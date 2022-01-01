Burritos in Near North Side
Near North Side restaurants that serve burritos
More about Kanela Breakfast Club
SMOKED SALMON • SANDWICHES
Kanela Breakfast Club
502 E. Illinois St, Chicago
|Burrito
|$12.99
scrambled eggs, queso fresco, avocado, cilantro, potato, salsa verde
+ house made chorizo, chicken sausage or veggie meat | $1.99
More about Goddess And the Baker
Goddess And the Baker
44 East Grand Ave, Chicago
|Sunrise Burrito
|$9.99
eggs, cheddar, black beans, avocado, pico de gallo in a whole wheat tortilla
More about Stan's Donuts & Coffee
BAGELS • PASTRY • DONUTS
Stan's Donuts & Coffee
750 N Rush, Chicago
|Dozen Assorted
|$32.05
4 Standards, 4 Specialty, 4 Doughboy
|1/2 Dozen Assorted
|$17.05
2 Standards, 2 Specialty, 2 Doughboy
|Glutenless Chocolate
|$3.25
More about Kanela Breakfast Club
SMOOTHIES • SMOKED SALMON • SALADS • SANDWICHES
Kanela Breakfast Club
1552 N. Wells St, Chicago
|Burrito
|$12.99
scrambled eggs, queso fresco, avocado, cilantro, potato, salsa verde
+ house made chorizo, chicken sausage or veggie meat | $1.99
More about Tecalitlan Mexican Kitchen & Margarita Bar
Tecalitlan Mexican Kitchen & Margarita Bar
1538 North Clybourn Avenue, Chicago
|BURRITO
|$10.00
YOUR CHOICE OF FILLING LAYERED WITH BEANS, LETTUCE, TOMATO, ONION, CHEESE AND SOUR CREAM WRAPPED UP IN A LARGE FLOUR TORTILLA.
|BURRITO DINNER
|$14.00
YOUR CHOICE OF FILLING LAYERED WITH BEANS, LETTUCE, TOMATO, ONION, CHEESE AND SOUR CREAM WRAPPED UP IN A LARGE FLOUR TORTILLA. SERVED WITH RICE AND BEANS