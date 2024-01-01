Want to learn about our restaurant platform?Get a demo

Cheese naan in Near North Side

Go
Near North Side restaurants
Toast

Near North Side restaurants that serve cheese naan

Item pic

 

Moti Cafe

70 W. Huron St., Chicago

No reviews yet
TakeoutDeliveryFast Pay
Kids Cheese Naan Pizza$7.00
personal 8" naan pizza with mild tikka masala base and cheese
More about Moti Cafe
India House Restaurant - Chicago image

SALADS • CURRY

India House Chicago

59 W Grand Ave, Chicago

Avg 4.5 (2511 reviews)
TakeoutDeliveryFast Pay
CHILI CHEESE NAAN (GHOST PEPPER)$8.00
AMUL CHEESE NAAN$7.00
More about India House Chicago

Browse other tasty dishes in Near North Side

Mac And Cheese

Key Lime Pies

Pies

Mozzarella Sticks

Samosa

Crab Cakes

French Onion Soup

Carbonara

Map

More near Near North Side to explore

Lakeview

Avg 4.4 (76 restaurants)

West Loop

Avg 4.4 (33 restaurants)

Pilsen

Avg 4.5 (17 restaurants)

North Center

Avg 4.4 (12 restaurants)

Bucktown

Avg 4.4 (11 restaurants)

West Rogers Park

Avg 3.8 (6 restaurants)

Chinatown

Avg 4 (5 restaurants)

Chatham

Avg 3.1 (2 restaurants)

Gold Coast

No reviews yet
Map

More popular cities to explore

Kankakee

No reviews yet

Racine

Avg 4.2 (28 restaurants)

Ottawa

Avg 4.9 (11 restaurants)

South Bend

Avg 4.5 (40 restaurants)

Niles

Avg 4.4 (9 restaurants)

Rockford

Avg 4.5 (61 restaurants)

Detroit

Avg 4.4 (229 restaurants)

Denver

Avg 4.4 (808 restaurants)

Virginia Beach

Avg 4.4 (200 restaurants)

Atlanta

Avg 4.4 (918 restaurants)

Riverside

Avg 4.1 (101 restaurants)

Portland

Avg 4.5 (522 restaurants)
© 2024 Toast, Inc.
Toast
Made with love in Boston