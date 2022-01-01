Cappuccino in Near North Side
Near North Side restaurants that serve cappuccino
SMOKED SALMON • SANDWICHES
Kanela Breakfast Club
502 E. Illinois St, Chicago
|Cappuccino
|$5.50
SOUPS • SMOKED SALMON • SANDWICHES
Egg Harbor Cafe
220 E. Illinois Street, Chicago
|Cappuccino
|$4.00
Espresso layered with steamed milk, with the surface topped with foamed milk.
DONUTS
Firecakes
68 W Hubbard St, Chicago
|Cappuccino - 16oz
|$4.50
Three shots of espresso, steamed milk, foamed milk
|Cappuccino - 12oz
|$3.50
Two shots of espresso, steamed milk, foamed milk