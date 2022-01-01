Black bean burgers in Near North Side
Crushed By Giants
600 N. Michigan Ave., Chicago
|Black Bean Burger
|$13.00
Our Homemade Veggie Burger made with Black Beans, Onions, Red and Green Peppers. Topped with Pickled Onions, Mixed Greens, American Cheese, and Sriracha Aioli
*Not served with a side*
The Fireplace Inn
1448 N Wells St., Chicago
|Black Bean Veggie Burger
|$14.00
FRENCH FRIES
The Farehouse Market
600 W Chicago, Chicago
|Black Bean & Quinoa Burger
|$11.00
house-made black bean, quinoa & veggie patty topped with lettuce, tomato, onion, pickle & chipotle mayo on a toasted brioche bun. Extra sauces available under "Signature Sauces" or "Dressings & Other Sauces" tabs for $.50/each