Want to learn about our restaurant platform?
Get a demo
Chicken noodle soup in
Near North Side
/
Chicago
/
Near North Side
/
Chicken Noodle Soup
Near North Side restaurants that serve chicken noodle soup
Nonnina
340 N Clark St, Chicago
Avg 4.6
(2972 reviews)
Chicken Noodle Soup
$5.00
More about Nonnina
Doma
944 N Orleans St, Chicago
No reviews yet
Mama's Chicken Noodle Soup
$4.50
Mama's Chicken Noodle (wheat).
More about Doma
Browse other tasty dishes in Near North Side
French Onion Soup
Barbacoas
Chilaquiles
Vanilla Cake
Antipasto Salad
Al Pastor Tacos
Tarts
Cookies
More near Near North Side to explore
Lakeview
Avg 4.4
(76 restaurants)
West Loop
Avg 4.4
(33 restaurants)
Pilsen
Avg 4.5
(17 restaurants)
North Center
Avg 4.4
(12 restaurants)
Bucktown
Avg 4.4
(11 restaurants)
West Rogers Park
Avg 3.8
(6 restaurants)
Chinatown
Avg 4
(5 restaurants)
Chatham
Avg 3.1
(2 restaurants)
Gold Coast
No reviews yet
More popular cities to explore
Kankakee
No reviews yet
Racine
Avg 4.2
(28 restaurants)
Ottawa
Avg 4.9
(12 restaurants)
South Bend
Avg 4.5
(39 restaurants)
Niles
Avg 4.4
(9 restaurants)
Rockford
Avg 4.5
(63 restaurants)
Detroit
Avg 4.4
(233 restaurants)
Denver
Avg 4.4
(815 restaurants)
Virginia Beach
Avg 4.4
(201 restaurants)
Atlanta
Avg 4.4
(916 restaurants)
Riverside
Avg 4.1
(104 restaurants)
Portland
Avg 4.5
(525 restaurants)
© 2024 Toast, Inc.
About Toast
For restaurants
Terms of Service
Privacy Statement
Do not sell my
personal information
Made with
in Boston