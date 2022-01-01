Want to learn about our restaurant platform?Get a demo

Blueberry pancakes in Near North Side

Near North Side restaurants
Toast

Near North Side restaurants that serve blueberry pancakes

Item pic

SMOKED SALMON • SANDWICHES

Kanela Breakfast Club

502 E. Illinois St, Chicago

Avg 4.2 (1723 reviews)
TakeoutFast Pay
Lemon Blueberry Pancakes$13.99
fresh blueberries, lemon zest, blueberry jam, honey butter
Item pic

SMOOTHIES • SMOKED SALMON • SALADS • SANDWICHES

Kanela Breakfast Club

1552 N. Wells St, Chicago

Avg 3.9 (871 reviews)
TakeoutFast Pay
Lemon Blueberry Pancakes$13.99
fresh blueberries, lemon zest, blueberry jam, honey butter
Item pic

SOUPS • SMOKED SALMON • SANDWICHES

Egg Harbor Cafe

220 E. Illinois Street, Chicago

Avg 4.6 (119 reviews)
TakeoutDelivery
Blueberry Pancakes$9.50
Served with blueberry compote. Make it a combo with a smaller portion of pancakes, two cage free eggs, any style and your choice of breakfast meat. *Please select one size (full order, double, single or combo) and one egg style (combo's only).
