avg 4.2 (4564 reviews)
Takeout
More about Frontera Grill
Restaurant banner

TACOS • SANDWICHES

XOCO

445 N. Clark St., Chicago

Avg 4.5 (9917 reviews)
Takeout
Popular items
Xoco Salad$12.00
Romaine, arugula, marinated black beans, crispy tortilla strips, avocado-lime dressing, grilled onions.
Tortilla Soup$13.00
Pasilla chile & roasted tomato, crispy tortilla strips, chicken breast, avocado, jack cheese, thick cream.
Carnitas Tacos$12.00
Gunthorp pork Carnitas, guacamole, onions and cilantro
More about XOCO
Restaurant banner

 

Bar Sótano

445 N. Clark St., Chicago

No reviews yet
Takeout
More about Bar Sótano

Explore restaurants that serve these tasty dishes in Near North Side

Burritos

Caesar Salad

Tacos

Cheeseburgers

Chopped Salad

Croissants

Chicken Tenders

Cookies

Map

More near Near North Side to explore

Lakeview

Avg 4.4 (74 restaurants)

West Loop

Avg 4.4 (27 restaurants)

Pilsen

Avg 4.5 (17 restaurants)

North Center

Avg 4.4 (13 restaurants)

Bucktown

Avg 4.2 (9 restaurants)

West Rogers Park

Avg 3.9 (8 restaurants)

Gold Coast

No reviews yet

Chatham

Avg 3.1 (3 restaurants)

Chinatown

Avg 3.6 (3 restaurants)
Map

More popular cities to explore

Kankakee

No reviews yet

Racine

Avg 4.2 (13 restaurants)

Ottawa

No reviews yet

South Bend

Avg 4.5 (19 restaurants)

Niles

Avg 4.4 (5 restaurants)

Rockford

Avg 4.5 (21 restaurants)

Detroit

Avg 4.4 (88 restaurants)

Denver

Avg 4.4 (419 restaurants)

Virginia Beach

Avg 4.4 (113 restaurants)

Atlanta

Avg 4.4 (396 restaurants)

Riverside

Avg 4.3 (48 restaurants)

Portland

Avg 4.5 (203 restaurants)
© 2022 Toast, Inc.
Toast
Made with love in Boston