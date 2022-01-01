Want to learn about our restaurant platform?Get a demo

Carne asada in Near North Side

Near North Side restaurants
Near North Side restaurants that serve carne asada

Flaco's Tacos image

TACOS

Flaco's Tacos

46 E. Chicago, Chicago

Avg 4.1 (2148 reviews)
TakeoutDelivery
Carne Asada Fries$12.95
French fried potatoes smothered with lime-grilled steak, Pico de
Gallo (salsa of fresh jalapeños, onion, and tomato), Chihuahua cheese,
guacamole, pickled jalapeños, and sour cream.
More about Flaco's Tacos
Tecalitlan Mexican Kitchen & Margarita Bar image

 

Tecalitlan Mexican Kitchen & Margarita Bar

1538 North Clybourn Avenue, Chicago

No reviews yet
Takeout
CARNE ASADA DINNER$25.00
GRILLED ARRACHERA STEAK SERVED WITH RICE, BEANS, AVOCADO HALF, GRILLED KNOB ONION AND A GRILLED JALAPENO PEPPER WITH YOUR CHOICE OF TORTILLAS. MAKE IT SUIZA (MELTED CHEESE ON TOP) FOR AN UPCHARGE
More about Tecalitlan Mexican Kitchen & Margarita Bar

