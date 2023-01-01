Want to learn about our restaurant platform?Get a demo

Chicken rice soup in Near North Side

Go
Near North Side restaurants
Toast

Near North Side restaurants that serve chicken rice soup

Egg Harbor Cafe image

SOUPS • SMOKED SALMON • SANDWICHES

Egg Harbor Cafe - Streeterville

220 E. Illinois Street, Chicago

Avg 4.6 (119 reviews)
TakeoutDelivery
Gluten-Free Chicken Wild Rice Soup$4.00
More about Egg Harbor Cafe - Streeterville
Consumer pic

 

Nonnina

340 N Clark St, Chicago

Avg 4.6 (2972 reviews)
TakeoutFast Pay
Chicken With Kale & Rice Soup$5.00
More about Nonnina

Browse other tasty dishes in Near North Side

Chicken Noodles

Cookies

Tacos

Turkey Bacon

Paneer Tikka

Prime Rib Sandwiches

Chamomile Tea

Hash Browns

Map

More near Near North Side to explore

Lakeview

Avg 4.4 (89 restaurants)

West Loop

Avg 4.4 (35 restaurants)

Pilsen

Avg 4.4 (18 restaurants)

North Center

Avg 4.4 (13 restaurants)

Bucktown

Avg 4.3 (13 restaurants)

West Rogers Park

Avg 4 (8 restaurants)

Chinatown

Avg 4 (5 restaurants)

Chatham

Avg 3.1 (3 restaurants)

Gold Coast

No reviews yet
Map

More popular cities to explore

Kankakee

No reviews yet

Racine

Avg 4.3 (19 restaurants)

Ottawa

Avg 4.9 (8 restaurants)

South Bend

Avg 4.5 (32 restaurants)

Niles

Avg 4.4 (5 restaurants)

Rockford

Avg 4.5 (41 restaurants)

Detroit

Avg 4.4 (169 restaurants)

Denver

Avg 4.4 (656 restaurants)

Virginia Beach

Avg 4.4 (165 restaurants)

Atlanta

Avg 4.4 (712 restaurants)

Riverside

Avg 4.1 (78 restaurants)

Portland

Avg 4.5 (384 restaurants)
© 2023 Toast, Inc.
Toast
Made with love in Boston