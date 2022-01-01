Carne asada in Near North Side
Near North Side restaurants that serve carne asada
TACOS
Flaco's Tacos
46 E. Chicago, Chicago
|Carne Asada Fries
|$12.95
French fried potatoes smothered with lime-grilled steak, Pico de
Gallo (salsa of fresh jalapeños, onion, and tomato), Chihuahua cheese,
guacamole, pickled jalapeños, and sour cream.
Tecalitlan Mexican Kitchen & Margarita Bar
1538 North Clybourn Avenue, Chicago
|CARNE ASADA DINNER
|$25.00
GRILLED ARRACHERA STEAK SERVED WITH RICE, BEANS, AVOCADO HALF, GRILLED KNOB ONION AND A GRILLED JALAPENO PEPPER WITH YOUR CHOICE OF TORTILLAS. MAKE IT SUIZA (MELTED CHEESE ON TOP) FOR AN UPCHARGE