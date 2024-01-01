Want to learn about our restaurant platform?
Cheese naan in
Near North Side
/
Chicago
/
Near North Side
/
Cheese Naan
Near North Side restaurants that serve cheese naan
Moti Cafe
70 W. Huron St., Chicago
No reviews yet
Kids Cheese Naan Pizza
$7.00
personal 8" naan pizza with mild tikka masala base and cheese
More about Moti Cafe
SALADS • CURRY
India House Chicago
59 W Grand Ave, Chicago
Avg 4.5
(2511 reviews)
CHILI CHEESE NAAN (GHOST PEPPER)
$8.00
AMUL CHEESE NAAN
$7.00
More about India House Chicago
