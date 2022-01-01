Cappuccino in Near North Side

Want to learn about our restaurant platform?Get a demo

Kanela Breakfast Club image

SMOKED SALMON • SANDWICHES

Kanela Breakfast Club

502 E. Illinois St, Chicago

Avg 4.2 (1723 reviews)
TakeoutFast Pay
Cappuccino$5.50
Item pic

 

Goddess And the Baker

44 East Grand Ave, Chicago

No reviews yet
TakeoutFast Pay
Cappuccino$4.79
Egg Harbor Cafe image

SOUPS • SMOKED SALMON • SANDWICHES

Egg Harbor Cafe

220 E. Illinois Street, Chicago

Avg 4.6 (119 reviews)
TakeoutDelivery
Cappuccino$4.00
Espresso layered with steamed milk, with the surface topped with foamed milk.
Firecakes image

DONUTS

Firecakes

68 W Hubbard St, Chicago

Avg 4.5 (1 review)
TakeoutDelivery
Cappuccino - 16oz$4.50
Three shots of espresso, steamed milk, foamed milk
Cappuccino - 12oz$3.50
Two shots of espresso, steamed milk, foamed milk
Restaurant banner

 

Doma

944 N Orleans St, Chicago

No reviews yet
TakeoutFast Pay
Cappuccino$4.00
Restaurant banner

TACOS • SANDWICHES

XOCO

445 N. Clark St., Chicago

Avg 4.5 (9917 reviews)
Takeout
Cappuccino$3.25
