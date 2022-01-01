Blueberry pancakes in Near North Side
Near North Side restaurants that serve blueberry pancakes
SMOKED SALMON • SANDWICHES
Kanela Breakfast Club
502 E. Illinois St, Chicago
|Lemon Blueberry Pancakes
|$13.99
fresh blueberries, lemon zest, blueberry jam, honey butter
SMOOTHIES • SMOKED SALMON • SALADS • SANDWICHES
Kanela Breakfast Club
1552 N. Wells St, Chicago
|Lemon Blueberry Pancakes
|$13.99
fresh blueberries, lemon zest, blueberry jam, honey butter
SOUPS • SMOKED SALMON • SANDWICHES
Egg Harbor Cafe
220 E. Illinois Street, Chicago
|Blueberry Pancakes
|$9.50
Served with blueberry compote. Make it a combo with a smaller portion of pancakes, two cage free eggs, any style and your choice of breakfast meat. *Please select one size (full order, double, single or combo) and one egg style (combo's only).